115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

  Red Beret
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6800 on: Today at 04:58:56 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:48:13 pm
Aside from the obvious with Arsenal-mania and Redcafe both vehemently anti-115. I found threads on these forums and I was pleasantly surprised most of the talk is on throwing the book at them/the death of football if they win. So perhaps the tide is turning even amongst fans of other clubs -

Can't even find a thread on it on Chelsea's Shed-end forum. GOT have a thread on it with all of 6 pages, but you can't read the contents unless you're a member.

Funny how they're all against City now that it's not us getting cock blocked from silverware.
  jillcwhomever
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6801 on: Today at 05:06:12 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:48:18 pm
Miguel Delaney's take.

https://t.co/290OJWbBg5

It's amazing the end of this article when Miguel writes that some clubs really are considering their options on whether they could apply to join the Football League instead of staying in the Premier League, (if City win the case). I wouldn't say no to it myself all things considered.
  SamLad
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6802 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:48:13 pm
Aside from the obvious with Arsenal-mania and Redcafe both vehemently anti-115. I found threads on these forums and I was pleasantly surprised most of the talk is on throwing the book at them/the death of football if they win. So perhaps the tide is turning even amongst fans of other clubs -

Spurs - https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/come-here-to-laugh-at-Manchester City.16786/page-205
Villa - https://www.villatalk.com/topic/6165-sportswash-let%E2%80%99s-oil-stare-at-manchester-city/page/560/
Palace - https://www.cpfc.org/forums/forum/other-sport/world-of-football/221878-man-city-under-investigation/page3
Brighton - https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/man-city-launch-legal-action-against-premier-league.408315/page-8
Bournemouth - https://bournemouth-forum.vitalfootball.co.uk/threads/new-man-city-v-premier-league-case.19353/
Wolves - https://www.molineuxmix.co.uk/forum/index.php?threads/man-city-taking-epl-to-tribunal.739732/page-2
Brentford - https://griffinpark.org/forums/threads/manchester-city-charged-with-ffp-breaches.138633/page-3#
Forest - https://www.forestforum.co.uk/index.php?threads/the-demise-of-manchester-city.52250/
Burnley - https://www.uptheclarets.com/messageboard/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=76135&sid=4bb5f1405152d7dd4268b1c87b43e468

While Newcastle fans are unsurprisingly being fairly neutral on their forums:
https://newcastle-online.org/topic/37652-financial-fair-play-profit-sustainability/page/195/
https://www.toonforum.co.uk/viewtopic.php?f=3&p=919875&sid=cc26a07f1caf422d0e4a34c005ba6855#p919875

Reddit also seems very anti-City with a mix of fans replying here for example: https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1d8mv9i/should_man_city_triumph_in_the_atp_case_some_fear/

Can't even find a thread on it on Chelsea's Shed-end forum. GOT have a thread on it with all of 6 pages, but you can't read the contents unless you're a member.
wow, you put a lot of effort into assembling that.  great to see, thanks Betty!
  rob1966
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6803 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:12 pm
It's amazing the end of this article when Miguel writes that some clubs really are considering their options on whether they could apply to join the Football League instead of staying in the Premier League, (if City win the case). I wouldn't say no to it myself all things considered.

If they win, that's what needs to happen, crash the PL - the EFL won't be scared to deny the cheats entry to their league
  Draex
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6804 on: Today at 05:23:07 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Can see the EFL being accused of calling the City owners Wools if that happens. Happened to me once. Turned some fat bird down who asked me out and she called me a bummer

Still get shouts in town.

Good thing is they say bummers are deaf so i pretend i dont hear em

That was amir.
  thejbs
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6805 on: Today at 05:23:11 pm
Quote
Hypothetically, could Company X (associated with PL football club X United) sponsor football club Y City, and Company Y (associated with PL football club Y City) sponsor football club X United?
 
If the terms and the sponsorship were exactly the same so neither team was sponsored more than the other.
 
Could this be a thing?
 
I mean, I hate the thought of such corruptness but the PL is forcing clubs to look for loopholes.

From the Newcastle forum.

"I hate corruption, but can we have some corruption because the PL is forcing us to obey the rules we agreed to when joining."
  Red Beret
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6806 on: Today at 05:24:09 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:12 pm
It's amazing the end of this article when Miguel writes that some clubs really are considering their options on whether they could apply to join the Football League instead of staying in the Premier League, (if City win the case). I wouldn't say no to it myself all things considered.

Is this what we can really expect though? I've often wondered where the line was drawn for the smaller teams in the league. As long as City was just pissing off the traditional big clubs they never seemed to have a stake in the matter.

I imagine tha resigning from the Premier League and petitioning to rejoin the EFL wouldn't carry the same risk of sanctions as joining an ESL?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Original
Reply #6807 on: Today at 05:25:29 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:48:13 pm
Aside from the obvious with Arsenal-mania and Redcafe both vehemently anti-115. I found threads on these forums and I was pleasantly surprised most of the talk is on throwing the book at them/the death of football if they win. So perhaps the tide is turning even amongst fans of other clubs -

Spurs - https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/come-here-to-laugh-at-Manchester City.16786/page-205
Villa - https://www.villatalk.com/topic/6165-sportswash-let%E2%80%99s-oil-stare-at-manchester-city/page/560/
Palace - https://www.cpfc.org/forums/forum/other-sport/world-of-football/221878-man-city-under-investigation/page3
Brighton - https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/man-city-launch-legal-action-against-premier-league.408315/page-8
Bournemouth - https://bournemouth-forum.vitalfootball.co.uk/threads/new-man-city-v-premier-league-case.19353/
Wolves - https://www.molineuxmix.co.uk/forum/index.php?threads/man-city-taking-epl-to-tribunal.739732/page-2
Brentford - https://griffinpark.org/forums/threads/manchester-city-charged-with-ffp-breaches.138633/page-3#
Forest - https://www.forestforum.co.uk/index.php?threads/the-demise-of-manchester-city.52250/
Burnley - https://www.uptheclarets.com/messageboard/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=76135&sid=4bb5f1405152d7dd4268b1c87b43e468

While Newcastle fans are unsurprisingly being fairly neutral on their forums:
https://newcastle-online.org/topic/37652-financial-fair-play-profit-sustainability/page/195/
https://www.toonforum.co.uk/viewtopic.php?f=3&p=919875&sid=cc26a07f1caf422d0e4a34c005ba6855#p919875

Reddit also seems very anti-City with a mix of fans replying here for example: https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1d8mv9i/should_man_city_triumph_in_the_atp_case_some_fear/

Can't even find a thread on it on Chelsea's Shed-end forum. GOT have a thread on it with all of 6 pages, but you can't read the contents unless you're a member.

Infuriating how many gobshites knocking about on them forums still lump us in with the real cheats in this league, it's like success isn't allowed, regardless of how it's been obtained, if you're a big club you're part of the problem apparently
  Betty Blue
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6808 on: Today at 05:26:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:58:56 pm
Funny how they're all against City now that it's not us getting cock blocked from silverware.

Ha, indeed! But I'll take it if it leads to us kicking these despicable c*nts into touch.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:11:23 pm
wow, you put a lot of effort into assembling that.  great to see, thanks Betty!

I might've got a bit carried away! I honestly didn't expect to find much. I checked every fan forum for the 20 EPL teams. The ones not mentioned often didn't even have a forum space to discuss other clubs.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
child-in-time
Reply #6809 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:48:13 pm
Aside from the obvious with Arsenal-mania and Redcafe both vehemently anti-115. I found threads on these forums and I was pleasantly surprised most of the talk is on throwing the book at them/the death of football if they win. So perhaps the tide is turning even amongst fans of other clubs -

Spurs - https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/come-here-to-laugh-at-Manchester City.16786/page-205
Villa - https://www.villatalk.com/topic/6165-sportswash-let%E2%80%99s-oil-stare-at-manchester-city/page/560/
Palace - https://www.cpfc.org/forums/forum/other-sport/world-of-football/221878-man-city-under-investigation/page3
Brighton - https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/man-city-launch-legal-action-against-premier-league.408315/page-8
Bournemouth - https://bournemouth-forum.vitalfootball.co.uk/threads/new-man-city-v-premier-league-case.19353/
Wolves - https://www.molineuxmix.co.uk/forum/index.php?threads/man-city-taking-epl-to-tribunal.739732/page-2
Brentford - https://griffinpark.org/forums/threads/manchester-city-charged-with-ffp-breaches.138633/page-3#
Forest - https://www.forestforum.co.uk/index.php?threads/the-demise-of-manchester-city.52250/
Burnley - https://www.uptheclarets.com/messageboard/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=76135&sid=4bb5f1405152d7dd4268b1c87b43e468

While Newcastle fans are unsurprisingly being fairly neutral on their forums:
https://newcastle-online.org/topic/37652-financial-fair-play-profit-sustainability/page/195/
https://www.toonforum.co.uk/viewtopic.php?f=3&p=919875&sid=cc26a07f1caf422d0e4a34c005ba6855#p919875

Reddit also seems very anti-City with a mix of fans replying here for example: https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1d8mv9i/should_man_city_triumph_in_the_atp_case_some_fear/

Can't even find a thread on it on Chelsea's Shed-end forum. GOT have a thread on it with all of 6 pages, but you can't read the contents unless you're a member.

Chelsea fans are discussing it in this thread: https://www.theshedend.com/topic/36163-following-our-nearest-and-dearest-rivals-202324/page/180/#comment-2022880

Had a look, not as bad as I expected.

  jillcwhomever
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6810 on: Today at 05:33:12 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:24:09 pm
Is this what we can really expect though? I've often wondered where the line was drawn for the smaller teams in the league. As long as City was just pissing off the traditional big clubs they never seemed to have a stake in the matter.

I imagine tha resigning from the Premier League and petitioning to rejoin the EFL wouldn't carry the same risk of sanctions as joining an ESL?

I just can't be arsed being annoyed by how other fans react, as its just football fans being what they are. They are competitive, tribal would we be any different had the roles been reversed? I'm not so sure. I know one thing for sure, if I was a fan of a club who basically had little chance of winning anything I am not sure I'd care one way or the other. Everyone says they will be different, but it's never an argument that has convinced me.
  • Kopite
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6811 on: Today at 05:35:18 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:48:43 pm
Hopefully,Hell.

Playing Real Madrid, Juventus, and Rangers in perpetuity? Nice.
  Anthony
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6812 on: Today at 05:36:09 pm
Another point arising since the thread was locked was 115 and Girona both qualifying for the CL and thus encountering UEFA's Multi Club Ownership rules

From the Untied Thread



Looks like we might need to wait until next month for confirmation but UEFA's decision for last year is at https://www.uefa.com/news-media/news/0283-186f6a2609f6-77d919fb7eff-1000--the-cfcb-renders-decisions-on-multi-club-ownership-cases-for/

As well as the Blind Trust (yeah, right!) there were other provisions

 The clubs will not transfer players to each other, whether permanently or on loan, directly or indirectly, until September 2024(5);

 The clubs will not enter into any kind of cooperation, joint technical or commercial agreements; and

 The clubs will not use any joint scouting or player database.

If that's repeated there could be some head scratching...
  • Kopite
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6813 on: Today at 05:36:40 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:12 pm
It's amazing the end of this article when Miguel writes that some clubs really are considering their options on whether they could apply to join the Football League instead of staying in the Premier League, (if City win the case). I wouldn't say no to it myself all things considered.

Better trophy when all's said and done.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
The G in Gerrard
Reply #6814 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:10:39 pm
Well, there's the obvious hatred for us, but a lot of it seems to be down to City fighting the good fight against the Corrupt PL and the Cartel.
If they can't see what's wrong with this situation then they should fuck off with them as well to be fair.
  Mister Flip Flop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6815 on: Today at 05:47:57 pm
I read it today and it rings true, Trumpchester City.

Deluded fuckers.
  lfc_col
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6816 on: Today at 05:48:59 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:12 pm
It's amazing the end of this article when Miguel writes that some clubs really are considering their options on whether they could apply to join the Football League instead of staying in the Premier League, (if City win the case). I wouldn't say no to it myself all things considered.

Wonder if they would have to restructure the football league if that happened  :o
  Betty Blue
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6817 on: Today at 05:50:33 pm
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 05:30:57 pm
Chelsea fans are discussing it in this thread: https://www.theshedend.com/topic/36163-following-our-nearest-and-dearest-rivals-202324/page/180/#comment-2022880

Had a look, not as bad as I expected.

Aha, although did see this comment  ::)



Thick fuck.
  The G in Gerrard
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6818 on: Today at 05:50:59 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:12 pm
It's amazing the end of this article when Miguel writes that some clubs really are considering their options on whether they could apply to join the Football League instead of staying in the Premier League, (if City win the case). I wouldn't say no to it myself all things considered.
I didn't think they'd gone that far when reading the article. More so the that they are thinking the Premier League itself would be pointless.
  gamble
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6819 on: Today at 05:53:19 pm
Too big to fail now - I just dont see what the PL will do even if they are guilty as hell. They cant just write off the last 16years, give all the trophies back etc.

City will get their way. This is just bullying from the frauds. Nothing will change.
  jillcwhomever
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6820 on: Today at 05:57:25 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 05:48:59 pm
Wonder if they would have to restructure the football league if that happened  :o


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:50:59 pm
I didn't think they'd gone that far when reading the article. More so the that they are thinking the Premier League itself would be pointless.

The Premier League presumably would be left aside, who knows how it could be done, football would need to be restructured anyway.
  cptrios
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6821 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm
Couple of interesting points from this Times article about the EFL financing deal possibly being in jeopardy: https://archive.is/i2Tlh

Quote
 Some clubs may pursue compensation claims totalling more than £1billion against the English champions if they are found guilty of any or all of 115 Premier League charges for breaches of financial regulations. The clubs have sought legal advice and could pursue what they call placing claims, meaning compensation for not finishing above City in the league. The 115 charges are due to be heard at separate hearing in November; City deny any wrongdoing relating to the charges.
 There is an appetite among some clubs for the independent tribunal hearing the case concerning the 115 charges to not only sanction City with a heavy points deduction but also apply rules that enable the league to expel a club from membership. Clubs have no real desire to see City stripped of previous titles (they have been champions eight times since 2011-12), but they do expect an appropriate level of punishment should there be a guilty verdict.

That makes it sound like there's a genuine push from some clubs to see them booted from the league. I don't enjoy having my hopes raised like this!
  rob1966
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6822 on: Today at 06:00:47 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:22:40 pm
Can see the EFL being accused of calling the City owners Wools if that happens. Happened to me once. Turned some fat bird down who asked me out and she called me a bummer

Still get shouts in town.

Good thing is they say bummers are deaf so i pretend i dont hear em

I turned a fat bird down and she turned Lesbian
  Peabee
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6823 on: Today at 06:04:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:00:47 pm
I turned a fat bird down and she turned Lesbian

She realised she'd hit rock-bottom?

 ;)
  rob1966
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6824 on: Today at 06:05:38 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:00:45 pm
Couple of interesting points from this Times article about the EFL financing deal possibly being in jeopardy: https://archive.is/i2Tlh

That makes it sound like there's a genuine push from some clubs to see them booted from the league. I don't enjoy having my hopes raised like this!

I was thinking about this earlier, mainly how all the clubs who failed to speak out about them had been affected, Leicester (twice) Spurs (at least twice) Arsenal, Everton to name a few, missed out of CL football due to these, Everton lost John Stones to them, it's hit them all financially, then I thought about all those clubs who lost tens of millions by being relegated. The Old Man City were a mid to lower table team, they may well have been in relegation scraps.

  rob1966
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6825 on: Today at 06:06:16 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:04:17 pm
She realised she'd hit rock-bottom?

 ;)


Any bloke other than me would just be settling for second best ;)
  Fromola
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6826 on: Today at 06:06:34 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:50:33 pm
Aha, although did see this comment  ::)



Thick fuck.

We've won the same amount of Premier League titles as Leicester and Blackburn, yet all these idiots have us as the PL's cartel stopping everyone else from success. We've only been denied ourselves from other clubs cheating.

Blackburn's success in the 90s shows big investment was always allowed btw. It's the oil billionaires who destroyed competition and drove up costs and wages and refused to play by the rules.
  Peabee
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6827 on: Today at 06:09:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:06:16 pm

Any bloke other than me would just be settling for second best ;)

 ;D

An ex of mine once told me I was a hard act to follow. Then I realised she probably meant it negatively.  :'(
  SK8 Red
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6828 on: Today at 06:14:25 pm
Can you imagine the hotel bar where the AGM is happening.

I bet the City representative is about as popular as a fart in a space suit.
  clinical
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6829 on: Today at 06:14:50 pm
Apparently Everton are on their side :lmao
  Peabee
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #6830 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:14:50 pm
Apparently Everton are on their side :lmao

:lmao

They've moved on from kissing United's arse to kissing City's boots.
  thejbs
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating
« Reply #6831 on: Today at 06:17:20 pm »
NYC style
  • Legacy Fan
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6832 on: Today at 06:20:48 pm »
Apparently it was Arsenal that leaked the details of the case. From a City Itk.

https://x.com/RealTolmie/status/1798400086315262459?t=cc7mo1Mg4rqgBwmxwX8Snw&s=19
  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6833 on: Today at 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:00:45 pm
Couple of interesting points from this Times article about the EFL financing deal possibly being in jeopardy: https://archive.is/i2Tlh

That makes it sound like there's a genuine push from some clubs to see them booted from the league. I don't enjoy having my hopes raised like this!

That reads to me like they'll get something like a 30 point deduction, fine and fuck all else. A heavier punishment than I expected, whilst also meaning next to nothing at the same time.

Any rules surrounding being kicked out of the league will be put in place after Abu Dhabi have been given a slapped wrist for cheating their way to over 20 trophies in the last 15 years.
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6834 on: Today at 06:25:37 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 06:00:45 pm
Couple of interesting points from this Times article about the EFL financing deal possibly being in jeopardy: https://archive.is/i2Tlh

That makes it sound like there's a genuine push from some clubs to see them booted from the league. I don't enjoy having my hopes raised like this!
If they are found guilty then why shouldn't they be stripped of their titles. That should be a given.
  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6835 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:27:51 pm
In the decade from 2009 to 2019, the big clubs plus Chelsea & 115 all enjoyed a healthy rise in commercial revenues.

Arsenal: £48m to £111m (131%)
Chelsea: £53m to £185m (249%)
Liverpool: £68m to £186m (174%)
United: £70m to £280m (300%)
City: £18m to £230m (1177%)

Edited for accuracy
  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6836 on: Today at 06:29:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:14:50 pm
Apparently Everton are on their side :lmao
Cheats supporting cheats. Who'd have thought it.

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6837 on: Today at 06:30:06 pm »
Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea supposedly in support. Rest against
