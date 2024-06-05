





Good summation i think of what these autocratic nation state owners are trying to do.Takes decades to build a club up the right way (improving the facilities,increasing the commercial side incrementally through success and so on) even when there's constant (legal) backing from the owners (which is allowed to an extent by the PL rules) and even then there's no guarantees it will bring constant success.These want it all and done in few years,to go to the top and ensure they forever stay there as sportswashing doesn't work from mid table.Football in general looks to me to be in a slow downward spiral with shady characters all over the shop running the ruling organisations and so on,the worst blow to the credibility of the sport imo has been allowing these nation states with immense resources and soft diplomatic power to come in as owners.