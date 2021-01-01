Another point arising since the thread was locked was 115 and Girona both qualifying for the CL and thus encountering UEFA's Multi Club Ownership rules
From the Untied Thread
Looks like we might need to wait until next month for confirmation but UEFA's decision for last year is at https://www.uefa.com/news-media/news/0283-186f6a2609f6-77d919fb7eff-1000--the-cfcb-renders-decisions-on-multi-club-ownership-cases-for/
As well as the Blind Trust (yeah, right!) there were other provisions
The clubs will not transfer players to each other, whether permanently or on loan, directly or indirectly, until September 2024(5);
The clubs will not enter into any kind of cooperation, joint technical or commercial agreements; and
The clubs will not use any joint scouting or player database.
If that's repeated there could be some head scratching...