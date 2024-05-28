« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:02:05 am
thejbs
Its not just their results that cheating has influenced, but the transfers and wages across all of Europe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:22:26 am
smutchin
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 12:35:11 am
That group of players and their manager have done what they've done - denying that seems petty to me.

If you have the resources to assemble a squad that is almost impossible to beat over the course of a season, you suck the competitive element out of the league. This is the reason PSR rules exist, and why flouting them is such a problem.

Any team is beatable in a one-off game, which is the only thing that stops City being literally invincible.

Even when Liverpool was the dominant team in England and Europe in the 70s and 80s, we weren't winning the league six out of seven times.

City complain about the "cartel" that prevents smaller clubs ever having a fair opportunity to break into the elite, and there is some merit in that complaint - the whole system is set up to make the rich clubs richer. Look at the prize money for winning the CL - if Real win, they will get more money than Dortmund would if they win, for spurious historical reasons. That is entirely unfair.

But the way to resolve that is reforming the system, not cheating. City's "saving football" bullshit rings very hollow. No one believes their motivation is to break the cartel, they just want to be part of it and pull the ladder up behind them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:26:24 am
RedSince86
UEFA were fucking Idiots.

Three fucking times to save Football. First two times they got a slap wrist told we're watching you, 2nd time a 8 million fine and smaller CL squad.

Then the CAS thing they just couldn't be arsed and had loads of Emails and just used 6 and let the Cheats choose two presiding Judges on a 3 man panel.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:30:47 am
Avens
Quote from: smutchin on May 28, 2024, 09:22:26 am
If you have the resources to assemble a squad that is almost impossible to beat over the course of a season, you suck the competitive element out of the league. This is the reason PSR rules exist, and why flouting them is such a problem.

Any team is beatable in a one-off game, which is the only thing that stops City being literally invincible.

Even when Liverpool was the dominant team in England and Europe in the 70s and 80s, we weren't winning the league six out of seven times.

City complain about the "cartel" that prevents smaller clubs ever having a fair opportunity to break into the elite, and there is some merit in that complaint - the whole system is set up to make the rich clubs richer. Look at the prize money for winning the CL - if Real win, they will get more money than Dortmund would if they win, for spurious historical reasons. That is entirely unfair.

But the way to resolve that is reforming the system, not cheating. City's "saving football" bullshit rings very hollow. No one believes their motivation is to break the cartel, they just want to be part of it and pull the ladder up behind them.

Again, I completely agree with you, but the real criticism there is aimed towards the club at an ownership/operations level. The players deserve criticism for being mercenaries and supporting the sportswashing project, but not necessarily the broader cheating that's occurred. Anyway, it's far from a hill I'm willing to die on, just trying to explain the view that I think others are trying to express.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:31:07 am
smutchin
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 12:01:08 am
Lance Armstrong cheated to make himself perform physically better than he was actually capable of. Man City as a club have done that, but the individual players have done what they've done without artificially modifying their abilities (presumably). I think that's the difference some journalists are trying to point out - like De Bruyne is a good player, regardless of how much City as a club have cheated.

Armstrong was a very good cyclist even before he started doping. But what he did was a lot more than just taking some drugs. Everyone at the front end of the peloton was juiced up to the eyeballs in those days, the doping is not what set his team apart. Armstrong's USPS team was corrupt to the core - they basically ran the sport like they were the mafia. There are a lot more parallels with City than you might realise. (I highly recommend The Secret Race by Tyler Hamilton if you want to get a better idea of how Armstrong actually achieved what he did.)

Quote
Of course the difference is it's a team sport

Cycling is a team sport. No one ever wins the Tour de France, fairly or otherwise, without a strong team behind them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:32:06 am
JRed
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 12:35:11 am
No disagreement here. If we're judging whether the City players have a good attitude towards their professional integrity or not, it's a different argument. That group of players and their manager have done what they've done - denying that seems petty to me. I also think focusing on the club's actions is the more important course of action - deciding who players can and can't play for makes things unnecessarily convoluted. Deciding whether or not nation states or emirates can pump any club they want with as much money as they want without repercussions is the real issue.

Every single one of them players have signed for that club knowing that they are cheats, and youre saying people should be falling over themselves to lavish praise on them? Fuckinghell.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:32:14 am
smutchin
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 09:30:47 am
just trying to explain the view that I think others are trying to express.

It doesn't need explaining. We all get it already. It's a lame argument and we're sick of hearing it.

Also, they are a very dull side to watch so why would I praise that?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:41:29 am
DelTrotter
Smutchin dishing out a beating here, the City worshippers are proper weird.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:44:16 am
kaesarsosei
I don't like the constant Lance Armstrong comparisons. Armstrong was doping yes, but so was everyone else from what I understand. Something like 19 of the top 20 finishers in Armstrong's final TDF victory were later found to be doping IIRC.

That's not the case with City.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:48:29 am
smutchin
Quote from: DelTrotter on May 28, 2024, 09:41:29 am
Smutchin dishing out a beating here, the City worshippers are proper weird.

To be fair, I don't think Avens or that new guy who was posting earlier are really "City worshippers" but they need to realise that these arguments have been heard many times before and are getting very boring now.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 09:50:30 am
smutchin
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May 28, 2024, 09:44:16 am
I don't like the constant Lance Armstrong comparisons. Armstrong was doping yes, but so was everyone else from what I understand. Something like 19 of the top 20 finishers in Armstrong's final TDF victory were later found to be doping IIRC.

That's not the case with City.

Quote from: smutchin on May 28, 2024, 09:31:07 am
the doping is not what set his team apart. Armstrong's USPS team was corrupt to the core - they basically ran the sport like they were the mafia

There are many points of comparison between USPS and City.

And that's even if you assume that City aren't doping.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:09:33 am
Avens
Quote from: JRed on May 28, 2024, 09:32:06 am
Every single one of them players have signed for that club knowing that they are cheats, and youre saying people should be falling over themselves to lavish praise on them? Fuckinghell.

Yes. That's what my post said. Impossible to have a balanced discussion on this forum sometimes. I despise what Man City have done to football.

Have Man City cheated at the administrative level and therefore should they have all of their trophies stripped? Yes.

Do I think Rodri, or De Bruyne, or Haaland are cheats? No.

I think they're separate arguments, that's all.

Quote from: smutchin on May 28, 2024, 09:31:07 am
Cycling is a team sport. No one ever wins the Tour de France, fairly or otherwise, without a strong team behind them.

Not quite my point. Cycling still ultimately relies on an individual's physical abilities - something that Armstrong et al unfairly augmented. City's financial doping has allowed them to unfairly accumulate the best players, those players haven't been unfairly mutating themselves to gain an advantage - they've simply been good players at a club that has no business in having them.

Again, I actually have very little desire to truly argue this point  ;D but I find myself feeling far less angry than some of you seem to get when people say the City players are quite good. When you read pieces that praise the job the ownership have done, that's when I join in with my pitchfork.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:22:35 am
JRed
How do you know the players are not taking Peds magic juice?
It doesnt matter tho, you cannot excuse them making the decision to play for a club that they know have killed the game by cheating. They deserve no credit whatsoever and frankly its getting boring now seeing people on here praising the players as tho theyre some kind of innocent lambs in all this.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:29:02 am
Avens
Quote from: JRed on May 28, 2024, 10:22:35 am
How do you know the players are not taking Peds magic juice?
It doesnt matter tho, you cannot excuse them making the decision to play for a club that they know have killed the game by cheating. They deserve no credit whatsoever and frankly its getting boring now seeing people on here praising the players as tho theyre some kind of innocent lambs in all this.

Well I don't, but that's not what they've been charged with is it?

Again, rather than arguing against whatever you've imagined I've said, try actually reading it. I've said that the players lack integrity and criticism for that is more than justified - unfortunately, despite being a bunch of dickheads, they're still very good players.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:29:41 am
smutchin
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 10:09:33 am
Not quite my point. Cycling still ultimately relies on an individual's physical abilities - something that Armstrong et al unfairly augmented.

Cycling is totally a team sport in exactly the same way as football. Only people who don't know anything about pro cycling think otherwise.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:30:45 am
Red Ol
ADFC are absolutely guilty of cooking the books and flagrantly breaking rules. They are 100% cheats as a club. We also know that they have paid managers off the books in their systematic cheating of the system. They have gone out of their way and done everything they possibly can to cover their tracks and so I cant believe that Mancini is the only employee who has been the recipient of these significant backhanders.

If other managers or players, their families or their agents have also benefited from these undeclared payments then you cant describe them as not being culpable in the fraud. I believe its systematic cheating which is still going on (albeit theyre probably far more circumspect now as far as emails are concerned).

You only have to consider the Haaland transfer to question their transparency. Did they get an unbelievable bargain or did they only declare part of the overall payments made? These employees, players, managers etc are paid millions of pounds and have high level lawyers who work for them who shouldnt be allowed to be deemed innocent by simply turning a blind eye. The whole club and its illegitimate legacy stink to high heaven
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:37:27 am
rob1966
I totally get what Avens is saying, even with all the financial cheating, dodgy ownership and illegal payments, there is no guarantee that it all works - hello Everton :wave - they still have to go out and perform at the level they do.

BUT - they cannot and should not be given any credit for it - they cheated to assemble the squad. Its like a Colombian Drug Lord starting a Formula One team and winning the title for 6 out of 7 seasons.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:42:33 am
Avens
Quote from: smutchin on May 28, 2024, 10:29:41 am
Cycling is totally a team sport in exactly the same way as football. Only people who don't know anything about pro cycling think otherwise.

 :D OK no problem, I'll accept your wisdom on cycling. The actual point and the reason the comparison doesn't really work is that it was individuals receiving the benefits of performance enhancing drugs, so those individuals are the ones who lose any credit for their performances. In City's case, the players have still (presumably) done what they've done on the pitch as a result of their performances, while the club itself is the subject of artifical enhancement.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:45:25 am
Avens
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 10:37:27 am
I totally get what Avens is saying, even with all the financial cheating, dodgy ownership and illegal payments, there is no guarantee that it all works - hello Everton :wave - they still have to go out and perform at the level they do.

BUT - they cannot and should not be given any credit for it - they cheated to assemble the squad. Its like a Colombian Drug Lord starting a Formula One team and winning the title for 6 out of 7 seasons.

Thanks for engaging like a grown up, Rob. Although, I still think in your example, you'd have to say that the racers themselves deserve credit for winning their races  ;D

You're absolutely right to bring up comparisons to other clubs though. A fantastic opportunity to enjoy the shambles that are Man Utd and Chelsea too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:46:34 am
Barneylfc∗
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 10:42:33 am
:D OK no problem, I'll accept your wisdom on cycling. The actual point and the reason the comparison doesn't really work is that it was individuals receiving the benefits of performance enhancing drugs, so those individuals are the ones who lose any credit for their performances. In City's case, the players have still (presumably) done what they've done on the pitch as a result of their performances, while the club itself is the subject of artifical enhancement.

Nope, wrong again.

Without the cheating in the boardroom, the performances on the pitch don't happen as those players aren't there and are playing for other teams.

You can try to blow them off all you want, but it all comes back to the same thing. What has happened on the pitch is a direct result of what happened off it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:48:47 am
Red Beret
Abu Dhabi should just have lined the streets with video screens of this...

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:52:08 am
zero zero
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 10:09:33 am
Impossible to have a balanced discussion on this forum sometimes.
About this particular club on an LFC forum, are you surprised?

We're not the BBC.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:52:44 am
JRed
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 10:29:02 am
Well I don't, but that's not what they've been charged with is it?

Again, rather than arguing against whatever you've imagined I've said, try actually reading it. I've said that the players lack integrity and criticism for that is more than justified - unfortunately, despite being a bunch of dickheads, they're still very good players.
So what? Why do you feel the need to say that cheating c*nts are still good players?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:55:51 am
Avens
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2024, 10:46:34 am
Nope, wrong again.

Without the cheating in the boardroom, the performances on the pitch don't happen as those players aren't there and are playing for other teams.

You can try to blow them off all you want, but it all comes back to the same thing. What has happened on the pitch is a direct result of what happened off it.

You're wilfully missing the point, but it's fine, I do get it. I have no respect for the football club, or anything that they claim to have achieved, I just don't let praise of Haaland as a player get me wound up for the reasons I've outlined.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:56:28 am
JRed
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 10:55:51 am
You're wilfully missing the point, but it's fine, I do get it. I have no respect for the football club, or anything that they claim to have achieved, I just don't let praise of Haaland as a player get me wound up for the reasons I've outlined.
If you want to praise him, go on blueloon and do it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:56:53 am
Avens
Quote from: JRed on May 28, 2024, 10:52:44 am
So what? Why do you feel the need to say that cheating c*nts are still good players?

Meh, I don't think the players themselves are cheats 🤷🏻‍♂️
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 10:58:17 am
Avens
Quote from: JRed on May 28, 2024, 10:56:28 am
If you want to praise him, go on blueloon and do it.

Again, not actually what I said is it?  ;D

Under weaknesses you've written "reading comprehension".
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 11:08:19 am
JRed
Quote from: Avens on May 28, 2024, 10:58:17 am
Again, not actually what I said is it?  ;D

Under weaknesses you've written "reading comprehension".
My comprehension tells me youre not a Liverpool fan, but I believe that has been questioned on here before?
Anyway, Im done arguing with fuckwits like you about whether cheating c*nts should be praised because theyre still good players . So have at it.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 11:08:29 am
Avens
Quote from: zero zero on May 28, 2024, 10:52:08 am
About this particular club on an LFC forum, are you surprised?

We're not the BBC.

Nah but it should be possible to discuss things like grown ups. I get that City are an emotive topic, they are to me too, but I also think it's fair to wonder whether there's a difference between the crimes of the club and the crimes of the players. I think there is. The players are guilty of joining a soulless corporation for the financial benefits, or the shortcut it offered to success - they're not the ones who are guilty of financial doping, which is the thing I want City to be found guilty of and seriously punished for.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 11:11:38 am
Avens
Quote from: JRed on May 28, 2024, 11:08:19 am
My comprehension tells me youre not a Liverpool fan, but I believe that has been questioned on here before?
Anyway, Im done arguing with fuckwits like you about whether cheating c*nts should be praised because theyre still good players . So have at it.

You're not helping your case  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
May 28, 2024, 11:15:52 am
John C
Why are you arguing over Man City.
Fuck them.
Go and play out in the rain.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 04:21:57 pm
Barneylfc∗
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:46:04 pm
Behind a paywall (and the City thread is closed), but definitely is the actions of a team who is confident they haven't broken the rules:

Man City launch unprecedented legal action against Premier League

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/29c358cd-9522-4e2d-b21d-4336b22561a2?shareToken=5fbc007c66d26a32f5e62cc492c9509d#

Definitely screams of a club that has irrefutable evidence of their innocence
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 04:23:55 pm
Draex
Kick them out of football.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 04:28:15 pm
koptommy93
League is dead if city win that case.
Re: Man City -
« Reply #6394 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm »
Horrible pricks. Absolutely ruined football in this country.
No one will ever respect any of your "achievements". All purchased by cheating.
Still aren't and never will be the biggest club in your own City. You'll all be back to supporting Stockport in a couple of years.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6395 on: Today at 04:28:44 pm »
https://archive.ph/yC0bg

Full article here about the cheats' latest antics.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6396 on: Today at 04:33:30 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:28:44 pm
https://archive.ph/yC0bg

Full article here about the cheats' latest antics.

Thanks mate
