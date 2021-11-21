« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7240 on: Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 05:53:41 pm
"City argue this goes against competition law..."

I'm somewhat ignorant about this. In a straight yes or no answer, does law even come into the PL rules?
I'm guessing yes, for example you have player contracts etc, as opposed to "look these are the rules of the PL, that you signed up to. You might not like them, but they are the same for every team".
And are there not restrictions on most sports? Engine size in F1, shoes in athletics, drugs in sport.
Why not let them play with 12, 13 players as they can afford more etc.
I think, asides from the 115+ charges, they are now worried about their team on the playing field. They have an ageing team, and a manager to replace shortly. There is no way they'll be able to do that without winning this case.

In short, yes. Also one likely factor in why this is being brought now rather than previously is because UK competition law is decoupling from EU standards because of Brexit, so its possible this plays a part in the arguments as well as the timing of this. It may not have been possible under EU competition law, but to be fair I dont specialise in either competition or European law so its just musing on my part
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7241 on: Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 06:22:42 pm
In short, yes. Also one likely factor in why this is being brought now rather than previously is because UK competition law is decoupling from EU standards because of Brexit, so its possible this plays a part in the arguments as well as the timing of this. It may not have been possible under EU competition law, but to be fair I dont specialise in either competition or European law so its just musing on my part

Aye, but the PL isn't breaching competition laws. This is hubris and mudslinging as an attempt to drag out the charges or get the charges dropped because it will cost the PL too much on legal fees.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7242 on: Yesterday at 08:05:59 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Aye, but the PL isn't breaching competition laws. This is hubris and mudslinging as an attempt to drag out the charges or get the charges dropped because it will cost the PL too much on legal fees.

They should simply privately communicate to the shitheads that all legal costs sustained will be directly added to the fines to make up the loss, and any  further wallet flexing will cost them 20 points at a time untill they end up right out of the pyramid but still owe about say 115million quid in penalties.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7243 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Is it in the competition laws that you can be cheating bastards  ::) there a bunch of weasels its time they where taken down a peg or two
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7244 on: Yesterday at 10:17:04 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 04:40:26 pm
Absolutely wild this.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/08/manchester-city-premier-league-legal-case

So they're looking for damages to be paid by the other PL clubs, for monies lost on account of not being able to strike up make believe sponsorship deals.
The fucking mind boggles. I think these c*nts just sit around thinking up the most cynical ways of fucking everyone else over. And then they have the cheek to act the victim. Honestly, these dickheads need to be sent packing back to Abu Dhabi and never be let darken UK shores again. God knows what ways they'll be leaning on the UK government to make this happen too.

Seeking damages for deals lost as a consequence?

So they couldnt move money from the left to their right hand and they want to be paid for the money lost? What the fuck are they talking about? The law itself means by definition theres no material damage which is the whole problem with allowing clubs to do it.

Perhaps you could argue there are knock on effects but good luck proving what you could have lost in prize money or whatever given the unpredictability of it all.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7245 on: Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
Theyll have letters from the likes of Etihad , Etisalat, The Abu Dhabi umbrella company, The Abu Dhabi Ski Slope etc etc saying they wanted to sponsor Man City for  £1B each but couldnt because of the nasty PL and its rules.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7246 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
The case is heard by a panel of 3 again.
Must be a difficult decision for City - Do they bribe 2 of the panel or all 3 this time?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7247 on: Yesterday at 11:03:53 pm
Just two... the third will be Mansour
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7248 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
I honestly cant believe the proper clubs will let them get away with this. Sooner or later a motion to vote them out of the league has to be put forward.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7249 on: Yesterday at 11:27:20 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:36:47 pm
Aye, but the PL isn't breaching competition laws. This is hubris and mudslinging as an attempt to drag out the charges or get the charges dropped because it will cost the PL too much on legal fees.

If anything I would say City are breaking competition law, been a few years since I studied it but there were rules around subsiding a business (City) by other related entities (Citys Emirati sponsors owned by the same people who own City) to the detriment of the businesses rivals (the rest of the PL), thats anti-competitive right there. The example I studied was The S*n back in the day having promotions when it was selling consistently for 10p when the usual price was about 25p because it could be subsidised by the rest of News Corp and the Murdoch empire where as the Mirror couldnt keep running at a loss because it would go out of business.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7250 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 04:40:26 pm
Absolutely wild this.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/08/manchester-city-premier-league-legal-case

So they're looking for damages to be paid by the other PL clubs, for monies lost on account of not being able to strike up make believe sponsorship deals.
The fucking mind boggles. I think these c*nts just sit around thinking up the most cynical ways of fucking everyone else over. And then they have the cheek to act the victim. Honestly, these dickheads need to be sent packing back to Abu Dhabi and never be let darken UK shores again. God knows what ways they'll be leaning on the UK government to make this happen too.

That is absolutely ridiculous, but its pretty obvious what it is, its an attempt to bully and threaten the PL and the other clubs into dropping the 115 charges, and if they dont they will just go down the scorched earth road, the other PL clubs just need to hold firm and tell the PL that this is war and theres no backing down, and if they do then they will break away from the PL and form their own domestic league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7251 on: Today at 12:34:35 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
I honestly cant believe the proper clubs will let them get away with this. Sooner or later a motion to vote them out of the league has to be put forward.

I reckon there biding there time probably do something at the time they think its correct
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7252 on: Today at 01:09:53 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 04:40:26 pm
Absolutely wild this.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/08/manchester-city-premier-league-legal-case

So they're looking for damages to be paid by the other PL clubs, for monies lost on account of not being able to strike up make believe sponsorship deals.
The fucking mind boggles. I think these c*nts just sit around thinking up the most cynical ways of fucking everyone else over. And then they have the cheek to act the victim. Honestly, these dickheads need to be sent packing back to Abu Dhabi and never be let darken UK shores again. God knows what ways they'll be leaning on the UK government to make this happen too.

I hope they win. Each club has to cough up £20m in compensation and all rename their grounds "The Abu Dhabi Cheaters Benevolent Fund Stadium" and insist all commentary state that name for every match.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7253 on: Today at 03:02:55 am
If ADFC do win, and who knows, the law is an ass, they are just opening the door for the considerably richer Saudicastle team to blow them out of the water. So enjoy that, cheats.
