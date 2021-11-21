"City argue this goes against competition law..."I'm somewhat ignorant about this. In a straight yes or no answer, does law even come into the PL rules? I'm guessing yes, for example you have player contracts etc, as opposed to "look these are the rules of the PL, that you signed up to. You might not like them, but they are the same for every team". And are there not restrictions on most sports? Engine size in F1, shoes in athletics, drugs in sport.Why not let them play with 12, 13 players as they can afford more etc.I think, asides from the 115+ charges, they are now worried about their team on the playing field. They have an ageing team, and a manager to replace shortly. There is no way they'll be able to do that without winning this case.
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter. Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.
In short, yes. Also one likely factor in why this is being brought now rather than previously is because UK competition law is decoupling from EU standards because of Brexit, so its possible this plays a part in the arguments as well as the timing of this. It may not have been possible under EU competition law, but to be fair I dont specialise in either competition or European law so its just musing on my part
Aye, but the PL isn't breaching competition laws. This is hubris and mudslinging as an attempt to drag out the charges or get the charges dropped because it will cost the PL too much on legal fees.
Absolutely wild this. https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/08/manchester-city-premier-league-legal-caseSo they're looking for damages to be paid by the other PL clubs, for monies lost on account of not being able to strike up make believe sponsorship deals.The fucking mind boggles. I think these c*nts just sit around thinking up the most cynical ways of fucking everyone else over. And then they have the cheek to act the victim. Honestly, these dickheads need to be sent packing back to Abu Dhabi and never be let darken UK shores again. God knows what ways they'll be leaning on the UK government to make this happen too.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I honestly cant believe the proper clubs will let them get away with this. Sooner or later a motion to vote them out of the league has to be put forward.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.12]