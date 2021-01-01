Ha ha its a desperate attempt to retrospectively change the rules.



The rules were brought in to prevent clubs overspending and going bust. Yes that doesnt apply in Citys case apart from the fact that they DELIBERATELY ignored the rules that every other club signed up to. City cannot retrospectively try to change a rule that gave them an advantage over the other clubs. Its their last ditch attempt to try to say that the rule was unfair ..unfair to one team that cheated when all the others didnt. Its going to be such an easy decision to rule that a club that cheats cannot retrospectively get a rule over-turned to the detriment of all the other clubs who abided by the rules. If City wanted to change a rule then they should have lobbied for the change so that it applied to all other clubs. They are going to lose and be laughed out of court.