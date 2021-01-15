We can't do it by ourselves that's the problem. Shithawk clubs like Everton are happy with the 115 FC situation because it means less chance of us winning stuff. Tribe small time mentality instead of a collective will to clean the game up would take over.



This is how I feel too. I don't think there is that much outrage from fans collectively on this even on this action taken by City. They still feel that City are serving a purpose. They are stopping Liverpool, Utd or an Arsenal from winning the league.Can you imagine the furore if this was Liverpool instead of City?Can you imagine if it was Liverpool who were owned by Abu Dhabi, had just won 6 of the last 7 titles, had refused to co-operate with a PL investigation, and now were taking legal action against the league because they weren't allowed to spend as much money as they have, to make the league even less competitive?It would never have reached this far. The Neville's of this world would be saying how disgraceful it is at every opportunity. The fans of other clubs would have already boycotted our games. But because it's City? Nothing.On another note, if city are successful here, surely spending as much money as they want will be tremendous, when they are are playing in the 5th tier of English football. This is the punishment the PL must now impose on them with the 115 charges up to 2018 investigation.