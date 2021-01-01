« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6000
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
I've said this before, but while it won't matter to us, the players I reckon would love the winners medals they deserve. Suarez, Gerrard and Carra get to get a PL winners medal, Jurgen gets a few more PL's, the Champions wall gets updated etc etc

Don't forget Jose Enrique and even Peter Crouch... ;)

Sadly the video can't be embedded here due to age restrictions (Paddy Power Ad). Here's the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1sLMNFOmGs
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #6001
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm
I've said this before, but while it won't matter to us, the players I reckon would love the winners medals they deserve. Suarez, Gerrard and Carra get to get a PL winners medal, Jurgen gets a few more PL's, the Champions wall gets updated etc etc
Carra should say on tv As far as Im concerned I won the league in etc etc then state why.

Then watch The blue side of Manchester blow its fucking head off with a double barrelled shot gun filled with farts that smell like the stone roses greasy manc chip fat haircuts
