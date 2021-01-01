Unfortunately I dont see these piss-takers giving up until they bankrupt the EPL. They have basically admitted to cheating (Pep what are you going to do now)? We (City) need to pump money into the club to bypass FFP so well channel it in through ridiculous sponsorship deals. Now they complain that it isnt fair that they are stopped to do this in order to bypass FFP.



They have literally sat down to work out how to cheat and now claim it is unfair to stop them. They know that the game is up and if they give up then there is no point owning the club. Hence they will keep on piling money in to challenge everything that is in their way.



The solution is for a new league to be setup with strict rules of entry. Them the Championship can decide which league they want to support one where they earn lots of money but have no hope to win or the new league. The danger here is that the Saudis and Abi Dhabi throw money at clubs to join their league and the new league withers and dies. Its a dangerous time for football. Play in a fair league or one that pays huge amounts just to participate .i can see many clubs wanting the latter even though the sport will have been ruined.



United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs etc cannot compete financially with state owned clubs and any new league may not get the support of the other clubs. Even an EFL without Newcastle, PSG and City is risky. It sounds like a great solution until the filthy lure of oil money attracts club after club like moths to a light.



In simple terms City should be expelled but their almost infinite money is a complication. They basically might be able to buy any outcome that they want apart from one thing fans turning up to watch the shite.