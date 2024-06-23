It is always going to be almost impossible to reconcile and control the current preferred approach by City (UAE), Saudi etc (to sportswashing) with our perspective and our norms. It is totally normal for their state to control the rules and the finances etc. - The Saudi League is basically a state vehicle.

They live with a norm of limited personal freedoms and the press is also state controlled and censored.

So, when they decide to take new approaches to gain advantage, which in our view against the rules, it seems in their view this is not wrong. Rather its just a decision by the state to go in a certain direction for the benefit of the States image. Very easy to see how they might see it as acceptable to leverage their wealth to influence a decision or a reporter etc. This seemingly isnt viewed by them as wrong.

So, It looks like if the Premier League, UEFA, FIFA want them to comply, it will be a constant grind because it goes against their norms and isnt how they operate. So, not an issue for these clubs to do what their owners perceive is right. Their state decides and controls what is allowed.