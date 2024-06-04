« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 440350 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6720 on: Today at 01:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:12:32 pm
Breaking: Lance Amstrong suing Tour de France for not allowing performance enhancing drugs.

Juventus suing Serie A for not allowing referee payments fall under their salary cap.
Online cptrios

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6721 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:31:49 pm
I really do think City have miscalculated the backlash. They live in an alternative universe within their own echo chamber, and probably didn`t think it would get such a violent reaction from the vast majority of fans around the country. For example, I reckon they calculated that Everton fans hatred of the PL meant they were likely to have some sympathy/support for it, but the few blues I have mentioned it to have exactly the same reaction as me.

Is it a spectacular miscalculation or do they genuinely not give a flying fuck about any of it ?  It certainly is the opposite of sportwashing because this is not good PR at all.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:34:52 pm
has that happened? is the tone of this thread being seen on other fan sites?

I can't tell looking at the UK sports media, and from reading this thread there are Bitters (eg) who back them?  and the football media pundits seem to have disappeared from sight right now, for the most part.

Just from doing the extremely limited amount of Twitter-browsing that I can stomach, it looks like things are being flooded with bullshit as usual. Tons of City and Everton fans (who totally aren't bots) backing the cheats and pounding the Standard Chartered thing as a distraction. Plenty of anti-City stuff as well, but everything on both sides is mindless tribalism. And the similarity between City fans and Trump fans continues to astonish not astonish me at all.
Online JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6722 on: Today at 01:27:13 pm »
Ped is now suing the premier league for not letting his players sup on his magic juice at half time
Online slidez

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6723 on: Today at 01:27:19 pm »
Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says he is "frustrated" at the clubs on-pitch achievements being accompanied by repeated reminders of the 115 Premier League charges lodged against them.

I feel for our fanbase and everyone associated with the club to have these charges constantly referenced.

Its taking longer than anyone hoped for but there is a process we have to go through. Ive always repeated, lets be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterclaims.

Hahahah. 
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6724 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 01:22:51 pm
Just from doing the extremely limited amount of Twitter-browsing that I can stomach, it looks like things are being flooded with bullshit as usual. Tons of City and Everton fans (who totally aren't bots) backing the cheats and pounding the Standard Chartered thing as a distraction. Plenty of anti-City stuff as well, but everything on both sides is mindless tribalism. And the similarity between City fans and Trump fans continues to astonish not astonish me at all.
Everton supporters? Why are those idiots backing them?
Online G Richards

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6725 on: Today at 01:33:38 pm »
The sooner they are kicked to touch the better. They need to be relegated and have titles stripped. If they are not dealt with properly, I see a new thing forming that will exclude cheats. It wont be perfect, but it will be fairer than what weve seen.
Offline Dave D

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6726 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
No other club can get their propaganda pieces at the top of sky sports headlines (the biggest financial contributor to the premier league). I mean it's only a couple of months ago that man city shot their own propaganda piece with kyle walker after they robbed us in the 1-1 and then got it put up as the main headline on sky sports. What the fuck is going on. They've bought off journalists, politicians, referees, judges and tv stations, and people are still sitting on their hands.

At this stage we may as well let the premier league fall into the shitter and have every premier league club run by a tinpot dictatorship just like man city and newcastle.
Online danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6727 on: Today at 01:39:39 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/04/man-city-declared-all-out-war-on-premier-league-and-rivals/

Quote
Man City have declared all-out war on Premier League  and their rivals
Abu Dhabi-owned club are suing top flight and want to destroy rules they signed up to  putting competitive nature of league in danger

SAM WALLACE
CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER
4 June 2024  8:03pm

The Premier League clubs who break bread with their Manchester City counterparts at their annual general meeting in Yorkshire this week at least know now what they are up against: a complete demolition of the financial controls that protect the leagues competitiveness.

If there were any doubts then they were dispelled in the Premier Leagues outline of its defence against Citys legal case circulated to clubs on Tuesday. English football is in a battle for survival against a club owned by an Abu Dhabi royal trying to spend everyone else into oblivion. City wish to blow up the rules that determine a fair value for commercial deals without which the league turns into an unfettered spending frenzy for those with unlimited wealth.

The description of the democracy of the Premier Leagues super majority of 14, in which Bournemouth have the same voting power as Liverpool, as a tyranny of the majority was the documents most telling phrasing. Drafted by a lawyer on behalf of City Football Groups [CFG] principal owner Sheikh Mansour, a man born into a family of dynastic Emirati rulers, it at least gave an insight into the mindset behind it all.

Without serious controls on the value of commercial deals earned by clubs from entities in the same state from which that clubs owner originates  associated-party transactions (APTs) as they are known  there can be no financial fair play. It is extraordinary that this still requires saying, and yet here we are, with one club trying to collapse the whole structure.

Since the Abu Dhabi-based 2008 takeover Citys commercial revenue has soared from 26 million in the last season before the sale, to 399 million in the most recent Deloitte audit. That figure for commercial income was just short of the 403 million earned by Real Madrid for the same 2022-2023 season.

Without oversight of what Abu Dhabi entities like Etihad and e&, formerly Etisalat Group, pay to City; or Sela or others from Saudi Arabia pay to Newcastle United, there can be no profit and sustainability rules (PSR). The same PSR that have led to points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest, with more likely for Leicester City, are simply washed away. Neither can there be squad costs, the PSR successor, which is introduced in its place for 2025-2026, and will limit spending to a percentage of revenue.

Without robust APT rules, these are meaningless. A limit to spend 85 per cent of revenue on players costs becomes 85 per cent of whatever a club like City wants it to be. It would put no limit on their pursuit of the best players. It would put no limit on them signing players simply so that others could not have them.

Football works on a consensus that the primacy of the competition has to take priority. The outcome in six of the past seven Premier League seasons has been a City title, but at least those have been close run. On any given match day there are jeopardy and surprise defeats. Without jeopardy there is no interest, and without interest there are not the broadcast deals upon which the Premier League has built its power.

They know dragging the Premier League to court does immeasurable damage
The rise and fall of each dynasty  be it Liverpool, Manchester United or City  is what makes the game so compelling and without which it would just be a monotony of the same hegemony stretching out endlessly into the future.

The apologists argument is that it is all a conspiracy to keep the established elite in situ. If one was to assume that was the grand plan then one would have to say its execution has been far from perfect. City are the most dominant side in the history of English league football. All the rest of the game is asking is that they comply with the rules that they signed up to.

Project Big Picture and the European Super League have weakened the Premier League. The long delays in bringing the 115 charges against City for historical breaches of rules, including those over APTs, seems to have emboldened the vast legal resources at Citys disposal. Now they are on the attack. They wish to dismantle the dynamic that has made the Premier League less iniquitous and more successful than European rivals. Part of which is an acknowledgement that while some clubs are richer than others, none should be allowed unlimited owner-equity investment.

Those at City know this is fundamental to the success of the league, because many of them worked at the club  or at other clubs  before 2008. They know that all kinds of ownerships, big and small, must be encouraged to thrive by good regulation  because City too were once under an ownership of much more modest means. They will know that dragging the Premier League and their fellow clubs to court does immeasurable damage. Yet it would appear the edict from Abu Dhabi is irresistible.

The soft power of that Middle East fossil fuel wealth stretches to other owners of other clubs too, and it will be intriguing to see how they respond. Some have chosen to mollify CFG, the great mothership at which the Manchester entity sits at the centre. The Premier League is well past that point now. Clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who spend what they earn, can see a future in which they simply cannot compete.

City meanwhile, have a squad to renew over the coming years with Kevin De Bruyne hinting this week at a potential summer departure. Other greats such as Kyle Walker, John Stones and Bernardo Silva are nearer to the end and soon perhaps Pep Guardiola and his sporting director Txiki Begiristain will decide they have done their time. Replacing them will not come cheap, and the commercial deals and renewals that are agreed in the next few years will be critical.

The Premier Leagues pre-eminence has always been complex. An awkward, shifting coalition of 20 different partners. It has had its rebellions and its divides, but this is new. An attack from one of its members that suits only themselves and perhaps one other  at the expense of the success of all the rest.

Online danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6728 on: Today at 01:40:16 pm »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/man-city-premier-league-legal-action-115-charges-ff2f68sgl

Quote
Man City are taking the nuclear option  the result will be anarchy
Legal challenge by Man City is a battle about cutting loose from the rules and in so doing creating a disparity that kills the Premier League as a competition
Owen Slot, Chief Sports Writer
Tuesday June 04 2024, 9.45pm, The Times

It is but 2½ weeks since we were digesting the reality that Manchester City had won their fourth consecutive Premier League title and thus established themselves as statistically the most dominant club in English football history. That is not enough, though. This latest news tells us that from this position of unprecedented dominance, they actually intend to run away from the rest of the pack.

In the midst of the legalese, the endgame here is frightening. It is not about being frontrunners in the Premier League competition, it is more about rendering the competition redundant because if you lift financial constraints, which is what they are fighting for in court, then you create a two-horse race for nation state-owned clubs, with Chelsea, whose owners are partly Saudi-funded, trundling along in third.

Managing the financial disparity among its 20 clubs is a complicated game which the Premier League has been attempting to play. On the one hand, it wants to reward the well-off and ambitious yet, simultaneously, it wants to limit the possibility of this disparity killing the competition. It could be argued  and it has been in these pages  that the balance isnt quite right at present. No, it probably isnt. However, this is the nuclear option.

This legal challenge by City is a battle about cutting loose from the rules and in so doing, it would cut them loose from the other 19 clubs. Sorry, the other 18 clubs. Newcastle United will have a fingers-crossed front-row seat in the gallery.

There are some elements to this legal challenge that are staggering in their audacity. City are challenging the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules that the Premier League signed up to in December 2021. Yet, like all the clubs, City had themselves signed off on the new rules. They may not have voted for them but as signatories to the Premier League agreement, they nevertheless put their name to them and agreed to abide by them. That is how the Premier League works; it is a private club governed by the majority vote.

One club seeking to sue the group is thus a kind of anarchy. What happens if one club refuse to play by the rules? Can they even, then, stay in the competition?

Citys legal challenge is about both the past and the future. For the past, this attempt to determine that the rules regarding financial constraints have been unlawful, could have a significant impact on the 115 charges against them. It asks the question: were some of those charges based on rotten law?

For the future, it says: can we now use the freedom of our financial muscle to do whatever we like?

Those 115 charges  still just charges  are a portrayal of a club allegedly breaking the rules (that they had signed up to) in order to accelerate their commercial power and thus to achieve spending parity with the market leaders, the Manchester Uniteds and the Chelseas.

That parity was achieved with impressive speed. This lawsuit, however, is an attempt to accelerate beyond parity and to leave the rest of the game in their wake.

Somewhere in all this there is surely a deal to be made. You drop the charges, well drop the lawsuit. And then it may all go away. But City will have gamed the system. Whichever way you look at it, City are trying to beat the system.

Within its 165-page legal document, City argue that the rules approved by their rivals were implemented to stifle their success; they call this a tyranny of the majority. What they mean is that they cannot live with a democracy.

Yet the success of the Premier League is founded on the principles of democratic decision-making. A system of majority-agreement governance ensures that the Premier League remains a competition that the majority want to compete in.

It is this that Manchester City are seeking to detonate in court next Monday. My colleague Matt Lawton reports that this has sparked civil war in English footballs top flight. Indeed, the clubs must fight tooth and nail; they have everything to fight for.



Online danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6729 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13494529/Manchester-City-win-case-Premier-League-headquarters-Etihad-OLIVER-HOLT.html?ico=related-replace

Quote
English football is close to collapse as Man City blow it up in a legal move as significant as the European Super League saga, writes OLIVER HOLT
City have claimed they are being shackled by 'the tyranny of the majority' - for all of their glittering success, they still see themselves as top-flight victims 

By OLIVER HOLT

PUBLISHED: 02:00, 5 June 2024 | UPDATED: 09:38, 5 June 2024

One phrase, above all the others, leaps out of the 165-page document that details Manchester Citys legal action against the Premier League. It hurtles straight at you, screaming its evangelism of greed and its untrammelled lust for power.

It is a phrase which lays everything bare. It captures the open-mouthed rage of the monarchic autocracy of Abu Dhabi that owns a club once regarded as the natural home for ordinary Mancunians but which has now become a plaything for rulers unwilling to accept limits to their power.

The document, the Times reported on Tuesday, says that City claim they are being restricted by the tyranny of the majority in English football and that they want to be freed from their shackles so that they can fulfil their true potential.


City, of course, is a club that is already enjoying an unprecedented level of domination in the English game. Last month, Pep Guardiolas team won its fourth Premier League title in succession, a feat never before achieved in 136 years of top-flight football in this country.

And yet that is not enough for Citys owners. They still claim that they are victims. They still claim that they are being discriminated against. They hint at being the victims of thinly-veiled racism.

And with every sentence, the perils of state ownership of our football clubs, the perils that so many warned about and whose warnings went unheeded, grow more and more clear. English football, it is more and more obvious, is being taken towards cataclysm.

The tyranny of the majority  what a terrifying phrase that is. A phrase for our football times. A phrase that tells you just what a parlous position the Premier League finds itself in. A phrase that tells you just how close the English game is to collapsing in on itself.

The tyranny of the majority  it is what we traditionally know as democracy. It is a system that Citys owners, for all their attempts at sportswashing, regard with deep and lasting suspicion and which they are now attempting to dismantle in English football.

The tyranny of the majority, as Citys owners call it, is at the heart of our political system but it is also at the heart of our football league and at the heart of many of the most successful leagues in sport. For the many, I suspect, is not a phrase that appears in too many of Citys internal memos.

Citys owners, it would seem, would prefer the tyranny of the minority. Or how about a tyranny of one? If they blow up these rules, that is what we will get, although one could become two if Saudi Arabia is freed to pour the vastness of its state wealth into Newcastle United without any checks.

It is also possible that, if the arbitrators find in Citys favour, the 115 charges levelled against them by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches will be holed below the water line. That shadow has been hanging over Citys achievements for a long time and they want rid of it.

Those who have long argued that clubs should be allowed to spend what they want, that there should be a free-for-all that allows state-owned sides to blow all their rivals out of the water and so destroy what was once the unique selling point of the Premier League, may be about to get their wish.

If City are successful in the two-week private arbitration hearing that begins on Monday, the repercussions will extend way beyond the clubs attempt to end the leagues Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which they claim are unlawful, and its intention to seek damages from the Premier League.

If City are successful, it will mean far more than just the end of the leagues forlorn attempt to maintain the illusion of competition in the top flight of the English game by clinging on to a watered-down version of revenue-sharing and feeble efforts to limit spending.

If City are successful, it is likely to signal an end to the Premier Leagues democratic system of requiring the agreement of at least 14 clubs, or two thirds of those who vote, in order to implement rule changes.

Citys legal argument contends that that gives the majority unacceptable levels of control. Poor City, operating within rules that allowed them to win the Treble last season, secure that fourth successive league title and come within one game of winning a Double Double.

This is a moment in our game every bit as significant and as dangerous as the moment when City and five other leading clubs signalled their intention to join a European Super League in April 2021.

If City dismantle the leagues rules, the way will once again be clear for them to lead a breakaway. Maybe the rest of the so-called Big Six, and Newcastle, will be emboldened by Citys rebellion, particularly as plans for an independent regulator for football have been halted by the advent of a general election.

It is possible that City will secede. Perhaps this is the beginning of a great schism in the English game. Perhaps other clubs would attempt to follow them and set up a rival league. Perhaps the Premier League could seek to expel them.

Right now, all bets are off. It may be, as many have also warned, that the regulator comes too late.

Still, at least it is all out in the open now. This is tantamount to a hostile takeover bid. It is an effort to prove that might is right and that, with enough money and enough lawyers, you can bring the rest of the game into line behind you.

City want to rip it all up. If they win this case, we might as well move the headquarters of the Premier League to the Etihad and abandon the pretence that anyone other than City is running the English game.

Online rob1966

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6730 on: Today at 01:51:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:29:50 pm
Everton supporters? Why are those idiots backing them?
Online slaphead

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6731 on: Today at 01:53:48 pm »
Loving these headlines alright. Man City declare all out war on the Premier League and their rivals. Go ahead, no one cares about you Man City. Try to start a war all you want, it will be about as successful as your trophy parade
Online DonkeyWan

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6732 on: Today at 01:54:08 pm »
Ha ha ha, fucking hell

"Manchester Citys chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, has claimed rules introduced during the past 12 months will make the Premier League less competitive, and he has called for more sensibility in regulating."
Online danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6733 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-attack-democracy-premier-leagues-future-3092752

Quote
OPINION
By Daniel Storey
Chief Football Writer
Man Citys naked attack on democracy calls Premier Leagues future into question
Premier League champions are selling themselves as freedom fighters, but this is a state wealth power grab dressed up as Robin Hood
June 5, 2024 12:45 pm

On Manchester Citys website is a list of honours and records; the maintenance of that page alone has become a part-time job for someone. First club to win an English domestic treble, Most league goals by one player in a season, Premier League record for longest winning run of games in a calendar year  its all there in print.

The most recent entry declares that, in 2023, we won the Fifa Club World Cup, ensuring our position as The Best Team in the World and all the Land. well, quite. At some point soon, it will be added that Manchester City are the first club in English football history to win four top-flight titles in a row. Things, and this is irrefutable whichever side of this argument you sit on, are going pretty well at the Etihad.

It is a statistical fact that City are the most dominant team of all time in this country. All the while, City say, they abided by financial rules  both current and previous. So you do rather have to walk backwards for several miles to take in the grand scale of the chutzpah at their claim that the clubs success is being held back by restrictions and anti-competitive regulations.

There are three distinct elements to Manchester Citys legal claim against the Premier League, submitted in February and revealed by The Times on Tuesday, each of which sends ripples across Englands top division. Each of them may be game-changing.

The first is the attempt to extend their own position of dominance long into the future. By asserting that associated party transaction (APT) rules are illegitimate, City are effectively campaigning for sponsorship deals to be omitted from scrutiny. That would clearly benefit state-owned clubs, who could arrange deals with related state-owned companies at vastly inflated prices.

It would leave Profitability and Sustainability Regulations dead in the water. Need more money for transfers? How about a sleeve sponsor paying you £50m a season? Without scrutiny of such deals, one arm of the state filters money into another and allows those state-owned clubs to manufacture a deliberate, rapid erosion of competition. Newcastles Saudi owners will be looking on with great interest.

So too will other states. The fair market value assessments are one of the only soft barriers against greater state ownership. Some supporters will reason that the horse has already bolted on that point, but it is easy to foresee a glut of state takeovers of Premier League clubs attracted by the opportunity to service multiple elements of their states economic interests and/or sportswash to distract from, for example, poor human rights records.

The second is how this impacts upon the ongoing Premier League case against Manchester City  the 115 charges, in which the club strenuously deny any wrongdoing. The core of that case refers to alleged rule-breaking and false accounting over a period before the APT rules were introduced in 2021. There is a separation between the two cases.

Still, it seems apparent that the timing of this hearing would generally undermine the Premier League from a PR standpoint ahead of that later hearing, were they to lose it. It would present Manchester City as holding power over the league. It also  and this is certainly relevant  keeps the Premier Leagues legal department double busy fighting a new fire at a time when they are working on the 115 charges case.

But perhaps most instructive of all is the language used by Manchester City; you do not need to read between the lines to understand this as an audacious power grab. By attacking the Premier Leagues system of democracy (where 14 member clubs must vote in favour of any rule change) as a tyranny of the majority, City are attempting the nuclear option of breaking up how the league itself is governed. When you sell democracy as dictatorship, all rules of engagement break down.

Then comes the emotional blackmail. In November 2023, and all while abiding by current rules according to the club, Manchester City announced revenues of £712.8m, breaking the Premier League record by more than £65m. That figure was up by almost £100m year on year. Again, things are going well.

For City to announce those record revenues and then claim that they are being forced to raise ticket prices for supporters is a gross act. As for an inability to buy the best players, they were the first English club to spend £100m on a single transfer fee. If you have to cut spending on womens football and community programmes with an annual revenue £65m higher than any other team in your league, youre making bad decisions somewhere along the line.

Manchester City use that language and those threats deliberately. Online, it all resonates with the foot soldiers of their PR grab who are now heralding their club as campaigning for victory for the many, destroying monopolies in their path. Sheikh Mansour, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and the son of Abu Dhabis Emir, is portrayed as Robin Hood.

City are not freedom-fighting. Even if you believe that the current status quo is flawed, a Wild West of state investment provoked by an individual club cannot be the preferred solution. Removing democracy in favour of unchecked financial freedom leads only to autocracy for those owned by the wealthiest states.

This is naked self-interest, an attempt to ringfence the dominance that state ownership creates as a possibility and allow it to run free unchecked. Unprecedented dominance in the present is never enough. This is Manchester City trying to buy their future too. The landscape of the Premier League may depend on their success or failure.
