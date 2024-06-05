« previous next »
Reply #6760 on: Today at 03:11:11 pm
Just kick them out, let them worry about finding a league to play in.
They already have their own league. Let them take ADFC over there. They can take their refs with them too.
Reply #6761 on: Today at 03:12:07 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/05/man-city-sue-premier-league-tyranny-majority-delusion/

Quote
Man Citys tone deaf tyranny of majority claim is a truly risible delusion
Calls to redress financial inequality in football have been gathering pace but City seem hellbent on formalising that very concept

OLIVER BROWN
CHIEF SPORTS WRITER
5 June 2024  11:08am

Manchester Citys view of themselves as anti-establishment might just count as the most risible delusion in sport. Here are a club who have gobbled up 12 of the last 21 trophies in English football, including six domestic titles in seven years, all while sitting atop an Abu Dhabi-bankrolled global conglomerate that can boast two teams in the Champions League next season. If this is what outsider status looks like, you shudder to imagine their notion of an elite.

But still a persecution complex permeates every facet of their legal case next week against the Premier League, from their claim to be the victims of discrimination to their tone-deaf portrayal of a tyranny of the majority. This second wording has seldom had much currency since the 19th century, when there was still concern about a majority imposing its will on a disadvantaged minority through the democratic process. Quite where the disadvantage lies at City, the first club in England to spend more than £400 million on annual wages, is anyones guess.

It is a time-honoured pattern, this habit of Citys to find refuge in victimhood at moments when scrutiny of their finances is at its fiercest. We saw it last year, when, in the very week that City were charged by the Premier League with 115 counts of alleged financial irregularity  all of which they strongly deny  Pep Guardiola complained of having the smallest squad in the league by far. This was the same Guardiola whose matchday squad value exceeded £1 billion and who could afford to leave Julián Alvarez, a World Cup winner, on the bench.

But even now, with wealth so bountiful that a £100 million player such as Jack Grealish can become surplus to requirements, City insist that their wings are being clipped. Railing against the idea that their sponsorship deals should receive any independent assessment, they want the taps of their oil money to gush forth without impediment. The substance of their case looks shaky, given that they signed up to the rules governing these deals in the first place. The timing is also far from helpful to their public image: with their contesting of the 115 charges  many of which relate to sponsorship  due to go to trial in November, this latest legal wrangle smacks of a pre-emptive strike.

Still, the us-against-the-world rhetoric resonates to a frightening degree with the fanbase. City are about to take down the entire Premier League cartel, crowed supporters group Real Talk MCFC. We have just declared war on the football elite. This battle will decide the future of football: either it will be monopolised by the big, traditional clubs or their monopoly will be crushed and subject to fair competition from other clubs. Sure enough, this moronic statement was soon being endorsed by Liam Gallagher.

Fair competition? This is a concept conspicuous by its absence even now, given Citys recourse to an unlimited sovereign wealth fund and ability to use other clubs owned by their parent company as incubators. But if they were to have their way this time, successfully claiming to be constrained by anti-competitive rules, there would scarcely be any competition at all. City would have no restrictions on hoovering up the finest talent and no oversight on their eye-watering commercial partnerships. Their only apparent objective, after a period of already unparalleled domination, is to establish a monopoly of one.

None of this is aiding Citys popularity outside the Etihad. Bleating about being unfairly held back when you have just won a fourth straight league crown is rarely the most endearing manoeuvre. Sure enough, more than half of the other 19 Premier League clubs are reported to be willing to provide witness statements and documentary evidence to support the leagues defence. After all, a central foundation is that at least 14 clubs, or a two-thirds majority, must agree to any rule changes. The system was never designed for one, however moneyed or entitled, to strike out on their own.

It is all grist to the mill for guerrilla marketing campaigns. No sooner did the tyranny of the majority line come to light than Dominos Pizza posted a picture of one of their empty cardboard boxes, captioned: Sympathy for Man City. On the surface, the clubs achievements should brook no argument, with Pep Guardiola fashioning the most remorselessly effective team the English game has seen. But the machine-like quality of the enterprise, coupled with the unexplained elements of exactly how Citys supremacy has been achieved, leaves them looking alienated. Jürgen Klopp once despaired of how Liverpool could not compete with City in the financial stakes. It is a reality that City now seem hell-bent on formalising.

You want to believe that the story of their phenomenal rise is about more than money. But they do not make it easy sometimes. On the same day that Citys war with the Premier League entered its next phase, Kevin De Bruyne, perhaps their most-admired player, was fluttering his eyelashes at Saudi Arabia, saying: If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. While it was refreshing to hear a footballer express an honest motivation for a Saudi move for once, you could not help but wonder if the Belgian, on £400,000 a week the highest-paid player in England, was being just a little greedy. Then again, you could say the same about City, for whom too much is never enough.

Reply #6762 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm
Go on the BBC website .. already running a 'poor us' piece by Simon Stone and Al-Mubarak.

God it's pathetic. Simon Stone has zero credibility.
Reply #6763 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 03:12:37 pm
Go on the BBC website .. already running a 'poor us' piece by Simon Stone and Al-Mubarak.

God it's pathetic. Simon Stone has zero credibility.

His sister Sharon has more credibility and she doesn't even wear underwear in public.
Reply #6764 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm
Quote from: TheFuturesRed on Today at 11:54:14 am
Khaldoon: "Manchester City chair warns Premier League is to become less competitive"
It already is because of your actions, you tw@!

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/05/manchester-city-chair-warns-premier-league-is-to-become-less-competitive

Incredible. And not just this:

Quote
You wont see the same level [of competition] as weve seen in the last years, because of the levels of regulations that have come into place over the last 12 months."

But this shit needs calling out:

Quote
Its taking longer than what anyone hoped for, but it is what it is

THEY are the ones dragging it out in order to make it financially as difficult for the PL as possible to continue the case. This has been shown yet rarely gets called out in the media.

Reply #6765 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:54 pm



Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
This was in
@fairsqprojects
 letter to the Premier League last year

Good summation i think of what these autocratic nation state owners are trying to do.

Takes decades to build a club up the right way (improving the facilities,increasing the commercial side incrementally through success and so on) even when there's constant (legal) backing from the owners (which is allowed to an extent by the PL rules) and even then there's no guarantees it will bring constant success.

These want it all and done in few years,to go to the top and ensure they forever stay there as sportswashing doesn't work from mid table.

Football in general looks to me to be in a slow downward spiral with shady characters all over the shop running the ruling organisations and so on,the worst blow to the credibility of the sport imo has been allowing these nation states with immense resources and soft diplomatic power to come in as owners.

Reply #6766 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm
Some heavy weight articles above calling them out.

Hope the journalists last the course and dont get faint hearted.
Reply #6767 on: Today at 03:27:51 pm
In the decade from 2009 to 2019, the big clubs all enjoyed a healthy rise in commercial revenues.

Arsenal: £48m to £111m (131%)
Chelsea: £53m to £185m (249%)
Liverpool: £68m to £186m (174%)
United: £70m to £280m (300%)
City: £18m to £230m (1177%)
