115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Smart move by the oil states. Have minority investments in a few nothing clubs and you can veto any PL vote you dont like. Cheaper than bribes.

Their aim is to control the rules of the league to suit themselves. Money is no object so of course they will look for ways to achieve their goals. Every club and player (and officials and media) have their price and so its just a matter of time until they buy their way out of the hole that they are in.

City are run by disgusting owners who have no respect for anyone bar themselves. They will use their almost infinite wealth to buy whoever they need. They have the money to control the media and I expect this will be part of their tactics.

Many, many fans will lap it up as they want to support and follow winners. Oil money will only be stopped by fans but I suspect that this will not happen.

#JFT97

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I've said it many times before but the number of kids wearing Man City kits these days is really depressing.  Of course they're just kids so oblivious to everything beyond the trophy lifts.  There's one particularly obnoxious nine-year old at my kids' youth team that was so full of it after they won the league that I had to go for a walk around the pitch to avoid the temptation of two-footing him  ;)

I don't see any punishment that the Premier League might come out with - if they even manage to get anything to stick at all - that will reverse that trend.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
If only a new government could legislate to force the sale of clubs like City. Impossible though. Burnham and Rotherham would go bananas, and it just not a priority.

The only viable option now is to isolate the Premier League, through the big clubs leaving.

Try to reorganize the EFL into four smaller leagues with fewer games and more rest time, and revive the ESL with money guaranteed to flow into the EFL from that competition. Leave the corrupt clubs to play with themselves.

Swear to christ if ourselves United and Arsenal just up and left and set up a new league i'd be made up. The panic on Sky and TNT would be worth it alone.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Next stage is propably owning the TV rights as well for even more leverage,like Qatar owns beINsports and through them paying hundred of millions for rights wield significant power in UEFA.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Swear to christ if ourselves United and Arsenal just up and left and set up a new league i'd be made up. The panic on Sky and TNT would be worth it alone.

Unfortunately I dont think that will work.

Abu Dhabi, Saudi etc may just buy clubs to participate in their league. They may throw obscene amounts of money into making it work. I really do not see any way to stop them as they can do what the want to including throwing money at the UK government to get their way. Young fans love to lap up the glamour of supporting the top team and that may not be Liverpool, Arsenal or United. You can see what they have done to cheat their way to the top and they will carry on doing so. Fairness, competition and even the rules will be swept aside in their journey.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I see The Athletic interviewed Noel Gallagher about the 115 charges. :lmao

Utter rag of a publication.
