here we go. ffs ... another club getting ready to bow down to the cheating bastards. guess who?



Manchester Uniteds minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has said he understands why rivals Manchester City are challenging Premier League financial rules, and warned the competition faces ruin if regulation goes too far.



I can understand why they are challenging it, Ratcliffe told Bloomberg. You can understand why they would say that they want an open market, a free market.



https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...n-could-ruin-premier-league-manchester-united



Nah, he's fucked if he goes along with that. He barely has 10% of the money needed to compete withMan City in an open marketplace. Is the man a moron?