here we go. ffs ... another club getting ready to bow down to the cheating bastards. guess who?Manchester Uniteds minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has said he understands why rivals Manchester City are challenging Premier League financial rules, and warned the competition faces ruin if regulation goes too far.I can understand why they are challenging it, Ratcliffe told Bloomberg. You can understand why they would say that they want an open market, a free market.https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...n-could-ruin-premier-league-manchester-united
Nah, he's fucked if he goes along with that. He barely has 10% of the money needed to compete withMan City in an open marketplace. Is the man a moron?
