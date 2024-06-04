No other club can get their propaganda pieces at the top of sky sports headlines (the biggest financial contributor to the premier league). I mean it's only a couple of months ago that man city shot their own propaganda piece with kyle walker after they robbed us in the 1-1 and then got it put up as the main headline on sky sports. What the fuck is going on. They've bought off journalists, politicians, referees, judges and tv stations, and people are still sitting on their hands.



At this stage we may as well let the premier league fall into the shitter and have every premier league club run by a tinpot dictatorship just like man city and newcastle.