City taking the PL through the courts, dont FIFA/UEFA take a dim view of that, & suspend leagues & or FAs, unless they went through CAS?



The likes of Sky Sports and TNT will put pressure on the Premier League.

The Premier League will say sorry, and that will be it.



This is FIFA you're talking about...The media's always going to be the big winner in this.The media gets broadcast rights whatever happens- they just run to the FA. (unless there's a breakaway from the FA itself)Even now, they're on the jam- selling website/app hits like hotcakes, re-negotiating deals with partners cause business is booming, etc.... It's in their interests to stir both sides.They get money from the Abu Dhabi satellites and other 3rd parties, and they get money from the public. And to top it off- it's a cup year. 2023-2024 may just be a record year for the football media. They've had the Arsenal ride they sooo wanted, they rode Kloppo's announcement and final months into the ground- squeezing out every last drop of it for themselves, United and Chelsea's continued circii, there is the City shenanigans, it's a Euro-year...They are killing it!I think we need to remember that "The Premier League" means all clubs plying their trade in the PL- including the guests. It's only the agent on behalf of all of those. The FA itself, is the umbrella, so we're all still subject to it's direction.The FA is ultimately responsible for Football in the country.. and is finally responsible to FIFA(only for competitions outside of the country). The FA, with William as it's prezzie, is a rep/agent of all football associations in the country, so ... I'm not sure how we approach that if we're to create our own league. A breakaway league (and consequently, such an association) would be the only course of action if the FA decides to stick with City. Then we'll have to face the rest of the associatins and divisions of the FA as well. I'm not sure if they will want to get even somehow.. That's why they don't give a crap. They know the gov can't get involved in this. Using the application of Democracy against the association(s), while simultaneously complaining about it.This all a consequence of insatiable greed, and they're all feeding off the average fan. Like birds of prey.