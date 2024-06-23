« previous next »
I have no idea what the criteria for the witness protection program are in Portugal, but it has to be very serious, especially being under 24-hour protection

Makes you wonder what the German and French authorities are investigating. Conspiracy cases?
Pinto is under armed 24 hour protection.  ;D
I use pit rock myself.
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 23, 2024, 04:12:09 pm
I have no idea what the criteria for the witness protection program are in Portugal, but it has to be very serious, especially being under 24-hour protection

Makes you wonder what the German and French authorities are investigating. Conspiracy cases?

The fucking lengths Abu Dhabi are going too. If they are innocent as they say, why dont they just hand over the required paper work and get things signed off??.
The fucking lengths Abu Dhabi are going too. If they are innocent as they say, why dont they just hand over the required paper work and get things signed off??.

It's a matter of principle. They have the irrefutable evidence that will clear them of all charges, but they're so offended that they won't just take their word for it that they'd rather spend £30m on the 50 best lawyers than hand them over.
The worry with Pinto is that when he is presented with the irrefutable evidence he might chop himself up and place himself in a suitcase or just throw himself out of a window.
Quote from: Eeyore on June 23, 2024, 05:20:59 pm
The worry with Pinto is that when he is presented with the irrefutable evidence he might chop himself up and place himself in a suitcase or just throw himself out of a window.
shame can be a powerful thing.
https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1804943941579534805

Quote
Rui told a conference in recent days that he has lots more documents that he (and his lawyers) think will prove "criminal relevancy" in the Man City 115 case.
Quote from: JJ Red on June 23, 2024, 11:57:36 am
Hmmmm...very sceptical about this latest news. Why now?

Because, if there is to be a new release of documents, the most likely outcome would be that the PL and City would both request extensions to review the new documents...which will just kick the can further down the road...probably at least another year.

Very sceptical about this.


My understanding is that this is stuff that he has already given to the Premier League, it has just never been made public.

He talked about now handing evidence to French and German authorities - there is an implication that the PL already had them.
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 21, 2024, 09:55:33 am
Cancelled SKY completely.
Told them I was sick of the cheats winning. Also said I no longer wanted to fund footballers banging instagram models in Dubai in general anymore regardless of who they play for.
Empty stadiums whenever City visit are the best solution. TV companies can't hide it if no-one turns up.
Will never happen though.

More need to do this.
All the handwringing and complaining is absolutely meaningless unless the financial product of the PL is threatened. Empty stadiums in protest are a good visual statement, but they won't stop anything alone. The only way the authorities will give a fuck is if people start turning off and don't pay. The whole thing is dependent on that and can't survive without it. We as disillusioned fans need to take this option if the 115 charges and City's counter case go the wrong way.

If you keep paying after that, then you're effectively supporting the status quo.
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2024, 03:54:19 pm
Pinto is under armed 24 hour protection.  ;D

Yeah but City definitely have "irrefutable evidence" of their innocence ::)
UK tried to suppress criticism of alleged UAE role in arming Sudans RSF militia
Exclusive: UK accused of trying to head off condemnation of Gulf ally over alleged aid to forces accused of genocide in Darfur

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/24/uk-allegedly-suppressing-criticism-uae-arming-sudan-rsf-militia-genocide-darfur
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2024, 11:41:18 am
UK tried to suppress criticism of alleged UAE role in arming Sudans RSF militia
Exclusive: UK accused of trying to head off condemnation of Gulf ally over alleged aid to forces accused of genocide in Darfur

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/24/uk-allegedly-suppressing-criticism-uae-arming-sudan-rsf-militia-genocide-darfur
Yeah but someone threw a bottle of koppaburg at their coach!


Thankfully, these cheats have broken the cartel where clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd , Leicester etc could win the league , so only Abu Dhabi can win the league now. Its just so much fairer and competitive when only one club sovereign state entity can win the title.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2024, 11:41:18 am
UK tried to suppress criticism of alleged UAE role in arming Sudans RSF militia
Exclusive: UK accused of trying to head off condemnation of Gulf ally over alleged aid to forces accused of genocide in Darfur

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/24/uk-allegedly-suppressing-criticism-uae-arming-sudan-rsf-militia-genocide-darfur

Mention this to a City fan and all you'll get is "What about the UK though. What about the USA. You're just being racist. Red cartel. You wear t-shirts made by poor kids." Just about anything to avoid the very real issue that the owners of their club are some of the most evil people on the planet and couldn't give a toss about football, it's all about power and control.

Keep burying your heads in the sand lurking City fans, but if you have any shred of decency and rational thought left, maybe ask yourself what would it actually take for the owners of your club to do before you said enough is enough? Because they've already  committed so many unspeakable acts.
Quote from: taylorb1991 on June 24, 2024, 02:36:40 pm
Mention this to a City fan and all you'll get is "What about the UK though. What about the USA. You're just being racist. Red cartel. You wear t-shirts made by poor kids."

I made the mistake of watching Talksport on Youtube a few months ago, and put up a City fan comment saying basically that. Something like "People attack us because of the UAE, but Britain has done lots of bad stuff too." All of the hosts nodded sagely and remarked on what a good point that was.

Of course, being in England means that Liverpool is owned by the British government, and on top of that, John Henry is the US president.
Quote from: cptrios on June 24, 2024, 03:21:32 pm
I made the mistake of watching Talksport on Youtube a few months ago, and put up a City fan comment saying basically that. Something like "People attack us because of the UAE, but Britain has done lots of bad stuff too." All of the hosts nodded sagely and remarked on what a good point that was.

Of course, being in England means that Liverpool is owned by the British government, and on top of that, John Henry is the US president.
Doesnt John have the key to Fort Knox? He really should be raiding the reserves to buy us some players!
I dont have X so no link to post but apparently Nick Harris has called ADFCs owners liars and says theyve lied to fans and lied about not breaking the rules.
That guy should be knighted for services to football when Abu Dhabi are eventually punished.
Quote from: JRed on June 24, 2024, 06:42:55 pm
I dont have X so no link to post but apparently Nick Harris has called ADFCs owners liars and says theyve lied to fans and lied about not breaking the rules.
That guy should be knighted for services to football when Abu Dhabi are eventually punished.

Was reading that last night. The abuse he gets is fucking disgraceful, some piece of shit talking about his family.

He comes across as such a decent bloke as well.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June 24, 2024, 07:24:20 pm
Was reading that last night. The abuse he gets is fucking disgraceful, some piece of shit talking about his family.

He comes across as such a decent bloke as well.
Yeah, its shocking how Abu Dhabi have weaponised the clubs fanbase. Theyre fanatics.
Quote from: JRed on June 24, 2024, 07:30:43 pm
Yeah, its shocking how Abu Dhabi have weaponised the clubs fanbase. Theyre fanatics.
But part and parcel of how sportswashing works.

Identify a failed club with a desperate fanbase. Pump them full of financial steroids, then all of a sudden they have an army of useful idiots only too happy to continually spread their propaganda on social media platforms.
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 24, 2024, 08:22:31 pm
But part and parcel of how sportswashing works.

Identify a failed club with a desperate fanbase. Pump them full of financial steroids, then all of a sudden they have an army of useful idiots only too happy to continually spread their propaganda on social media platforms.
Im surprised they havent formed groups that go knocking on peoples doors asking if they have a minute to discuss the work of Abu Dhabi and how theyve smashed the red tops cartel.
You can see a scenario where teams will start rescuing other clubs short of ffp with transfers for their allegiance on off the pitch matters  :-X
Quote from: JRed on June 24, 2024, 08:29:41 pm
Im surprised they havent formed groups that go knocking on peoples doors asking if they have a minute to discuss the work of Abu Dhabi and how theyve smashed the red tops cartel.

Theyre already reached the stage of being The Church of Latter-Day Twats. Or to use the shorter term, The Morons
Quote from: WillG.LFC on June 24, 2024, 09:07:02 pm
You can see a scenario where teams will start rescuing other clubs short of ffp with transfers for their allegiance on off the pitch matters  :-X

Been thinking the same for a while.  They'll spend what they have to in order to buy votes at any upcoming PL meetings, whether it's transfers or lucrative business deals with club owners, sponsorships from their very affluent airlines etc.

Scumbags.
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on June 25, 2024, 08:00:13 am
Been thinking the same for a while.  They'll spend what they have to in order to buy votes at any upcoming PL meetings, whether it's transfers or lucrative business deals with club owners, sponsorships from their very affluent airlines etc.

Scumbags.
City & Newcastle have pretty much limitless funds to throw at their projects and are clearly not into sportswashing for any angle of sporting integrity. They seem to see rules and governance as a structure to be navigated or manipulated to their favour.
In such a model money talks, and the checks and balances on lucrative deals as you call them, (at an unprecedented level) are not something the PL is organised to control or punish. They have pretty much lost control of themselves and are busy closing one or two smaller gates on bolting horses while the big ones are busy escaping through many other beaches. Feels like The PL isnt capable, or maybe even fully incentivised on stopping this.
Quote from: vblfc on June 25, 2024, 09:07:17 am
City & Newcastle have pretty much limitless funds to throw at their projects and are clearly not into sportswashing for any angle of sporting integrity. They seem to see rules and governance as a structure to be navigated or manipulated to their favour.
In such a model money talks, and the checks and balances on lucrative deals as you call them, (at an unprecedented level) are not something the PL is organised to control or punish. They have pretty much lost control of themselves and are busy closing one or two smaller gates on bolting horses while the big ones are busy escaping through many other beaches. Feels like The PL isnt capable, or maybe even fully incentivised on stopping this.

Feels like they're doing something like this.


Nothing will happen to them.  They are a nation state, not a football club - one that is an ally to the UK.

There will be little to no punishment.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 25, 2024, 11:31:31 am
Nothing will happen to them.  They are a nation state, not a football club - one that is an ally to the UK.

There will be little to no punishment.

Let's say that happens, what do the other owners of the big clubs in the Premier league do?  Let it happen and continue?

They need to decide if one club is worth more than the top 5/6 clubs who will all look to leave.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on June 25, 2024, 11:54:37 am
Let's say that happens, what do the other owners of the big clubs in the Premier league do?  Let it happen and continue?

They need to decide if one club is worth more than the top 5/6 clubs who will all look to leave.
The Premier League will be influenced by politics and money.  The politics will be worked above the PL heads.
The other clubs will likely judge based on financial impacts. Saudi and AD could pump in the (possibly, relatively almost limitless) money through state channels. They are already doing this.
So, in the end it likely depends how much they are willing to spend to get their own way. 
I suspect  there can be a high probability that no politician, Prem League official or club owner will stand on principles if they evaluate the financials as positive.
When you've got your hands on a cash cow's teat, it's hard not to keep pumping. 

Yeah it might die if you do, but you'll be a lot richer then so who cares.
I see the UAE team won today's mountain stage in the Tour de France. I suggest some blood tests are in order...
Quote from: Giono on Today at 01:52:50 am
I see the UAE team won today's mountain stage in the Tour de France. I suggest some blood tests are in order...

Nonsense!  Do you not realise how much stamina is gained by cycling up and down sand-dunes every day under a baking hot sun, whilst people are encouraging you to do better by throwing stones, lashing a whip at you and waving swords at your head?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 25, 2024, 11:31:31 am
Nothing will happen to them.  They are a nation state, not a football club - one that is an ally to the UK.

There will be little to no punishment.

I continue to believe they will be punished. If they are not, every single thing John Henry and pals do in our business is a waste of their energy and our time.

I don't fully mean that because Liverpool will continue to operate and do things the right way to be "competitive" on the pitch but consider this:


How can Liverpool, Arsenal and Man United allow Man City to completely game the Premier League??

How can Newcastle, Villa and Everton allow themselves to be restrained by rules they know Man City have flaunted??

Wolves sacked their manager (now at West Ham?) because they couldn't make the transfers he wanted at the time and due to FFP and P&S.

How can they get buffeted by rules and yet sit by and watch Man City flaunt them?

We'll know by December whether the Premier League is totally fucked or not. My bet is Liverpool have put a whole operation in place, very much with the expectation that City will be punished.

So much depends on it.
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:39:20 am
Nonsense!  Do you not realise how much stamina is gained by cycling up and down sand-dunes every day under a baking hot sun, whilst people are encouraging you to do better by throwing stones, lashing a whip at you and waving swords at your head?

Actually its all down to aero bras, unique musculatures and hyperbaric chambers.
Definitely not dodgy doctors paid by the UAE.
It is always going to be almost impossible to reconcile and control the current preferred approach by City (UAE), Saudi etc (to sportswashing) with our perspective and our norms. It is totally normal for their state to control the rules and the finances etc.  - The Saudi League is basically a state vehicle.
They live with a norm of limited personal freedoms and the press is also state controlled and censored.
So, when they decide to take new approaches to gain advantage, which in our view against the rules, it seems in their view this is not wrong. Rather its just a decision by the state to go in a certain direction for the benefit of the States image. Very easy to see how they might see it as acceptable to leverage their wealth to influence a decision or a reporter etc. This  seemingly isnt viewed by them as wrong.
So, It looks like if the Premier League, UEFA, FIFA want them to comply, it will be a constant grind because it goes against their norms and isnt how they operate.  So, not an issue for these clubs to do what their owners perceive is right.  Their state decides and controls what is allowed.
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on June 25, 2024, 11:54:37 am
Let's say that happens, what do the other owners of the big clubs in the Premier league do?  Let it happen and continue?

They need to decide if one club is worth more than the top 5/6 clubs who will all look to leave.

I can guarantee you that whatever they do it will be what's best for their back pocket not the good of the sport.
