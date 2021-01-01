Absolutely wild this.



https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/08/manchester-city-premier-league-legal-case



So they're looking for damages to be paid by the other PL clubs, for monies lost on account of not being able to strike up make believe sponsorship deals.

The fucking mind boggles. I think these c*nts just sit around thinking up the most cynical ways of fucking everyone else over. And then they have the cheek to act the victim. Honestly, these dickheads need to be sent packing back to Abu Dhabi and never be let darken UK shores again. God knows what ways they'll be leaning on the UK government to make this happen too.



Seeking damages for deals lost as a consequence?So they couldnt move money from the left to their right hand and they want to be paid for the money lost? What the fuck are they talking about? The law itself means by definition theres no material damage which is the whole problem with allowing clubs to do it.Perhaps you could argue there are knock on effects but good luck proving what you could have lost in prize money or whatever given the unpredictability of it all.