« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges  (Read 410850 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,025
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline us_col

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:08:34 pm
I had an interview there in their Marketing team for what would have been my first job. It didnt go grrrrrreat.

Did they  think you were a flake?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,571
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:25:21 pm
It's this Sunday after the FA Cup final. It's just down Deansgate and will have about 10 people there.

Would be quite funny if thats the day after they lose the cup final to their city rivals.
Logged

Offline Cheshire_Cat

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 04:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
Would be quite funny if thats the day after they lose the cup final to their city rivals.

They could share the bus! Brexit Jim would approve of that!
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6084 on: Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm »
West Ham's Pacqueta has been charged.

Maybe he can join Man City, by which he'll then be able to get away with it?
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6085 on: Yesterday at 04:35:15 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm
West Ham's Pacqueta has been charged.

Maybe he can join Man City, by which he'll then be able to get away with it?


Should definitely join them,what's a few more charges on top of their 115+ and cheaty can afford to put a couple a lawyers from their huge legal team on his case.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,778
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6086 on: Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm »
Few of them getting giddy on twitter having heard they're getting "cleared of all charges later this year"...

I don't believe it.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,386
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6087 on: Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm
Few of them getting giddy on twitter having heard they're getting "cleared of all charges later this year"...

I don't believe it.

Money talks.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,778
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6088 on: Yesterday at 06:31:56 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:17:41 pm
Money talks.

The premier league will look effing stupid. It won't be as simple as that. The "big" clubs won't allow it all to just get brushed away.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,386
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6089 on: Yesterday at 06:33:42 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 06:31:56 pm
The premier league will look effing stupid. It won't be as simple as that. The "big" clubs won't allow it all to just get brushed away.

UEFA looked silly after their attempt to deal with them too.

I'm sure it won't be brushed away though, but it wouldn't surprise me if they are handed "heavy" fines, deferred for years.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6090 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm »
Apparently it was that Tolmie character who said they will be cleared. You know, the same ITK who said the club had sent all them cease and desist letters that dont exist.
If they are cleared then the PL is dead
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,676
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6091 on: Yesterday at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:10:58 pm
Would be quite funny if that’s the day after they lose the cup final to their city rivals.

Nice avatar Nick.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6092 on: Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm »
Wouldn't they have to have the actual trial (or whatever the upcoming legal proceeding is technically called) in order to be 'cleared' of charges? Or at least get something in front of whatever authority is allowed to dismiss said charges?

I have very little hope that they're going to be punished at the end of this, but I can't see the PL dropping the charges. And barring that, the only 'good' outcomes for City are an acquittal or a settlement - and the latter would definitely be perceived as an admission of guilt.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6093 on: Yesterday at 09:34:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:47:14 am
The players chose to play for a club they'd never heard of growing up, they know who pays their wages and how, so they're just as guilty as Ped

Can never be said enough. Fuck the lot of them.

Aside from those who were already there at the start of the City "project", or those who signed for them early on, the players who joined them knew exactly who the owners were, what the purpose of it all was, and how fake, artifical and unearned the club's standing was.

DeBruyne, Haaland, Aguero and all their other "legends" are dickheads who happily took the money and medals to do some serious sportswashing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:57 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6094 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c3gglne0r5ro

Quote
"The internet take-up for Manchester City pictures is really poor," says Eamonn.

"All the data and statistics tell the media that there is no point buying in Manchester City stuff because advertisers won't pay for it."
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,715
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6095 on: Yesterday at 10:36:31 pm »
""Guardiola lives in a serviced apartment hotel place in Manchester city centre - he has hen nights sharing the same lift as him," says James.".


So he hangs around in a lift waiting for hen parties. Must be a crowded lift. Is there a bar in the lift......what about a loo? Is the floor and cable reinforced? Is it by invite only or can anyone join?
Logged
#JFT97

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6096 on: Yesterday at 10:44:12 pm »
Hes a strange one
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,632
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6097 on: Yesterday at 10:50:03 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm
Few of them getting giddy on twitter having heard they're getting "cleared of all charges later this year"...

I don't believe it.

The league is toast if that shall come to pass. I think loads of people will be walking away if 115 come out of this without proper punishment. I mean what is the point anymore?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm by LFCEmpire »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,177
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6098 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c3gglne0r5ro

That can't be right. They've the highest revenue in the league. They're massive all over the world.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,572
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6099 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm
That can't be right. They've the highest revenue in the league. They're massive all over the world.
Ah, yes, but their world ends at the Stockport boundary.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
« Reply #6100 on: Today at 02:02:59 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:44:55 pm
Few of them getting giddy on twitter having heard they're getting "cleared of all charges later this year"...

I don't believe it.

Whatever people say about our owners occasionally missing the mark on some of their decisions, they're bloody vocal if they feel there is an uneven rule for one and not others.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 