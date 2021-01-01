« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 465358 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,984
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7280 on: Yesterday at 12:32:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:24:37 pm
It's going to be the biggest story this, there is no way they are going to be able to stay silent. How exactly does football continue, if nobody knows the outcome? Something will come out, it's too big a story for it not too.

Hope you're right Jill.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,510
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7281 on: Yesterday at 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:32:18 pm
Hope you're right Jill.

The only thing I can think off about them wanting to keep it secret is how it affects the case ongoing. I don't think it should myself as they are two separate cases and the law needs to be open as possible, especially as they will possibly put in a case against the other clubs, should they win it! It's that reason I can't see how it stays secret because this affects everyone regardless of the outcome.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,506
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7282 on: Yesterday at 01:02:44 pm »
Just break away and form a League without them.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7283 on: Yesterday at 01:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 01:02:44 pm
Just break away and form a League without them.
Thats whats is going to have to happen t some point. Nobody wants to compete against cheats.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,506
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7284 on: Yesterday at 01:53:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:16:39 pm
Thats whats is going to have to happen t some point. Nobody wants to compete against cheats.

No one cares about them.

Their fans dont seems embarrassed by any of this.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,967
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7285 on: Yesterday at 01:56:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:16:39 pm
Thats whats is going to have to happen t some point. Nobody wants to compete against cheats.

Will it though. FSG/Glazers etc... making money hand over fist from the game at present.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7286 on: Yesterday at 02:13:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:25:34 pm
Even though our actual owner said differently?

You dont think John Henry would ever say something to placate fans?

Our owners are in this to make money. If an extra game in Riyadh does that, theyll be on it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:15:04 pm by thejbs »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,414
  • Kloppite
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7287 on: Yesterday at 02:59:41 pm »
City taking the PL through the courts, dont FIFA/UEFA take a dim view of that, & suspend leagues & or FAs, unless they went through CAS?
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,984
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7288 on: Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:59:41 pm
City taking the PL through the courts, dont FIFA/UEFA take a dim view of that, & suspend leagues & or FAs, unless they went through CAS?
The likes of Sky Sports and TNT will put pressure on the Premier League.
The Premier League will say sorry, and that will be it.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7289 on: Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm »
Also, even with the media scrutiny, how could the outcome of this hearing not be made public? It's a demand for a rule change! Are they planning to just Schrodinger's-cat the APT rule for the rest of time?
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7290 on: Yesterday at 03:59:14 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:25:34 pm
Even though our actual owner said differently?

Isn't there a bit of difference by being an Owner and a Principal owner? Werner's words hold a lot of weight as a co-founder and second-largest shareholder.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,855
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7291 on: Yesterday at 04:13:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June  6, 2024, 06:56:56 pm
Definitely. But I'm glad they made that monumental error of judgement.

They have stirred the culture wars hornets nest with that. A dictatorship openly attacking our democratic ways in our own country. Not very clever, but a welcome move for me, because it exposes exactly what they are.

Me too, mate. They did out themselves as the despicable despots they are.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
  • Ground Control
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7292 on: Yesterday at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  8, 2024, 10:17:04 pm
Seeking damages for deals lost as a consequence?

So they couldnt move money from the left to their right hand and they want to be paid for the money lost? What the fuck are they talking about? The law itself means by definition theres no material damage which is the whole problem with allowing clubs to do it.

Perhaps you could argue there are knock on effects but good luck proving what you could have lost in prize money or whatever given the unpredictability of it all.

If they do win this and clubs have to pay, I hope if/when they lose the 115 charges case, teams who have been relegated and missed out on European spots turn around and sue them for 'money lost'. They'll have opened the door, after all.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,540
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7293 on: Yesterday at 05:29:20 pm »
Red herring. Even if there was a case to answer, the fact they have signed up, broke the rules, then retrospectively sued makes their counter claim invalid. Even if their claim was successful it shouldn't invalidate the original rule breaking for which they should be punished if found guilty.

to be honest the whole thing sounds facetious and designed to stall for time.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7294 on: Yesterday at 06:38:41 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:29:20 pm
Red herring. Even if there was a case to answer, the fact they have signed up, broke the rules, then retrospectively sued makes their counter claim invalid. Even if their claim was successful it shouldn't invalidate the original rule breaking for which they should be punished if found guilty.

to be honest the whole thing sounds facetious and designed to stall for time.

They commenced proceedings for different relief though. Its not or at best tangentially related to the 115 charges. In addition their position has always been consistent. When the vote they are complaining about was held if reporting is accurate they abstained on advice that it was unlawful. So its not a recency thing, this has consistently been their position on this particular set of rules.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,793
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7295 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 12:08:56 pm
So what do you believe would happen then? City will mount more and more litigation until they decide to form a new league. With almost unlimited money they will entice lots of teams in until they get what they want.

All teams and players can be bought. Fans cannot be bought and so the only entity that can stand up against them is the fans.

I have no crystal ball but I believe City cannot litigate or sue anyone if the majority vote to have them removed as members of the PL.

Hopefully Liverpool, Arsenal and United lead a charge should the 115 not be finalised by a deadline, November?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7296 on: Yesterday at 07:32:44 pm »
They will literally have this in court until end times
Because they can
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,288
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7297 on: Yesterday at 07:39:50 pm »
If Liverpool resigned from the PL tomorrow and petitioned to rejoin the EFL, City would probably sue us on the grounds it has the legal right to beat big clubs to the title.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7298 on: Yesterday at 08:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:59:41 pm
City taking the PL through the courts, dont FIFA/UEFA take a dim view of that, & suspend leagues & or FAs, unless they went through CAS?
This is FIFA you're talking about...
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:30:10 pm
The likes of Sky Sports and TNT will put pressure on the Premier League.
The Premier League will say sorry, and that will be it.
The media's always going to be the big winner in this.
The media gets broadcast rights whatever happens- they just run to the FA. (unless there's a breakaway from the FA itself)
Even now, they're on the jam- selling website/app hits like hotcakes, re-negotiating deals with partners cause business is booming, etc.... It's in their interests to stir both sides.

They get money from the Abu Dhabi satellites and other 3rd parties, and they get money from the public. And to top it off- it's a cup year. 2023-2024 may just be a record year for the football media. They've had the Arsenal ride they sooo wanted, they rode Kloppo's announcement and final months into the ground- squeezing out every last drop of it for themselves, United and Chelsea's continued circii, there is the City shenanigans, it's a Euro-year...
They are killing it!

I think we need to remember that "The Premier League" means all clubs plying their trade in the PL- including the guests. It's only the agent on behalf of all of those. The FA itself, is the umbrella, so we're all still subject to it's direction.

The FA is ultimately responsible for Football in the country.. and is finally responsible to FIFA(only for competitions outside of the country). The FA, with William as it's prezzie, is a rep/agent of all football associations in the country, so ... I'm not sure how we approach that if we're to create our own league. A breakaway league (and consequently, such an association) would be the only course of action if the FA decides to stick with City. Then we'll have to face the rest of the associatins and divisions of the FA as well. I'm not sure if they will want to get even somehow.

One thing is for certain- once the government steps in, FIFA will punish the FA, so then we're all in the shit- knee-deep.. covered in ADFC's faeces. And my guess is City is well aware of this- and may be storing it as leverage/plot armor. That's why they don't give a crap. They know the gov can't get involved in this. Using the application of Democracy against the association(s), while simultaneously complaining about it.

This all a consequence of insatiable greed, and they're all feeding off the average fan. Like birds of prey.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,284
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7299 on: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 07:32:44 pm
They will literally have this in court until end times
Because they can

Thats exactly what they want you to think, that they cant be beaten and therefore its not worth fighting, dont fall for it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7300 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:24:09 am

Yep, they have so much money that they can go on and on until they get what they want. They wont give up if they lose.

It may come down to fans to turn their backs totally on them and let them play to empty stadiums. The problem is there are too many fickle fans who support winners no matter what. These people will even jump allegiance to the next winner.

When I talked about fans voting with their feet and wallet, I wasn't talking about City fans. I meant the fans of clubs with the genuinely big support - LFC, United, Arsenal, Spurs. If City somehow find a way to win, it's these supporters who need to effectively find go on strike and refuse to pay for the product anymore. And that's not just attendance at the games, but much more importantly TV subscriptions.

If the PL effectively allow City to take over, fans from all over the country and the world need to say enough is enough and protest themselves to bring about the change.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7301 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm »
Id say that even with the greatest will in the world, a boycott at any level is next to impossible to imagine.
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7302 on: Today at 12:03:02 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:43:48 pm
Id say that even with the greatest will in the world, a boycott at any level is next to impossible to imagine.

Yeah. Boycotting matches would be great, but impossible to organise and any unsold tickets would be snapped up, but maybe something like the standards corrupted stance?  In fact all opposition fans should dress head to toe in black at any city game. No colours at all, no flags, no scarves and a statement of mass mourning for the demise of a once beautiful game.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,689
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7303 on: Today at 12:05:54 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:03:02 am
Yeah. Boycotting matches would be great, but impossible to organise and any unsold tickets would be snapped up, but maybe something like the standards corrupted stance?  In fact all opposition fans should dress head to toe in black at any city game. No colours at all, no flags, no scarves and a statement of mass mourning for the demise of a once beautiful game.

Or to boycott the away game maybe buy up the kids' price tickets like we did for the protest at Hull a few years ago. Only way to guarantee the end isn't full of people who don't normally get the chance to go snapping them up and still makes a point without them getting too much of the money.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7304 on: Today at 12:14:17 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:03:02 am
Yeah. Boycotting matches would be great, but impossible to organise and any unsold tickets would be snapped up, but maybe something like the standards corrupted stance?  In fact all opposition fans should dress head to toe in black at any city game. No colours at all, no flags, no scarves and a statement of mass mourning for the demise of a once beautiful game.
Yeah, something visual, something that hurts their brand and does not depend on anything subtle or language.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,846
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7305 on: Today at 12:32:21 am »
what aboot that shit they do with their backs to the match ?

Full 90 minutes Dressed in black
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,148
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7306 on: Today at 12:34:41 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:32:21 am
what aboot that shit they do with their backs to the match ?

Full 90 minutes Dressed in black

Bouncing like fuck, so loud it's got cadence...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,846
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7307 on: Today at 12:40:49 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:34:41 am
Bouncing like fuck, so loud it's got cadence...
Taking anyone hostage is wrong, even rednecks
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 178 179 180 181 182 [183]   Go Up
« previous next »
 