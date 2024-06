Ha ha it’s a desperate attempt to retrospectively change the rules.



The rules were brought in to prevent clubs overspending and going bust. Yes that doesn’t apply in City’s case apart from the fact that they DELIBERATELY ignored the rules that every other club signed up to. City cannot retrospectively try to change a rule that gave them an advantage over the other clubs. It’s their last ditch attempt to try to say that the rule was unfair……..unfair to one team that cheated when all the others didn’t. It’s going to be such an easy decision to rule that a club that cheats cannot retrospectively get a rule over-turned to the detriment of all the other clubs who abided by the rules. If City wanted to change a rule then they should have lobbied for the change so that it applied to all other clubs. They are going to lose and be laughed out of “court”.