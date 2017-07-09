« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 441923 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6760 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm »
Quote from: dylman on Today at 03:06:47 pm
Just kick them out, let them worry about finding a league to play in.
They already have their own league. Let them take ADFC over there. They can take their refs with them too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 03:12:07 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/05/man-city-sue-premier-league-tyranny-majority-delusion/

Quote
Man Citys tone deaf tyranny of majority claim is a truly risible delusion
Calls to redress financial inequality in football have been gathering pace but City seem hellbent on formalising that very concept

OLIVER BROWN
CHIEF SPORTS WRITER
5 June 2024  11:08am

Manchester Citys view of themselves as anti-establishment might just count as the most risible delusion in sport. Here are a club who have gobbled up 12 of the last 21 trophies in English football, including six domestic titles in seven years, all while sitting atop an Abu Dhabi-bankrolled global conglomerate that can boast two teams in the Champions League next season. If this is what outsider status looks like, you shudder to imagine their notion of an elite.

But still a persecution complex permeates every facet of their legal case next week against the Premier League, from their claim to be the victims of discrimination to their tone-deaf portrayal of a tyranny of the majority. This second wording has seldom had much currency since the 19th century, when there was still concern about a majority imposing its will on a disadvantaged minority through the democratic process. Quite where the disadvantage lies at City, the first club in England to spend more than £400 million on annual wages, is anyones guess.

It is a time-honoured pattern, this habit of Citys to find refuge in victimhood at moments when scrutiny of their finances is at its fiercest. We saw it last year, when, in the very week that City were charged by the Premier League with 115 counts of alleged financial irregularity  all of which they strongly deny  Pep Guardiola complained of having the smallest squad in the league by far. This was the same Guardiola whose matchday squad value exceeded £1 billion and who could afford to leave Julián Alvarez, a World Cup winner, on the bench.

But even now, with wealth so bountiful that a £100 million player such as Jack Grealish can become surplus to requirements, City insist that their wings are being clipped. Railing against the idea that their sponsorship deals should receive any independent assessment, they want the taps of their oil money to gush forth without impediment. The substance of their case looks shaky, given that they signed up to the rules governing these deals in the first place. The timing is also far from helpful to their public image: with their contesting of the 115 charges  many of which relate to sponsorship  due to go to trial in November, this latest legal wrangle smacks of a pre-emptive strike.

Still, the us-against-the-world rhetoric resonates to a frightening degree with the fanbase. City are about to take down the entire Premier League cartel, crowed supporters group Real Talk MCFC. We have just declared war on the football elite. This battle will decide the future of football: either it will be monopolised by the big, traditional clubs or their monopoly will be crushed and subject to fair competition from other clubs. Sure enough, this moronic statement was soon being endorsed by Liam Gallagher.

Fair competition? This is a concept conspicuous by its absence even now, given Citys recourse to an unlimited sovereign wealth fund and ability to use other clubs owned by their parent company as incubators. But if they were to have their way this time, successfully claiming to be constrained by anti-competitive rules, there would scarcely be any competition at all. City would have no restrictions on hoovering up the finest talent and no oversight on their eye-watering commercial partnerships. Their only apparent objective, after a period of already unparalleled domination, is to establish a monopoly of one.

None of this is aiding Citys popularity outside the Etihad. Bleating about being unfairly held back when you have just won a fourth straight league crown is rarely the most endearing manoeuvre. Sure enough, more than half of the other 19 Premier League clubs are reported to be willing to provide witness statements and documentary evidence to support the leagues defence. After all, a central foundation is that at least 14 clubs, or a two-thirds majority, must agree to any rule changes. The system was never designed for one, however moneyed or entitled, to strike out on their own.

It is all grist to the mill for guerrilla marketing campaigns. No sooner did the tyranny of the majority line come to light than Dominos Pizza posted a picture of one of their empty cardboard boxes, captioned: Sympathy for Man City. On the surface, the clubs achievements should brook no argument, with Pep Guardiola fashioning the most remorselessly effective team the English game has seen. But the machine-like quality of the enterprise, coupled with the unexplained elements of exactly how Citys supremacy has been achieved, leaves them looking alienated. Jürgen Klopp once despaired of how Liverpool could not compete with City in the financial stakes. It is a reality that City now seem hell-bent on formalising.

You want to believe that the story of their phenomenal rise is about more than money. But they do not make it easy sometimes. On the same day that Citys war with the Premier League entered its next phase, Kevin De Bruyne, perhaps their most-admired player, was fluttering his eyelashes at Saudi Arabia, saying: If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. While it was refreshing to hear a footballer express an honest motivation for a Saudi move for once, you could not help but wonder if the Belgian, on £400,000 a week the highest-paid player in England, was being just a little greedy. Then again, you could say the same about City, for whom too much is never enough.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm »
Go on the BBC website .. already running a 'poor us' piece by Simon Stone and Al-Mubarak.

God it's pathetic. Simon Stone has zero credibility.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:12:37 pm
Go on the BBC website .. already running a 'poor us' piece by Simon Stone and Al-Mubarak.

God it's pathetic. Simon Stone has zero credibility.

His sister Sharon has more credibility and she doesn't even wear underwear in public.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm »
Quote from: TheFuturesRed on Today at 11:54:14 am
Khaldoon: "Manchester City chair warns Premier League is to become less competitive"
It already is because of your actions, you tw@!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/05/manchester-city-chair-warns-premier-league-is-to-become-less-competitive

Incredible. And not just this:

Quote
You wont see the same level [of competition] as weve seen in the last years, because of the levels of regulations that have come into place over the last 12 months."

But this shit needs calling out:

Quote
Its taking longer than what anyone hoped for, but it is what it is

THEY are the ones dragging it out in order to make it financially as difficult for the PL as possible to continue the case. This has been shown yet rarely gets called out in the media.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:54 pm



Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
This was in
@fairsqprojects
 letter to the Premier League last year

Good summation i think of what these autocratic nation state owners are trying to do.

Takes decades to build a club up the right way (improving the facilities,increasing the commercial side incrementally through success and so on) even when there's constant (legal) backing from the owners (which is allowed to an extent by the PL rules) and even then there's no guarantees it will bring constant success.

These want it all and done in few years,to go to the top and ensure they forever stay there as sportswashing doesn't work from mid table.

Football in general looks to me to be in a slow downward spiral with shady characters all over the shop running the ruling organisations and so on,the worst blow to the credibility of the sport imo has been allowing these nation states with immense resources and soft diplomatic power to come in as owners.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
Some heavy weight articles above calling them out.

Hope the journalists last the course and dont get faint hearted.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm »
In the decade from 2009 to 2019, the big clubs all enjoyed a healthy rise in commercial revenues.

Arsenal: £48m to £111m (131%)
Chelsea: £53m to £185m (249%)
Liverpool: £68m to £186m (174%)
United: £70m to £280m (300%)
City: £18m to £230m (1177%)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6768 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm »
Oi, Ive just seen you shoplifting!

And? Its not my fault you got cctv cameras.
Logged

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6769 on: Today at 03:33:11 pm »
Are all the media now creeping out of the cesspool after years of kissing their asses?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6770 on: Today at 03:39:26 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:26:25 pm
Some heavy weight articles above calling them out.

Hope the journalists last the course and dont get faint hearted.


Or visit the embassy


Meanwhile, Newcastle sit in the wings silently waiting for their friends search for justice so they can move in and take advantage.


Headlines 2025




Liverpool offer £75m for emerging Portugese star but are outbid by Manchester City with a £100m bid and triple the wages, at the last minute Newcastle offer £150m and fivefold the wages


The future of football when it becomes competitive (as in, a small forest with 18 Rabbits and 2 Wolves)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6771 on: Today at 03:40:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:33:11 pm
Are all the media now creeping out of the cesspool after years of kissing their asses?

Well they wont have anything left to report on if them tossers get there way will they stands to reason
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6772 on: Today at 03:42:16 pm »
recently manager Pep Guardiola admitted "he did not know" if people liked his team.






No, Pep, No, they don't, they hate you, everyone does, no-one likes you in the slightest (without being paid)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 02:51:06 pm
There is an issue if they find a legal reason to win their case in that the PL can't function as an entity espousing equal competition. If they do win on any of the competition stuff, they can't even just kick 115 out and promote another club because any other club (NUFC, Chelsea...) could start the circus again at any time. You'd have to rewrite the rules and get everyone to agree before you could move forward.

So references to the nuclear option are probably the most apt. Either the PL win this decisively or the top level of football as we have known it will cease to exist.

The best outcome would be a legal win and to boot them down to National.

City are only a symptom of the monster the PL created.

They should never have let Abramavich to run amok in the first place. He'd never have been able to the same in Germany.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm »
If they had just shut the hell up and kept their heads down they'd probably have kept getting away with their destruction of football. Now, this utterly absurd playing of the victim card has thrown a brighter light on their antics. Single handedly destroyed competition in this country, yet they're the victims.  :duh

Their owners are clearly used to resorting to any nefarious means necessary to get their way. They aren't used to anyone saying no to them. Well, we don't quite live in a dictatorship here yet, so they can do one. The whole of football in this country needs to come together and send these scumbags packing. Parasites using our game to launder themselves. Eradicate them. Now!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 03:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:42:16 pm
recently manager Pep Guardiola admitted "he did not know" if people liked his team.






No, Pep, No, they don't, they hate you, everyone does, no-one likes you in the slightest (without being paid)


I dont even think its that people hate City in the way people hate Liverpool or United. I made a post on here years ago that was about Chelsea leaning into the role of the baddie when Abramovich took over.  Mourinho, Terry, rivalry with us and United. Purposefully or not they made themselves relevant through being disliked not just by us and United but by wider fans.

City have never had this. Their football has been sterile and they dont have many strong personalities. Equally, theyve competed generally against Liverpool, United and Arsenal for league titles. Clubs that garner more negative emotion from rival fans. Its been easy for fans to hope city win to stop a rival and shrug your shoulders afterwards.

People dont hate City. They are generally ambivalent to them despite massive success. Maybe the next few weeks is a sea change in that general consensus around City.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 04:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:44:13 pm
City are only a symptom of the monster the PL created.

They should never have let Abramavich to run amok in the first place. He'd never have been able to the same in Germany.
Like I said yesterday. The PL encouraged this. They were the turkeys who voted for Christmas because the incoming parasites were bearing gifts. Now it's December 24th, they've shit the bed.

They not only allowed the cuckoo (Abramovich) into the nest, they offered it the marital bed and their partner, then made them a cup of tea. Then, the fucking idiots invited the cuckoos mates in too, and they decided to rearrange the furniture and push the PL out of its own nest. You invite these parasites in at your peril, yet the PL did it regardless. These dictators now trying to rip up the rules then impose their own was something that could have been, and was, predicted very early on, but it was ignored and waved away. Too many pigs with their snouts in the trough to care about the game. Their only concern being themselves.

The useful idiots (fans of the old Man City, Newcastle and even Everton) have done their job. They've rotted the apple from within. Backing dictatorial sportswashers to the hilt. Everton fans doing so because they are aching for a sportswasher of their own, so will back the cheat model completely, hoping to join it themselves. The witless dickheads being used as the Trojan horse for the sportswashers pulling their strings while the game itself withers and dies.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 04:10:01 pm »
Henry Winter SLAMS Man City For Playing The VICTIM Amidst Legal Battle With Premier League

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xgNuYYYC0sU&ab_channel=talkSPORT
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 04:11:41 pm »
I've posted this before, but this is the reality of where the power will truly lie if 115 cheating c*nts get their way.


Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
How can a club that have won 6 titles in 7 years say the league will become uncompetitive if theyre not allowed to continue cheating? It doesnt even make sense.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 04:18:10 pm »
Times Sport

@TimesSport
·
5m
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester Citys legal dispute with the Premier League has put the £900m funding deal for the EFL at risk.

Top-flight clubs fear court action will affect their ability to contribute to the sum earmarked for lower leagues ⬇️
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 04:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Times Sport

@TimesSport
·
5m
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester Citys legal dispute with the Premier League has put the £900m funding deal for the EFL at risk.

Top-flight clubs fear court action will affect their ability to contribute to the sum earmarked for lower leagues ⬇️

Dont get into bed with these fuckers to start with!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 04:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:12:32 pm
Breaking: Lance Amstrong suing Tour de France for not allowing performance enhancing drugs.
;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 04:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Times Sport

@TimesSport
·
5m
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester Citys legal dispute with the Premier League has put the £900m funding deal for the EFL at risk.

Top-flight clubs fear court action will affect their ability to contribute to the sum earmarked for lower leagues ⬇️

The lower league clubs need to start kicking up a fuss then  ::)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 04:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:18:10 pm
Times Sport

@TimesSport
·
5m
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester Citys legal dispute with the Premier League has put the £900m funding deal for the EFL at risk.

Top-flight clubs fear court action will affect their ability to contribute to the sum earmarked for lower leagues ⬇️

Which would be disastrous for football as a whole, everything is one big mess.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 04:35:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:33:29 pm
Which would be disastrous for football as a whole, everything is one big mess.
And its all being caused by one club
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 04:37:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:17:16 pm
How can a club that have won 6 titles in 7 years say the league will become uncompetitive if theyre not allowed to continue cheating? It doesnt even make sense.

Hopefully, Premier League CEOs and board members are spitting tea and whisky out their mouths at this shit. City have thrown their shitty gauntlet down to the PL and now they have to be fully deat with: with no pity or remorse.

They should have a 2-year transfer ban and relegation from the Premier League; which will be dependent on the Football League agreeing to take them; they might not and then City may have to play all their games against Juventus and Madrid in the super duper League in Dubai.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6787 on: Today at 04:41:31 pm »
Divorce is always a solution. Makes you poor in the short term but free and happy in the longer term.  :scarf
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6788 on: Today at 04:42:14 pm »
Quote from: TheFuturesRed on Today at 11:54:14 am
Khaldoon: "Manchester City chair warns Premier League is to become less competitive"
It already is because of your actions, you tw@!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/05/manchester-city-chair-warns-premier-league-is-to-become-less-competitive

guardian definitely picked that photo next to it on purpose  :lmao

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6789 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:32:14 pm
The lower league clubs need to start kicking up a fuss then  ::)
Right. It's a time for everyone to pull together to bring down a bully. To fell a giant!
One who is intent on destroying - not the Premier League, but football in general!

The PL is doing it... now it's time for the lower league clubs!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6790 on: Today at 04:44:03 pm »
Where does City go if the EFL turn their backs?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6791 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm »
This is like that episode of Ted when the truck comes to life and causes all sorts of shite. The Dad had to make the decision to boot him out the House for the good of the Family even though he had that truck since he was a kid
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6792 on: Today at 04:48:03 pm »
The football fraternity starting to speak up now they're threatening their golden goose.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6793 on: Today at 04:48:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:34:52 pm
has that happened? is the tone of this thread being seen on other fan sites?

I can't tell looking at the UK sports media, and from reading this thread there are Bitters (eg) who back them?  and the football media pundits seem to have disappeared from sight right now, for the most part.

Aside from the obvious with Arsenal-mania and Redcafe both vehemently anti-115. I found threads on these forums and I was pleasantly surprised most of the talk is on throwing the book at them/the death of football if they win. So perhaps the tide is turning even amongst fans of other clubs -

Spurs - https://thefightingcock.co.uk/forum/threads/come-here-to-laugh-at-Manchester City.16786/page-205
Villa - https://www.villatalk.com/topic/6165-sportswash-let%E2%80%99s-oil-stare-at-manchester-city/page/560/
Palace - https://www.cpfc.org/forums/forum/other-sport/world-of-football/221878-man-city-under-investigation/page3
Brighton - https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/man-city-launch-legal-action-against-premier-league.408315/page-8
Bournemouth - https://bournemouth-forum.vitalfootball.co.uk/threads/new-man-city-v-premier-league-case.19353/
Wolves - https://www.molineuxmix.co.uk/forum/index.php?threads/man-city-taking-epl-to-tribunal.739732/page-2
Brentford - https://griffinpark.org/forums/threads/manchester-city-charged-with-ffp-breaches.138633/page-3#
Forest - https://www.forestforum.co.uk/index.php?threads/the-demise-of-manchester-city.52250/
Burnley - https://www.uptheclarets.com/messageboard/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=76135&sid=4bb5f1405152d7dd4268b1c87b43e468

While Newcastle fans are unsurprisingly being fairly neutral on their forums:
https://newcastle-online.org/topic/37652-financial-fair-play-profit-sustainability/page/195/
https://www.toonforum.co.uk/viewtopic.php?f=3&p=919875&sid=cc26a07f1caf422d0e4a34c005ba6855#p919875

Reddit also seems very anti-City with a mix of fans replying here for example: https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/1d8mv9i/should_man_city_triumph_in_the_atp_case_some_fear/

Can't even find a thread on it on Chelsea's Shed-end forum. GOT have a thread on it with all of 6 pages, but you can't read the contents unless you're a member.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6794 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm »
Miguel Delaney's take.

https://t.co/290OJWbBg5
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6795 on: Today at 04:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 04:44:03 pm
Where does City go if the EFL turn their backs?

Hopefully,Hell.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6796 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:48:03 pm
The football fraternity starting to speak up now they're threatening their golden goose.

Which is exactly what we need to happen.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6797 on: Today at 04:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:09:34 pm
Like I said yesterday. The PL encouraged this. They were the turkeys who voted for Christmas because the incoming parasites were bearing gifts. Now it's December 24th, they've shit the bed.

They not only allowed the cuckoo (Abramovich) into the nest, they offered it the marital bed and their partner, then made them a cup of tea. Then, the fucking idiots invited the cuckoos mates in too, and they decided to rearrange the furniture and push the PL out of its own nest. You invite these parasites in at your peril, yet the PL did it regardless. These dictators now trying to rip up the rules then impose their own was something that could have been, and was, predicted very early on, but it was ignored and waved away. Too many pigs with their snouts in the trough to care about the game. Their only concern being themselves.

The useful idiots (fans of the old Man City, Newcastle and even Everton) have done their job. They've rotted the apple from within. Backing dictatorial sportswashers to the hilt. Everton fans doing so because they are aching for a sportswasher of their own, so will back the cheat model completely, hoping to join it themselves. The witless dickheads being used as the Trojan horse for the sportswashers pulling their strings while the game itself withers and dies.

The PL were happy to take anyone's money for decades in a never ending arms race for financial growth. This is the natural conclusion, more money more corruption.

The Germans as we knew were right all along in fighting for 50+1 and not putting up with shit.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6798 on: Today at 04:55:21 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:10:39 pm
Well, there's the obvious hatred for us, but a lot of it seems to be down to City fighting the good fight against the Corrupt PL and the Cartel.

Same mentality of if they go under/into admin they want to take everyone else with them.

But Everton without PL TV money would no longer exist, not with their debts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6799 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:42:14 pm
guardian definitely picked that photo next to it on purpose  :lmao



War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. More is Less.

