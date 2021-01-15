« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:06:35 am
This offensive (in both senses of the word) pre-emptive strike ahead of the 115 charge hearing, is simply City indiscriminately shit-flinging at the PL (and the clubs with "higher-profile sporting histories"  :wave) in the vain hope (also both senses) that some of it will stick. It's an act of desperation and arrogance, very much in the vein of a certain orange-faced c*nt now criminally convicted of inflating financial information and falsifying records, not to mention election fraud.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:08:16 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:46:51 pm
Exactly! Where's Neville and Carragher? Where's the outrage? The Super League style rants? If making a new competition is "bringing the game into disrepute" then this fucking is as well. I want all these big mouthed, mouth pieces shouting about this from every pedastal they've placed themselves upon.

Yep, more outrage over the super league, which only came about because clubs are sick of cheaty.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:21:35 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:07:07 am
They don't unilaterally impose an arbitration agreement. The T&Cs create an agreement in which you agree to use either IAS or POPLA your first course of resolution depending on who the car park operator is affiliated with.

Of course, you don't have to do that. However, failing to do that considerably weakens your legal position.

That for me is what City are doing. They expect to lose at the arbitration stage but it legitimises their further legal challenges. It is all about slowing down the legal process. It is all about racking up legal expenses for the Premier League.
it's going a bit off topic but the first stage before you get to POPLA, is a soft appeal to the parking company themselves. It's possible that they may concede at that point (they did for me once as an example)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:26:21 am
If they don't like the rules, why don't they just fuck off to a different league
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:32:36 am
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
This must be their death throes manifesting? Surely if they were confident of a favourable outcome in their 115 charges they'd let it play out. At this stage, deciding to publicly challenge the validity of the rules is a pretty obvious sign that they've broken them.

It's absolutely make or break time for the league though. As others have said, they've cheated their way to four in a row and are arguing for things to be even more heavily stacked in their favour. Disgusting entity, kick them out.

Yep, this is D-Day for the Premier League. It amounts to a crisis of governance, and to protect the game from a total "Wild West" of Oil Money and no regulation.

Good luck Richard Masters.

City now clearly need to be relegated and shamed by the PL, supported by all the PL clubs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:42:17 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 04:28:15 pm
League is dead if city win that case.

It died the day they let the Russian gangster take over a football club, everything since then has been downhill. The fact 115 broke the rules, refused to cooperate with the prem and were not thrown out of the league there and then is laughable.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:46:08 am
This is going to work in their favour. There will be some sort of a trade off now I'd imagine, where they get to orchestrate the outcome of the 115 charges in return for dropping their threats to financially impact the EPL. There will be an end to all of this that's agreed between both parties (EPL and Abu Dhabi).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:49:38 am
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 04:56:20 am
Just like with the Super League Fiasco, I believe the fans need to not just be heard, but take direct action.

And by that I mean protest at as many non-city games through banners and songs.. and when it's time to play the Cheats, just boycott the game.. Imagine an empty Anfield when the pseudo champions rock up.. Not only will Guardiola's head explode, but it will genuinely make headlines around the world.. Rinse and repeat..

We can't do it by ourselves that's the problem. Shithawk clubs like Everton are happy with the 115 FC situation because it means less chance of us winning stuff. Tribe small time mentality instead of a collective will to clean the game up would take over.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 07:52:08 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 07:46:08 am
This is going to work in their favour. There will be some sort of a trade off now I'd imagine, where they get to orchestrate the outcome of the 115 charges in return for dropping their threats to financially impact the EPL. There will be an end to all of this that's agreed between both parties (EPL and Abu Dhabi).

There is no agreement to be had I'm afraid. I'm certain that PL would have considered a deal ages ago had City shown a modicum of civilized behaviour. But they have made it very, very clear they aim to behave exactly how their owners are used to behave where they come from - take everything when they want. There is nothing City can say that will make PL believe them - they've shown themselves to be untrustworthy and interested in absolute, unchallenged and complete domination. PL must know by now they are fighting for their life here. Any deal is a loss. Any inch they give is a loss. Any credibility the lend City is a loss. Not a loss of a battle - but the war.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:58:13 am
Had a look at several different twitter posters take on this and the responses..

My god it's full of bots.


Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:09:39 am
These cheats have stabbed the league 115 times and now they want to finish it off, only banishing them to the bottom of the pyramid will satisfy me and many others. If they do get away without punishment then its time to give up football.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:11:57 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:54:00 am
Photographed? He's up to his eyeballs in their corruption, fully complicit in every capacity. The man was a convicted cheat in the sport long before he became City manager.
True. Guardiola is the jewel in the crown of their sport washing project.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 08:12:38 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:23:56 pm
They must be bricking it, clearly expect to be found guilty

I don't really see them winning, not against the PL. Perhaps it's an attempt to occupy them legally before November.

It just seems a spat-out-dummy sort of thing.

It. Is. Bollocks.

I am not so sure Tone. Competition Law is a weird part of the law.

The major downside to City has been the general reaction by football fans all over the country. As far as I can see, the vast majority are pissed off with City other than some fans of the likes of newcastle who do mental gymnastics to justify it.

Even if they do win, the pouring of genuine outrage from all other clubs and fans will make this very very unpleasant.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:18:32 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:12:38 am
I am not so sure Tone. Competition Law is a weird part of the law.

The major downside to City has been the general reaction by football fans all over the country. As far as I can see, the vast majority are pissed off with City other than some fans of the likes of newcastle who do mental gymnastics to justify it.

Even if they do win, the pouring of genuine outrage from all other clubs and fans will make this very very unpleasant.

Why have no other Club ever challenged 'competition law' then?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 08:20:48 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:49:38 am
We can't do it by ourselves that's the problem. Shithawk clubs like Everton are happy with the 115 FC situation because it means less chance of us winning stuff. Tribe small time mentality instead of a collective will to clean the game up would take over.

This is how I feel too. I don't think there is that much outrage from fans collectively on this even on this action taken by City. They still feel that City are serving a purpose. They are stopping Liverpool, Utd or an Arsenal from winning the league.
Can you imagine the furore if this was Liverpool instead of City?
Can you imagine if it was Liverpool who were owned by Abu Dhabi, had just won 6 of the last 7 titles, had refused to co-operate with a PL investigation, and now were taking legal action against the league because they weren't allowed to spend as much money as they have, to make the league even less competitive?
It would never have reached this far. The Neville's of this world would be saying how disgraceful it is at every opportunity. The fans of other clubs would have already boycotted our games. But because it's City? Nothing.

On another note, if city are successful here, surely spending as much money as they want will be tremendous, when they are are playing in the 5th tier of English football. This is the punishment the PL must now impose on them with the 115 charges up to 2018 investigation.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:23:21 am
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 08:20:48 am
This is how I feel too. I don't think there is that much outrage from fans collectively on this even on this action taken by City. They still feel that City are serving a purpose. They are stopping Liverpool, Utd or an Arsenal from winning the league.
Can you imagine the furore if this was Liverpool instead of City?
Can you imagine if it was Liverpool who were owned by Abu Dhabi, had just won 6 of the last 7 titles, had refused to co-operate with a PL investigation, and now were taking legal action against the league because they weren't allowed to spend as much money as they have, to make the league even less competitive?
It would never have reached this far. The Neville's of this world would be saying how disgraceful it is at every opportunity. The fans of other clubs would have already boycotted our games. But because it's City? Nothing.

On another note, if city are successful here, surely spending as much money as they want will be tremendous, when they are are playing in the 5th tier of English football. This is the punishment the PL must now impose on them with the 115 charges up to 2018 investigation.


Che Neville and Carragher must be on holiday.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:28:22 am
I cannot wait to read Martin Samuel's defense of this move by the cheating arses.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:28:23 am
Yeah Neville and Carragher are annoying me with their inaction over this. The PR campaign they went on with the first hint of the Superleague was actually insane, but then understandable since the Superleague would have meant the death of the PL and Sky. This has the potential to be just the same. I can only hope they are maintaining silence over potentially muddying the legal waters, but I don't think they have that level of foresight.

Also fuck City for doing this a week after the end of the season. Klopp had to put up with shite about the Superleague in interviews, despite having nothing to do with it, and Pep has dodged all that with this despite him being THE number 1 symptom of the cheating.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:29:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:18:32 am
Why have no other Club ever challenged 'competition law' then?

The PR of it is a disaster for a start, and that is aside from the costs which will run into many millions of pounds, and of course City have spent millions on the November hearing already as well.

Don`t get me wrong Nick. This is a scorched earth tactic from City who very much have their eye on November. My instinct is that City will lose, but I don`t think it's an absolute slam dunk for the PL.

*edit - do legal costs count towards PSR calculations ? If they do, then the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea are already flirting with their limit so paying out tens of millions in legal costs would affect that calculation wouldn`t it ?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:31:27 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:28:22 am
I cannot wait to read Martin Samuel's defense of this move by the cheating arses.

Depends on the size of the buffet they put on for him
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 08:31:50 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:26:21 am
If they don't like the rules, why don't they just fuck off to a different league

This is where I sit, but then you realise what their actual aim is, Sportswashing.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:31:57 am
The Cheats agreed to UEFA FFP to play in the CL.

Same applies to the PL.

They know the 115 charges have done them, this is them trying to change the narrative, making them be the "victims", the brand will be damaged and most of all Abu Dhabi's reputation will be.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:35:41 am
The times article said those charges are only until 2023, I thought they were only up to 2018?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:39:23 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:28:23 am
Yeah Neville and Carragher are annoying me with their inaction over this. The PR campaign they went on with the first hint of the Superleague was actually insane, but then understandable since the Superleague would have meant the death of the PL and Sky. This has the potential to be just the same. I can only hope they are maintaining silence over potentially muddying the legal waters, but I don't think they have that level of foresight.

Also fuck City for doing this a week after the end of the season. Klopp had to put up with shite about the Superleague in interviews, despite having nothing to do with it, and Pep has dodged all that with this despite him being THE number 1 symptom of the cheating.

It was a replacement for UEFA competition, that's what would have been killed off, there should've been an adult conversation over it, mainly the qualifying criteria but apart from that it had more financial regulation than UEFA's competitions and if legally watertight could've been a good solution, Neville wanted the Glazers out and the Qataris in, he read the small print and knew it was anti sportswash so kicked off, hence the silence now, he only gives a fuck about the mancs
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:40:16 am
lose this case and the PL might as well change its name to the ADPIF League.

MC's first move would be to announce a two billion pound shirt deal from a UAE company that started up a week earlier.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 08:43:50 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
Where's the outrage? Where's Gary Neville? I swear if it was Liverpool trying this shite, Sunak would have called a COBRA meeting.
Neville  very quiet on this
Wonder why ?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:45:59 am
Paddy power ad, if not already shared.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1d8jrr8/too_good_not_to_share/

Don't miss this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:48:05 am
Ddn't think that club could get more odious, and then they do this.

It is of course an act of desperation, and it is clear they are simply trying to fling as much mud, and put as many complications in the way of their 115 charges as possible. But sadly they still have the financial weight behind their legal team that it could pay off. If it does, any hopes that we may ever claw back the game in this country in favour of fans is irrevocably fucked.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:49:18 am
Interesting going back and reading the Rangers situation, its been a while (2012). There are some similarities.

Financial wrongdoing, withholding information, sporting integrity questioned, votes on league status by the other clubs.

Id hope to see something similar, however these guys are a different beast. Theyll pay off everyone if they have to.

People wondering why the main influencers (Lineker, Carra, Neville, journos etc) are quiet are missing the obvious.

Lets see.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:50:35 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:28:23 am
Yeah Neville and Carragher are annoying me with their inaction over this. The PR campaign they went on with the first hint of the Superleague was actually insane, but then understandable since the Superleague would have meant the death of the PL and Sky. This has the potential to be just the same. I can only hope they are maintaining silence over potentially muddying the legal waters, but I don't think they have that level of foresight.

Also fuck City for doing this a week after the end of the season. Klopp had to put up with shite about the Superleague in interviews, despite having nothing to do with it, and Pep has dodged all that with this despite him being THE number 1 symptom of the cheating.

It's not just comparable to how they reacted to the Super League. Just think of their outrage when Notts Forest released a statement about the PGMOL - apparently that's a huge issue, but literally taking the PL to court over the rules is apparently fine.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:50:58 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:35:41 am
The times article said those charges are only until 2023, I thought they were only up to 2018?

It might be saying they cover up to 2023 because it includes charges of failing to cooperate from 2018-2023.

Quite sure the actual financial rule-breaking in the charges is only covering 2009-2018 though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:56:37 am
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:45:59 am
Paddy power ad, if not already shared.
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/1d8jrr8/too_good_not_to_share/

Don't miss this.

"What would we put an asterisk next to at Goodison?" :lmao
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:58:34 am
if somehow 115 succeed in erasing all controls over "related party" cashflows, the PL will rapidly become the world's largest money-laundering scheme.

I expect the Mafia and other large-scale criminal entities will be watching with interest.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:02:22 am
Good grief. A daily mail article that is actually questioning 115.
"The tyranny of the majority  it is what we traditionally know as democracy. It is a system that Citys owners, for all their attempts at sportswashing, regard with deep and lasting suspicion and which they are now attempting to dismantle in English football."

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13494529/Manchester-City-win-case-Premier-League-headquarters-Etihad-OLIVER-HOLT.html
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:11:27 am
Quote
Kevin De Bruyne may consider leaving Manchester City for Saudi Arabian club

Kevin De Bruyne has stated he may consider leaving Manchester City because of the incredible money on offer in Saudi Arabia, in a ­potential move that would be a blow to the ­Premier League champions.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/04/kevin-de-bruyne-may-consider-leaving-manchester-city-for-saudi-arabian-club
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:15:00 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:11:27 am


Ah, at least one of them has some morals.

 :P
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:18:05 am
Filthy scum, the whole lot of them. F*ck Abu Dhabi City.
