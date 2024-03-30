This goes one of two ways doesn't it? They lose and we wait till the Autum to see if they get punished for their cheating or they win this appeal and the floodgates open - You'd imagine every dirty despot sportswasher out there will flood in for clubs. There are already lots of back door investments going on like Chelsea, Sheffield Utd etc. (thank fuck they went down as they'd be voting with cheaty).Sky Sports News@SkySportsNews1hBREAKING: Six Premier League clubs face having to sell players before the end of June to comply with profit and sustainability rules 🚨Sky Sports News understands, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are the clubs under pressureNot that the bitters have money they can invest