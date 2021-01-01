I was typing out a large post with some balanced arguments, including some sympathy with the view that there is a legitimate discussion needed about mechanisms for the small clubs to try and at least have a chance catching the huge historical clubs which includes us......
.....but then I thought nah, fuck that. City can get to fuck with what they're doing. This is scorched earth politics and in no way is a method that should be used to have a debate.
They're cheating pricks who deliberately hid payments. You can't argue after the event. You argue and arbitrate before the event. This is just to hold the PL to the fire knowing full well they're fucked in November.
Utter gobshites