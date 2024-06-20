« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 490638 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7480 on: June 20, 2024, 04:28:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on June 20, 2024, 01:25:43 pm
here we go. ffs ... another club getting ready to bow down to the cheating bastards.  guess who?

Manchester Uniteds minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has said he understands why rivals Manchester City are challenging Premier League financial rules, and warned the competition faces ruin if regulation goes too far.

I can understand why they are challenging it, Ratcliffe told Bloomberg. You can understand why they would say that they want an open market, a free market.

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...n-could-ruin-premier-league-manchester-united

Nah, he's fucked if he goes along with that. He barely has 10% of the money needed to compete with
Man City in an open marketplace. Is the man a moron?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7481 on: June 20, 2024, 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 20, 2024, 04:28:04 pm
Nah, he's fucked if he goes along with that. He barely has 10% of the money needed to compete with
Man City in an open marketplace. Is the man a moron?
He's not looking up though, he's looking down.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7482 on: June 20, 2024, 08:09:29 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 20, 2024, 04:28:04 pm
Nah, he's fucked if he goes along with that. He barely has 10% of the money needed to compete with
Man City in an open marketplace.
That's the point. Ready made excuse.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7483 on: June 20, 2024, 11:28:31 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on June 20, 2024, 04:38:16 pm
He's not looking up though, he's looking down.

Exactly. CL qualification and enough rope for the fans is all these billionaire scum care about.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7484 on: June 21, 2024, 12:57:28 am »
I think quite a few owners actually want regulation, without it they are forced to keep up with the likes of City and Newcastle by spending more and more through pressure from fans. Everyone will be forced to and the net result will be price inflation with little impact on success. It reduces their wealth for no great benefit. Only the mad (or back door funded) want to spend big.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7485 on: June 21, 2024, 02:45:56 am »
Ratcunt and the Glazers both still waiting for a ME sugar daddy to buy them out, I'm sure
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7486 on: June 21, 2024, 07:51:41 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 20, 2024, 04:28:04 pm
Nah, he's fucked if he goes along with that. He barely has 10% of the money needed to compete with
Man City in an open marketplace. Is the man a moron?

He supported Brexit so yes.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7487 on: June 21, 2024, 09:55:33 am »
Cancelled SKY completely.
Told them I was sick of the cheats winning. Also said I no longer wanted to fund footballers banging instagram models in Dubai in general anymore regardless of who they play for.
Empty stadiums whenever City visit are the best solution. TV companies can't hide it if no-one turns up.
Will never happen though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7488 on: June 21, 2024, 10:04:49 am »
The league is heading for a big downfall, it's just a question of how it all plays out. A lot of chickens will come home to roost next few years.

Scudamore allowed the league to become the wild west, searching for limitless money, and here we are. The Germans had the right idea all along with 50+1 and although it's not perfect (Bayern are far too dominant, Leipzig have got around the rules) it's far better for fans and their league will continue to flourish from a fan point of view and as a going concern.

It's hard to see the league recovering, there's too much of a perfect storm brewing. You've got 20 clubs who are mostly owned by billionaires - all vying for their own vested interests.

We'd be best fucking it off and joining the EFL and going back to pre-1992 again, but you can bet FSG and co will have an ESL in mind.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7489 on: Yesterday at 01:24:08 pm »
Echo and MEN reporting a potential settlement between City and PL to avoid costs of hearing. Yeah - That seems fair. 😳
Im sure City will settle for a severe punishment. Or -  This is getting brushed under the carpet. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7490 on: Yesterday at 01:28:03 pm »
Actually - had a second read of Echo and it isnt clear what they are saying.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7491 on: Yesterday at 01:33:58 pm »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7492 on: Yesterday at 01:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June 21, 2024, 10:04:49 am
The league is heading for a big downfall, it's just a question of how it all plays out. A lot of chickens will come home to roost next few years.

Scudamore allowed the league to become the wild west, searching for limitless money, and here we are. The Germans had the right idea all along with 50+1 and although it's not perfect (Bayern are far too dominant, Leipzig have got around the rules) it's far better for fans and their league will continue to flourish from a fan point of view and as a going concern.

It's hard to see the league recovering, there's too much of a perfect storm brewing. You've got 20 clubs who are mostly owned by billionaires - all vying for their own vested interests.

We'd be best fucking it off and joining the EFL and going back to pre-1992 again, but you can bet FSG and co will have an ESL in mind.

At the end of the day, the owners are mostly in it for money and as long as revenues keep going up, I reckon they are perfectly happy with whatever is happening.
That's where I envy the German model but it's way too late for that.

I genuinely don't think anything will change. Plenty of people will happily bin football because the cheating c*nts but unfortunately quite a lot of peole will also happily keep watching  :-\
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7493 on: Yesterday at 01:50:16 pm »
Cant fans boycott all their games ?

Just dont show up so they are playing in empty stadiums.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7494 on: Yesterday at 02:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:50:16 pm
Cant fans boycott all their games ?

Just dont show up so they are playing in empty stadiums.
Or boycott their trophy parades?
Oh, wait.. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 02:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:50:16 pm
Cant fans boycott all their games ?

Just dont show up so they are playing in empty stadiums.
To be fair, a lot of city fans do boycott their games. Even big games at Wembley . Fair play to them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 02:21:26 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 01:24:08 pm
Echo and MEN reporting a potential settlement between City and PL to avoid costs of hearing. Yeah - That seems fair. 😳
Im sure City will settle for a severe punishment. Or -  This is getting brushed under the carpet. 

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-man-city-115-charges-29399216
That's not what the MEN says at all

Says it's most likely past the point of a possible settlement as it's too public. Plus, why would City want a settlement when they've got irrefutable proof of their innocence eh!?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 02:35:10 pm »
If the authorities go all out and take away their takeaway carts for a weekend, there'll be hell to pay
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7498 on: Yesterday at 03:12:49 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:21:26 pm
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/new-man-city-115-charges-29399216
That's not what the MEN says at all

Says it's most likely past the point of a possible settlement as it's too public. Plus, why would City want a settlement when they've got irrefutable proof of their innocence eh!?
yeah - agreed  - I posted after that, that I find the messages a bit unclear. The Echo says  This has led to some speculation that the Premier League and City may decide to come to a settlement out of court to avoid any further delays. Dont get why they are reporting this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 10:32:35 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:38:48 am
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1914281/Man-City-FFP-Football-Leaks-hack

Net is closing in on these cheating pricks hopefully

Interesting that he has stuff never released before, that could well turn the tide.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 11:17:22 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:32:35 am
Interesting that he has stuff never released before, that could well turn the tide.
🙏
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 11:57:36 am »
Hmmmm...very sceptical about this latest news. Why now?

Because, if there is to be a new release of documents, the most likely outcome would be that the PL and City would both request extensions to review the new documents...which will just kick the can further down the road...probably at least another year.

Very sceptical about this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm »
I'm sceptical because I think some kind of "deal" is in the offering, so there's no longer any point in withholding evidence.

Even if the evidence definitively proves extensive cheating, so that it's impossible for City to claim they have been exonerated by cutting a deal with the PL, the evidence will only confirm what we already know. City will be declared punished and free to continue as they are.

Unless this threat to release evidence is to block such a deal from happening?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:38:48 am
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1914281/Man-City-FFP-Football-Leaks-hack

Net is closing in on these cheating pricks hopefully
I hope these cheats are found out at last. They should be expelled from the league with all the carry on. Typical of their regime. We dont like the rules so we will pay and bully our way out. Disgusting.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:06:22 pm
I'm sceptical because I think some kind of "deal" is in the offering, so there's no longer any point in withholding evidence.

Even if the evidence definitively proves extensive cheating, so that it's impossible for City to claim they have been exonerated by cutting a deal with the PL, the evidence will only confirm what we already know. City will be declared punished and free to continue as they are.

Unless this threat to release evidence is to block such a deal from happening?

If I recall correctly, they (either football leaks or Der Speigel) released more documents last time after City got away with it following the CAS appeal, so maybe that's what they're waiting for, if they're exonorated or the punishment is insufficient then release more.

Obviously if they have a smoking gun it would be better if they showed it now but they probably think it's more effective doing it this way.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 12:23:53 pm
If I recall correctly, they (either football leaks or Der Speigel) released more documents last time after City got away with it following the CAS appeal, so maybe that's what they're waiting for, if they're exonorated or the punishment is insufficient then release more.

Obviously if they have a smoking gun it would be better if they showed it now but they probably think it's more effective doing it this way.

It won't matter if the punishment is insufficient. All sides will just want to draw a line under it and move on, and the precedent would be set for their future transgressions.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
The thing is if you release all the documents at once then City's defence team can build a case that answers the information that is out there. Hold some of it back and there is the very real chance that City's defence can be destroyed by any new evidence. City's problem now is that they don't know what is coming next and that makes it much harder to prepare for.

I doubt it is a smoking gun but it could well destroy something that City have brought up as a defence.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7508 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Yeah, it's 'give em enough rope' tactic.
And City have so much rope already, all it needs is a good tug.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7509 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 01:10:04 pm
Yeah, it's 'give em enough rope' tactic.
And City have so much rope already, all it needs is a good tug.
And hopefully a trap door, right down to the Manchester amateur leagues.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7510 on: Today at 01:32:55 pm »
It's the hope that kills you.

Make peace with the fact nothing will be done bar a slap on the wrist for 115 FC.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:38:48 am
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1914281/Man-City-FFP-Football-Leaks-hack

Net is closing in on these cheating pricks hopefully

fingers crossed for this.  face it, the fact that he's in witness protection tells anyone what they need to know!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 02:04:19 pm »
So Rui Pinto leaks the documents to prove City cheated, then he gets arrested for this and is now in protective custody. Yet City  still not punished years later  and sail ahead scooping up trophies and awards. Something not quite right about this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7513 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:00:52 pm
fingers crossed for this.  face it, the fact that he's in witness protection tells anyone what they need to know!
And the bald fraud will claim he had no idea they were mass cheating.
That is a nap.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7514 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm »
Rui Pinto is the man. Expose them bastards properly lad.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7515 on: Today at 03:13:37 pm »
Go on Pinto, you can do it.

Does Abu Dhabi have some international kill squad, I'm guessing that's why he's in protective custody.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7516 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:06 pm
Rui Pinto is the man. Expose them bastards properly lad.


Please be tax dodging records, that'll fucking destroy every player who has ever played for the plastic bastards.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7517 on: Today at 03:21:52 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 11:57:36 am
Hmmmm...very sceptical about this latest news. Why now?

Because, if there is to be a new release of documents, the most likely outcome would be that the PL and City would both request extensions to review the new documents...which will just kick the can further down the road...probably at least another year.

Very sceptical about this.

Their crimes go far beyond simply cheating, using accountancy tricks.
