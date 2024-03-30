« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Id rather non-binding than not at all. Its not the worst idea to test it, let the clubs learn for a year or two. And then when its hopefully brought in with actual consequences there are less room for appeals. The PSR appeals did make it a bit of a debacle more than anything.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:49:16 pm
I don't thnk it's so bad. I see it as something the clubs are going to try and do as a feasibility experiment. Nothing wrong with that.
at a time when 115 are suing the PL to get them to drop a perfectly valid rule, why TF bring in something to control spending on a 'non-binding basis"?

they can back-test the formula over the past 5 seasons, or 10, ffs.  no need to trial it going ahead.

just do it and push back at 115 at every opportunity.
Quote from: Knight on June  5, 2024, 09:55:50 am
Oh come on. It came about because owners are greedy. If it was because clubs are sick of the cheats how come none of our players or coaching staff wanted it.

City were invited to the ESL too.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
City were invited to the ESL too.
Im sure if plans for a super league without the cheats and the Saudis was announced now, it would have a lot more support.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm
City were invited to the ESL too.

No. It was definitely just the "red cabal"
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:46:36 pm
Top to bottom anchoring means that you can't spend more than the TV income of the worst team in the league multiplied by a certain number. E.g If Sheffield earned 100m, the multiple can be 5 which means that no other team can spend more than 500m.

SCR and the other rules are working. When Mubarak spoke about football no longer, he was referring to the rules limiting City's competitiveness. If not, they won't sue the league.

The rules aren't perfect but they are getting tighter and tighter every day.

Thanks! I did know that it would be something along those lines, but I didn't manage to Google myself into a concrete answer. I think this would be the most important part of any system, as the SCR by itself wouldn't work. I know that it's getting tighter, and I can see that it's working for most clubs, but what I meant was that if City, either by inflating their income by cheating, or by winning this trial, are able to just get whatever "income" they need to dominate then the SCR would only help them to dominate even more. However a functioning TBA would make any "income" above the limit useless. I'm 100% sure they'll find another way to cheat though.
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 08:13:41 pm
Thanks! I did know that it would be something along those lines, but I didn't manage to Google myself into a concrete answer. I think this would be the most important part of any system, as the SCR by itself wouldn't work. I know that it's getting tighter, and I can see that it's working for most clubs, but what I meant was that if City, either by inflating their income by cheating, or by winning this trial, are able to just get whatever "income" they need to dominate then the SCR would only help them to dominate even more. However a functioning TBA would make any "income" above the limit useless. I'm 100% sure they'll find another way to cheat though.
I don't really agree with anchoring because it makes economic growth pointless. Clubs should always strive to grow financially.

If anchoring is in place, any growth only really benefits the money men. For me, clubs should spend within their means but they should also have the possibility of expanding.

Imagine a scenario where the limit was £400m when FSG bought us and that we were already at that limit. 10 years on, we're now a commercial juggernaut and we shouldn't be limited by that because if we are, only FSG really benefits.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:24:35 pm
I don't really agree with anchoring because it makes economic growth pointless. Clubs should always strive to grow financially.

If anchoring is in place, any growth only really benefits the money men. For me, clubs should spend within their means but they should also have the possibility of expanding.

Imagine a scenario where the limit was £400m when FSG bought us and that we were already at that limit. 10 years on, we're now a commercial juggernaut and we shouldn't be limited by that because if we are, only FSG really benefits.

I wonder if you could add an extra factor into the equation to balance that out a bit - for example (and I'm making no claim whatsoever to understanding what the best choice would be here), some multiple of the lowest team's TV revenue plus some percentage of your own. That way, further investment in the team would grow your spending cap as (I assume) that TV revenue is driven by how many viewers you get. And clubs like City wouldn't be able to game the system with BS sponsorships.

There just has to be some way not to unfairly limit growth while preventing the spending gap between the highest and lowest club from being completely mad.
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:44:19 pm
I wonder if you could add an extra factor into the equation to balance that out a bit - for example (and I'm making no claim whatsoever to understanding what the best choice would be here), some multiple of the lowest team's TV revenue plus some percentage of your own. That way, further investment in the team would grow your spending cap as (I assume) that TV revenue is driven by how many viewers you get. And clubs like City wouldn't be able to game the system with BS sponsorships.

There just has to be some way not to unfairly limit growth while preventing the spending gap between the highest and lowest club from being completely mad.
IMO, spending shouldn't be capped at all because the people that are primarily responsible should benefit i.e the players. Imagine if spending was capped just before the PL started. In that case the businessmen would have been in an unfair position compared to the players.

Clubs should always improve and the incentive should remain. Those that are fighting relegation can aim to become mid table teams. Mid table teams can aim for regular Conference League qualification and so on...

A cap will just strengthen the Saudi League's hands and nake it easier for them to attract players become some will definitely be underpaid because their clubs don't have the allowance to increase theur wages.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:04:22 pm
IMO, spending shouldn't be capped at all because the people that are primarily responsible should benefit i.e the players. Imagine if spending was capped just before the PL started. In that case the businessmen would have been in an unfair position compared to the players.

Clubs should always improve and the incentive should remain. Those that are fighting relegation can aim to become mid table teams. Mid table teams can aim for regular Conference League qualification and so on...

A cap will just strengthen the Saudi League's hands and nake it easier for them to attract players become some will definitely be underpaid because their clubs don't have the allowance to increase theur wages.
You dont think spending should be capped? Fine, aslong as its a level playing field, but its not is it?
We have sovereign state owned clubs in the league with unlimited wealth. Of course spending needs to be capped.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:07:03 pm
You dont think spending should be capped? Fine, aslong as its a level playing field, but its not is it?
We have sovereign state owned clubs in the league with unlimited wealth. Of course spending needs to be capped.
The current mechanisms are working and they'll get better. Saudi have been shackled and City are complaining about them limiting competition.

A cap is something that businessmen would vote for but that's just my opinion.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:24:35 pm
I don't really agree with anchoring because it makes economic growth pointless. Clubs should always strive to grow financially.

If anchoring is in place, any growth only really benefits the money men. For me, clubs should spend within their means but they should also have the possibility of expanding.

Imagine a scenario where the limit was £400m when FSG bought us and that we were already at that limit. 10 years on, we're now a commercial juggernaut and we shouldn't be limited by that because if we are, only FSG really benefits.

For me it's difficult to know all the permutations of this system. Would it then for instance give incentives to the richer clubs to redistribute more since they're not only competing nationally, but also internationally and every £1 to the poorest club is +£5 for them, Making them more competitive internationally? This rationale for redistribution would then also mean that there's less for the owners? The way I see it football in general does not need more money in circulation. Where's it going to go? Higher salaries and higher transfer fees? Of course, you could argue that it's better that the money goes to the workers (ie the players) not the capitalists, but let's face it, absolutely no one at this level of football needs a single penny more than what the already have. Nothing would stop owners from investing the profit they cannot use on playing staff into the rest of the chain; better facilities, youth, sports science etc.
At least the hard limit would be the same for everyone and you'd have to win by being smarter and better at the actual football part of the competition, no?  So instead of it being a race to get the most money it might be a race to be smarter, better.

I'm not sure it would make growth pointless either, for the above stated reasons. It would be meaningful, but only up until a certain point. And expansion would be possible up to the "ceiling". After reaching this ceiling other factors will then drive the competition.

I think if you look at what's happened in France with PSG it seems reasonable that anchoring would have been better for everyone, possibly even PSG. It would make the league competitive and this would have PSG competition at a higher level which again might have made them better prepared when they actually meet decent sides in the CL. It might also have made PSG focus more on developing their team as a team, not just as a collection of stars. 

If there indeed had been a limit over these last 10 years, I actually think we would have won e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g once Klopp had gotten up and running. With the, by far, best manager and the, by far, better sporting operation we would have cleaned up. And if that had given FSG a shitload of more money that would actually have been perfectly fine by me :)
Football clubs are businesses after all , the owners  should make money. The thing with Abu Dhabi is they are not run as a business. The city fans celebrate the fact that the owners take no money out whatsoever. The directors do not get paid , apparently. Because they are not a business, they are not a football club, they are just a sportswashing project. There should be very strict spending limits in order to create a fair and competitive league.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:11:27 pm
The current mechanisms are working and they'll get better. Saudi have been shackled and City are complaining about them limiting competition.

A cap is something that businessmen would vote for but that's just my opinion.

I agree in principle with pretty much everything in your previous post, and I even agree that the current mechanisms are "working," but only in the sense that they're preventing things from spinning completely out of control. The current mechanisms are a net keeping us from falling into a pit of burning garbage; I'd like something that actually puts the fire out. Unfortunately without drastic measures like a cap of some kind, I think the damage was irreversible as soon as we allowed state ownership in the first place.
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm
For me it's difficult to know all the permutations of this system. Would it then for instance give incentives to the richer clubs to redistribute more since they're not only competing nationally, but also internationally and every £1 to the poorest club is +£5 for them, Making them more competitive internationally? This rationale for redistribution would then also mean that there's less for the owners? The way I see it football in general does not need more money in circulation. Where's it going to go? Higher salaries and higher transfer fees? Of course, you could argue that it's better that the money goes to the workers (ie the players) not the capitalists, but let's face it, absolutely no one at this level of football needs a single penny more than what the already have. Nothing would stop owners from investing the profit they cannot use on playing staff into the rest of the chain; better facilities, youth, sports science etc.
At least the hard limit would be the same for everyone and you'd have to win by being smarter and better at the actual football part of the competition, no?  So instead of it being a race to get the most money it might be a race to be smarter, better.

I'm not sure it would make growth pointless either, for the above stated reasons. It would be meaningful, but only up until a certain point. And expansion would be possible up to the "ceiling". After reaching this ceiling other factors will then drive the competition.

I think if you look at what's happened in France with PSG it seems reasonable that anchoring would have been better for everyone, possibly even PSG. It would make the league competitive and this would have PSG competition at a higher level which again might have made them better prepared when they actually meet decent sides in the CL. It might also have made PSG focus more on developing their team as a team, not just as a collection of stars. 

If there indeed had been a limit over these last 10 years, I actually think we would have won e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g once Klopp had gotten up and running. With the, by far, best manager and the, by far, better sporting operation we would have cleaned up. And if that had given FSG a shitload of more money that would actually have been perfectly fine by me :)
Telling clubs to spend within their means AND limiting the manipulation of associated party deals is fair enough.

Clubs like City and PSG could artifically inflate deal beyond a reasonable level which gave them an unfair advantage. The Premier League is just more competitive with more TV money and wealtheir clubs so it took more time.

If the cap is £100m and we earn £200m, what happens to the remaining £100m saved every year and who benefits? If the UK goverment anchored spending to the minimum wage, I wonder what the reaction would be. That's the same principle but in real life.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:35:00 pm
Telling clubs to spend within their means AND limiting the manipulation of associated party deals is fair enough.

Clubs like City and PSG could artifically inflate deal beyond a reasonable level which gave them an unfair advantage. The Premier League is just more competitive with more TV money and wealtheir clubs so it took more time.

If the cap is £100m and we earn £200m, what happens to the remaining £100m saved every year and who benefits? If the UK goverment anchored spending to the minimum wage, I wonder what the reaction would be. That's the same principle but in real life.

First of all I don't think it matters who benefits. It's the same as any other business. Putting that money back into circulation through salaries and transfer fees makes no difference if everyone is doing it. It just makes the bubble bigger. The players don't need more money.
Also I think a smart owner would reinvest much of it into other parts of the club to be competitive, so a good owner wouldn't pocket that 100m. For me how much an owner takes home is uninteresting as long as they invest enough to make the team competitive. This is why I think a lot of the United fans moaning about the Glaziers totally misses the point. The certainly spend enough money on the playing staff, so complaining about a lack of investment or about the owners taking money out from that perspective is just ridiculous. What they should invest more in is infrastructure, facilities and sporting competence.   

I guess it comes down to ideology in a sense: IF (and I'm not saying it has to be either/or) the choice is between optimal redistribution between clubs, making the most equal competition possible but then also richer owners, OR optimal redistribution of all the wealth within each club but then with bigger inequalities between the clubs and thus fewer clubs being able to compete, I 'm not sure either in inherently better than the other from a sporting or a moral point of view.

I don't think the anchoring thing is an easy thing to get right. What if a really poor club gets promoted? Would the richest clubs then have to scale down to comply? Obviously the system must be devised so that it's stable and predictable. It can't be a frozen system where, as you say, the ceiling was unchanged for 10 years. But more redistribution would make growth possible for everyone as the cake grows larger.
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 10:06:00 pm
First of all I don't think it matters who benefits. It's the same as any other business. Putting that money back into circulation through salaries and transfer fees makes no difference if everyone is doing it. It just makes the bubble bigger. The players don't need more money.
Also I think a smart owner would reinvest much of it into other parts of the club to be competitive, so a good owner wouldn't pocket that 100m. For me how much an owner takes home is uninteresting as long as they invest enough to make the team competitive. This is why I think a lot of the United fans moaning about the Glaziers totally misses the point. The certainly spend enough money on the playing staff, so complaining about a lack of investment or about the owners taking money out from that perspective is just ridiculous. What they should invest more in is infrastructure, facilities and sporting competence.   

I guess it comes down to ideology in a sense: IF (and I'm not saying it has to be either/or) the choice is between optimal redistribution between clubs, making the most equal competition possible but then also richer owners, OR optimal redistribution of all the wealth within each club but then with bigger inequalities between the clubs and thus fewer clubs being able to compete, I 'm not sure either in inherently better than the other from a sporting or a moral point of view.

I don't think the anchoring thing is an easy thing to get right. What if a really poor club gets promoted? Would the richest clubs then have to scale down to comply? Obviously the system must be devised so that it's stable and predictable. It can't be a frozen system where, as you say, the ceiling was unchanged for 10 years. But more redistribution would make growth possible for everyone as the cake grows larger.
I agree with your point on reinvesting. The thing is where?

The big ticket items like the stadium and the training ground are already sorted. Even if they weren't,  clubs will ultimately reach a point whether they are just accumulating idle funds because they can't spend this or that multiple of what the worst team is earnings. Ultimately,  it's the owners that benefit because cash rich companies are more valuable.

Redistribution can be achieved without artificially limiting how much clubs can spend. That's when regulation becomes control.
Anchoring would take away a lot of the arguments for ticket price rises though, especially at top clubs.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:09:55 pm
I agree with your point on reinvesting. The thing is where?

The big ticket items like the stadium and the training are already sorted. Even if they weren't,  clubs will ultimately reach a point whether they are just accumulating idle funds because they can't spend this or that multiple of what the worst team is earnings. Ultimately,  it's the owners that benefit because cash rich companies are more valuable.

Restrisbution can be achieved without artificially limiting how much clubs can spend. That's when regulation becomes control.

That might happen, but that would only make football the same as any other capitalist business? I'm not saying this how I think the world should be. I just think to stop this from happening should not be the main rationale for how the system is organized. Putting that money back in is not going to make football any better is it? After all you get paid more when you get better, you don't get better because you're paid more.
 
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 10:30:04 pm
That might happen, but that would only make football the same as any other capitalist business? I'm not saying this how I think the world should be. I just think to stop this from happening should not be the main rationale for how the system is organized. Putting that money back in is not going to make football any better is it? After all you get paid more when you get better, you don't get better because you're paid more.
It'd be harder to pay players more when they deserve. Mo earned a £350k a week contract here but with anchoring there's a readymade excuse while the owners would be cashing directly (the Glazers pay themselves dividend) or indirectly (due to increase in the value of their asset making it easy for them to borrow at very cheap rates). The equation wouldn't be balanced anymore.

If I owned a club, I'd want it 100% because it's free directly or indirectly. Maybe the owner would even start lifting trophies like the NBA LOL.

(I just realized that someone with unlimited funds could cheat, or game, even this system! Let's say that the poorest club had £100m in earnings. The hard limit would be £500m. If then Liverpool/Arsenal/etc potentially could make £600 but City could "make" £1000m. City could then, through "sponsorships" inflate the poorest clubs from £100m to £200m, making it possible for them to open up a £400m gap to the actual competition. This obviously sounds insane, but I wouldn't think anything these bastards could do to "win" would be off limits to them)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
It'd be harder to pay players more when they deserve. Mo earned a £350k a week contract here but with anchoring there's a readymade excuse while the owners would be cashing directly (the Glazers pay themselves dividend) or indirectly (due to increase in the value of their asset making it easy for them to borrow at very cheap rates). The equation wouldn't be balanced anymore.

If I owned a club, I'd want it 100% because it's free directly or indirectly. Maybe the owner would even start lifting trophies like the NBA LOL.
Not sure I follow?
The clubs would still have to compete for players on salaries and fees? Yes, the bubble would be smaller, but the clubs would still have to prioritize to keep their most valuable assets. No-one "deserves" 350k a week to play football. The most logical effect of anchoring would be that we don't have to pay Mo 600k a week because some average player at City got that. Those extra 250k going into the owners pockets instead of Mos' will not make him a worse player and it will not make us a worse team. I agree that it would shift the balance from players to owners to a certain degree. This would be really bad if we'd been talking about nurses or teachers, but in the football economy it doesn't matter. It's all excess anyway. Where that excess finally ends up makes absolutely no difference. The product itself remains the same.
Quote from: StigenKeegan on Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm
Not sure I follow?
The clubs would still have to compete for players on salaries and fees? Yes, the bubble would be smaller, but the clubs would still have to prioritize to keep their most valuable assets. No-one "deserves" 350k a week to play football. The most logical effect of anchoring would be that we don't have to pay Mo 600k a week because some average player at City got that. Those extra 250k going into the owners pockets instead of Mos' will not make him a worse player and it will not make us a worse team. I agree that it would shift the balance from players to owners to a certain degree. This would be really bad if we'd been talking about nurses or teachers, but in the football economy it doesn't matter. It's all excess anyway. Where that excess finally ends up makes absolutely no difference. The product itself remains the same.
Ultimately, fans pay money to watch who? The players not the owners. If the clubs make more (whether TV money, matchday or shirt sales), it's directly attributable to the players so they SHOULD earn more.

Mo has played a key role in the club's growth so he deserves it. The gap between onwers and the players who are the product is already big enough (FSG have made billions) and a cap would widen it more.
Remember when FSG took us over just as FFP came in . They looked at our potential and knew we were on a par with United and could generate massive income. We finally got our act together and built a club shop and got Dunkin Donouts on board . This is when the cheating started and FSG spoke out as about the unfair playing field. Since then weve gone head to head with them and missed out on certain titles. Thank fuck they won it again and not Arsenal this year(to make a point)  Fully support the idea of not turning up when we play them at Anfield next season . This needs to happen.
