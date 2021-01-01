« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 433960 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6520 on: Today at 08:08:03 pm »
The argument doesnt make any sense.
Offline stockdam

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6521 on: Today at 08:09:11 pm »
Ha ha its a desperate attempt to retrospectively change the rules.

The rules were brought in to prevent clubs overspending and going bust. Yes that doesnt apply in Citys case apart from the fact that they DELIBERATELY ignored the rules that every other club signed up to. City cannot retrospectively try to change a rule that gave them an advantage over the other clubs. Its their last ditch attempt to try to say that the rule was unfair..unfair to one team that cheated when all the others didnt. Its going to be such an easy decision to rule that a club that cheats cannot retrospectively get a rule over-turned to the detriment of all the other clubs who abided by the rules. If City wanted to change a rule then they should have lobbied for the change so that it applied to all other clubs. They are going to lose and be laughed out of court.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6522 on: Today at 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 07:57:53 pm
Nothing on BBC website.

Bunch of shit on all this the BBC. Will be waiting for their lines from their paymasters
Offline stockdam

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6523 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm »
Good bye you cheats. They have basically admitted to cheatingbut the laws were unfair and so it was ok to cheat.

Time to kick the cheats right out of the league and dissolve the club.
Offline DHRED

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6524 on: Today at 08:25:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:11:34 pm
Im glad they are attempting to steamroll the PL into changing its rules . Theyve played their hand and shown exactly what they are all about. Ive said for years that their ultimate goal is to control world football. This is their play to take control of the English game. Its now going to come to a head. Winner takes all. Abu Dhabi win, they can fucking have the game , Im out , and hopefully many more fans and even the clubs realise that its time for them to fuck off the PL and refuse to take part in a league that contains these despicable shit stains.

Ive been out since Klopp left and it feels great.
Online plura

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6525 on: Today at 08:28:50 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:09:11 pm
Ha ha its a desperate attempt to retrospectively change the rules.

The rules were brought in to prevent clubs overspending and going bust. Yes that doesnt apply in Citys case apart from the fact that they DELIBERATELY ignored the rules that every other club signed up to. City cannot retrospectively try to change a rule that gave them an advantage over the other clubs. Its their last ditch attempt to try to say that the rule was unfair..unfair to one team that cheated when all the others didnt. Its going to be such an easy decision to rule that a club that cheats cannot retrospectively get a rule over-turned to the detriment of all the other clubs who abided by the rules. If City wanted to change a rule then they should have lobbied for the change so that it applied to all other clubs. They are going to lose and be laughed out of court.

Its pathetic, but also very enjoyable.

My take is that most people, the PL/FA and the PL clubs will only get extra motivated to see City lose. This whole thing will be a failed attempt, and a legal exercise ti try and shift focus, or the time of PLs lawyers to spend on this nonsense. But I am not concerned that will take away anything from its case against city. Like I said, it will only spur everyone on to get one over City.
Offline Qston

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6526 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
I was typing out a large post with some balanced arguments, including some sympathy with the view that there is a legitimate discussion needed about mechanisms for the small clubs to try and at least have a chance catching the huge historical clubs which includes us......

.....but then I thought nah, fuck that. City can get to fuck with what they're doing. This is scorched earth politics and in no way is a method that should be used to have a debate.

They're cheating pricks who deliberately hid payments. You can't argue after the event. You argue and arbitrate before the event. This is just to hold the PL to the fire knowing full well they're fucked in November.

Utter gobshites
Online semit5

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6527 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 07:57:53 pm
Nothing on BBC website.

Nothing about this but Ali is off to Saudi so theyll talk about that instead!
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6528 on: Today at 08:35:39 pm »
Come on PL clubs. Enough is enough. Just fucking start another domestic league and fuck these cheating c*nts off.
Online Jm55

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6529 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:09:11 pm
Ha ha its a desperate attempt to retrospectively change the rules.

The rules were brought in to prevent clubs overspending and going bust. Yes that doesnt apply in Citys case apart from the fact that they DELIBERATELY ignored the rules that every other club signed up to. City cannot retrospectively try to change a rule that gave them an advantage over the other clubs. Its their last ditch attempt to try to say that the rule was unfair..unfair to one team that cheated when all the others didnt. Its going to be such an easy decision to rule that a club that cheats cannot retrospectively get a rule over-turned to the detriment of all the other clubs who abided by the rules. If City wanted to change a rule then they should have lobbied for the change so that it applied to all other clubs. They are going to lose and be laughed out of court.

Id love to be as optimistic as this and I hope youre right but lets have it right - theyre a gang of cheating c*nts but thus far theyve been extremely good at it.

Bit naive in my view to be of the opinion that theyve formulated a legal challenge against the premier league on some desperate whim and a prayer, the article itself states that theres a fear that theyll be successful.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 08:51:04 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 07:42:58 pm
Every team should refuse to play them, give them the points. The league is already a mockery.

Give them a bonus point and they'd end up on 115 pts
Online Kashinoda

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 08:53:20 pm »
"tyranny of the majority" :lmao :lmao
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 08:54:46 pm »
Theyve won six of the last seven titles, so what is this simply a tactic to delay the 115 charges?
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:53:20 pm
"tyranny of the majority" :lmao :lmao

And some say that comedy is dead  ;D
Online west_london_red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6534 on: Today at 08:57:36 pm »
This cant impact the 115 charges, they cover an earlier period, the rules about sponsorship by related parties only came in 2021 or 2023.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6535 on: Today at 08:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:53:20 pm
"tyranny of the majority" :lmao :lmao
Isnt that called democracy?
Their regime isnt too keen on democracy is it?
Online only6times

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6536 on: Today at 09:08:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:51:04 pm
Give them a bonus point and they'd end up on 115 pts
Beautiful.
