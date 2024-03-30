I don't really agree with anchoring because it makes economic growth pointless. Clubs should always strive to grow financially.



If anchoring is in place, any growth only really benefits the money men. For me, clubs should spend within their means but they should also have the possibility of expanding.



Imagine a scenario where the limit was £400m when FSG bought us and that we were already at that limit. 10 years on, we're now a commercial juggernaut and we shouldn't be limited by that because if we are, only FSG really benefits.



For me it's difficult to know all the permutations of this system. Would it then for instance give incentives to the richer clubs to redistribute more since they're not only competing nationally, but also internationally and every £1 to the poorest club is +£5 for them, Making them more competitive internationally? This rationale for redistribution would then also mean that there's less for the owners? The way I see it football in general does not need more money in circulation. Where's it going to go? Higher salaries and higher transfer fees? Of course, you could argue that it's better that the money goes to the workers (ie the players) not the capitalists, but let's face it, absolutely no one at this level of football needs a single penny more than what the already have. Nothing would stop owners from investing the profit they cannot use on playing staff into the rest of the chain; better facilities, youth, sports science etc.At least the hard limit would be the same for everyone and you'd have to win by being smarter and better at the actual football part of the competition, no? So instead of it being a race to get the most money it might be a race to be smarter, better.I'm not sure it would make growth pointless either, for the above stated reasons. It would be meaningful, but only up until a certain point. And expansion would be possible up to the "ceiling". After reaching this ceiling other factors will then drive the competition.I think if you look at what's happened in France with PSG it seems reasonable that anchoring would have been better for everyone, possibly even PSG. It would make the league competitive and this would have PSG competition at a higher level which again might have made them better prepared when they actually meet decent sides in the CL. It might also have made PSG focus more on developing their team as a team, not just as a collection of stars.If there indeed had been a limit over these last 10 years, I actually think we would have won e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g once Klopp had gotten up and running. With the, by far, best manager and the, by far, better sporting operation we would have cleaned up. And if that had given FSG a shitload of more money that would actually have been perfectly fine by me