So the biggest question I have is this: do away fans continue to put their money into the coffers of these cheating bastards by turning up at the Etihad, or does an away boycott across the league send a more powerful message? It's not as if they would be able to resell the empty away end, given that they can't even sell out their home 'fans', so a nice big block of empty seats would send the right message to those in charge.
For any 115 'fans' reading, allow me to clarify that message for you. Your 'club' is a cheating, sportswashing parasite that would rather destroy the game than admit any guilt. And yes, everybody fucking hates you. Why? Because we and many other clubs actually fucking did stick to the rules we signed up to, otherwise we would have spent whatever money to hoover up the best players. Get back to fucking league one where you belong.