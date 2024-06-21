« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

In the Name of Klopp

Reply #7520
Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm
I have no idea what the criteria for the witness protection program are in Portugal, but it has to be very serious, especially being under 24-hour protection

Makes you wonder what the German and French authorities are investigating. Conspiracy cases?
Dr. Beaker

Reply #7521
Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
Pinto is under armed 24 hour protection.  ;D
I use pit rock myself.
red1977

Reply #7522
Yesterday at 04:26:38 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm
I have no idea what the criteria for the witness protection program are in Portugal, but it has to be very serious, especially being under 24-hour protection

Makes you wonder what the German and French authorities are investigating. Conspiracy cases?

The fucking lengths Abu Dhabi are going too. If they are innocent as they say, why dont they just hand over the required paper work and get things signed off??.
JasonF

Reply #7523
Yesterday at 04:39:50 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 04:26:38 pm
The fucking lengths Abu Dhabi are going too. If they are innocent as they say, why dont they just hand over the required paper work and get things signed off??.

It's a matter of principle. They have the irrefutable evidence that will clear them of all charges, but they're so offended that they won't just take their word for it that they'd rather spend £30m on the 50 best lawyers than hand them over.
Eeyore

Reply #7524
Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm
The worry with Pinto is that when he is presented with the irrefutable evidence he might chop himself up and place himself in a suitcase or just throw himself out of a window.
SamLad

Reply #7525
Yesterday at 05:22:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:20:59 pm
The worry with Pinto is that when he is presented with the irrefutable evidence he might chop himself up and place himself in a suitcase or just throw himself out of a window.
shame can be a powerful thing.
Samie

Reply #7526
Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm
https://x.com/sportingintel/status/1804943941579534805

Quote
Rui told a conference in recent days that he has lots more documents that he (and his lawyers) think will prove "criminal relevancy" in the Man City 115 case.
RJH

Reply #7527
Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:57:36 am
Hmmmm...very sceptical about this latest news. Why now?

Because, if there is to be a new release of documents, the most likely outcome would be that the PL and City would both request extensions to review the new documents...which will just kick the can further down the road...probably at least another year.

Very sceptical about this.


My understanding is that this is stuff that he has already given to the Premier League, it has just never been made public.

He talked about now handing evidence to French and German authorities - there is an implication that the PL already had them.
decosabute

Reply #7528
Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 21, 2024, 09:55:33 am
Cancelled SKY completely.
Told them I was sick of the cheats winning. Also said I no longer wanted to fund footballers banging instagram models in Dubai in general anymore regardless of who they play for.
Empty stadiums whenever City visit are the best solution. TV companies can't hide it if no-one turns up.
Will never happen though.

More need to do this.
All the handwringing and complaining is absolutely meaningless unless the financial product of the PL is threatened. Empty stadiums in protest are a good visual statement, but they won't stop anything alone. The only way the authorities will give a fuck is if people start turning off and don't pay. The whole thing is dependent on that and can't survive without it. We as disillusioned fans need to take this option if the 115 charges and City's counter case go the wrong way.

If you keep paying after that, then you're effectively supporting the status quo.
redgriffin73

Reply #7529
Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:54:19 pm
Pinto is under armed 24 hour protection.  ;D

Yeah but City definitely have "irrefutable evidence" of their innocence ::)
ScouserAtHeart

Reply #7530
Today at 11:41:18 am
UK tried to suppress criticism of alleged UAE role in arming Sudans RSF militia
Exclusive: UK accused of trying to head off condemnation of Gulf ally over alleged aid to forces accused of genocide in Darfur

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/24/uk-allegedly-suppressing-criticism-uae-arming-sudan-rsf-militia-genocide-darfur
JRed

Reply #7531
Today at 02:14:26 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:41:18 am
UK tried to suppress criticism of alleged UAE role in arming Sudans RSF militia
Exclusive: UK accused of trying to head off condemnation of Gulf ally over alleged aid to forces accused of genocide in Darfur

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/24/uk-allegedly-suppressing-criticism-uae-arming-sudan-rsf-militia-genocide-darfur
Yeah but someone threw a bottle of koppaburg at their coach!


Thankfully, these cheats have broken the cartel where clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd , Leicester etc could win the league , so only Abu Dhabi can win the league now. Its just so much fairer and competitive when only one club sovereign state entity can win the title.
taylorb1991

Reply #7532
Today at 02:36:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:41:18 am
UK tried to suppress criticism of alleged UAE role in arming Sudans RSF militia
Exclusive: UK accused of trying to head off condemnation of Gulf ally over alleged aid to forces accused of genocide in Darfur

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/article/2024/jun/24/uk-allegedly-suppressing-criticism-uae-arming-sudan-rsf-militia-genocide-darfur

Mention this to a City fan and all you'll get is "What about the UK though. What about the USA. You're just being racist. Red cartel. You wear t-shirts made by poor kids." Just about anything to avoid the very real issue that the owners of their club are some of the most evil people on the planet and couldn't give a toss about football, it's all about power and control.

Keep burying your heads in the sand lurking City fans, but if you have any shred of decency and rational thought left, maybe ask yourself what would it actually take for the owners of your club to do before you said enough is enough? Because they've already  committed so many unspeakable acts.
cptrios

Reply #7533
Today at 03:21:32 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 02:36:40 pm
Mention this to a City fan and all you'll get is "What about the UK though. What about the USA. You're just being racist. Red cartel. You wear t-shirts made by poor kids."

I made the mistake of watching Talksport on Youtube a few months ago, and put up a City fan comment saying basically that. Something like "People attack us because of the UAE, but Britain has done lots of bad stuff too." All of the hosts nodded sagely and remarked on what a good point that was.

Of course, being in England means that Liverpool is owned by the British government, and on top of that, John Henry is the US president.
JRed

Reply #7534
Today at 03:32:07 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:21:32 pm
I made the mistake of watching Talksport on Youtube a few months ago, and put up a City fan comment saying basically that. Something like "People attack us because of the UAE, but Britain has done lots of bad stuff too." All of the hosts nodded sagely and remarked on what a good point that was.

Of course, being in England means that Liverpool is owned by the British government, and on top of that, John Henry is the US president.
Doesnt John have the key to Fort Knox? He really should be raiding the reserves to buy us some players!
JRed

Reply #7535
Today at 06:42:55 pm
I dont have X so no link to post but apparently Nick Harris has called ADFCs owners liars and says theyve lied to fans and lied about not breaking the rules.
That guy should be knighted for services to football when Abu Dhabi are eventually punished.
Nitramdorf

Reply #7536
Today at 07:24:20 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:42:55 pm
I dont have X so no link to post but apparently Nick Harris has called ADFCs owners liars and says theyve lied to fans and lied about not breaking the rules.
That guy should be knighted for services to football when Abu Dhabi are eventually punished.

Was reading that last night. The abuse he gets is fucking disgraceful, some piece of shit talking about his family.

He comes across as such a decent bloke as well.
JRed

Reply #7537
Today at 07:30:43 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:24:20 pm
Was reading that last night. The abuse he gets is fucking disgraceful, some piece of shit talking about his family.

He comes across as such a decent bloke as well.
Yeah, its shocking how Abu Dhabi have weaponised the clubs fanbase. Theyre fanatics.
Son of Spion

Reply #7538
Today at 08:22:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:30:43 pm
Yeah, its shocking how Abu Dhabi have weaponised the clubs fanbase. Theyre fanatics.
But part and parcel of how sportswashing works.

Identify a failed club with a desperate fanbase. Pump them full of financial steroids, then all of a sudden they have an army of useful idiots only too happy to continually spread their propaganda on social media platforms.
JRed

Reply #7539
Today at 08:29:41 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:22:31 pm
But part and parcel of how sportswashing works.

Identify a failed club with a desperate fanbase. Pump them full of financial steroids, then all of a sudden they have an army of useful idiots only too happy to continually spread their propaganda on social media platforms.
Im surprised they havent formed groups that go knocking on peoples doors asking if they have a minute to discuss the work of Abu Dhabi and how theyve smashed the red tops cartel.
WillG.LFC

Reply #7540
Today at 09:07:02 pm
You can see a scenario where teams will start rescuing other clubs short of ffp with transfers for their allegiance on off the pitch matters  :-X
Red Ol

Reply #7541
Today at 09:50:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:29:41 pm
Im surprised they havent formed groups that go knocking on peoples doors asking if they have a minute to discuss the work of Abu Dhabi and how theyve smashed the red tops cartel.

Theyre already reached the stage of being The Church of Latter-Day Twats. Or to use the shorter term, The Morons
