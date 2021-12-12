Wouldn't they have to have the actual trial (or whatever the upcoming legal proceeding is technically called) in order to be 'cleared' of charges? Or at least get something in front of whatever authority is allowed to dismiss said charges?



I have very little hope that they're going to be punished at the end of this, but I can't see the PL dropping the charges. And barring that, the only 'good' outcomes for City are an acquittal or a settlement - and the latter would definitely be perceived as an admission of guilt.