Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges

Offline Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 06:23:49 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 29, 2024, 05:55:02 pm
Now then.
Bit rich for any arsenal fan to be saying wenger should have had more support...

 ;D

Now Wenger has jumped on oil money train
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 06:25:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2024, 06:10:59 pm
4 on the bounce and Arsenal getting beaten two years running by the cheats might actually wake people up too. Its not like its "anyone but the Scousers " territory

It's a shame it's going to take United years to get that close to City, because maybe then we'd see more of a media swing against City. But by the time United get to that point, City will own all the media outlets in the UK.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 06:26:24 pm
Enough money will corrupt anyone I guess.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 06:27:26 pm
Offline darragh85

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 06:57:59 pm
Is it wrong that I'm intrigued to know what was posted?
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 06:59:56 pm
Nothing worth repeating. Was a horrible venting you wouldnt voice if alone in a room.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 07:14:22 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on April 29, 2024, 05:58:47 pm
Are Pep,  Bernado Silva, Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker etc any better? At least Arsenal have made some sort of attempt to run the club within the rules and on sustainable grounds.
No of course not. But them winning another title means nothing and just reinforces what a joke the PL have allowed their product to become. It would be different if we were still in it obviously, but if were not going to win it then overall Im not really arsed who wins it that much, just that Arsenal winning would create a bit of emotion whilst Abu Dhabi winning wouldnt.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 07:32:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on April 29, 2024, 03:56:13 pm
Apologies if already posted...


'Man City fans to Nottingham Forest fans: "We know what you are, we know what you are. You cheating bastards, we know what you are" (Forest received a 4 points deduction for breaching Premier League's financial rules)':-

https://v.redd.it/x4vxrq9mlfxc1 (15 second clip)
Takes one to know one I suppose
Online liversaint

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 09:06:51 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April 29, 2024, 06:57:59 pm
Is it wrong that I'm intrigued to know what was posted?

Its on the Liverpool thread on the the blue moon cesspool if you really need to see it
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 09:34:31 pm
Surprised that post stayed up for as long as it did. Looks like the poster is gone too, he posted something dumb about Sadio Mane earlier as well.

Find it very strange all these people wanting them to win over Arsenal. Their fans are not exactly angels either but I'd still take them winning it over the fake sheikh, and in the process winning more prize money. There's some decent Arsenal fans on here and online who respect Liverpool, you won't find a single decent City fan.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 09:47:24 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 29, 2024, 09:34:31 pm
Surprised that post stayed up for as long as it did. Looks like the poster is gone too, he posted something dumb about Sadio Mane earlier as well.

Find it very strange all these people wanting them to win over Arsenal. Their fans are not exactly angels either but I'd still take them winning it over the fake sheikh, and in the process winning more prize money. There's some decent Arsenal fans on here and online who respect Liverpool, you won't find a single decent City fan.

I understand why. Nobody cares if City beat Liverpool to a title, but people might start to complain if other clubs are losing out. Only when the fan base at large get utterly sick of City's incessant cheating to title after title, trophy after trophy, denying other teams left right and centre for five, six or seven years in a row, will any worthwhile action be taken.

Plus, as fond as I am of Arsenal and the good egg Gooners we have on here, Arteta has turned them into a detestable team of diving, whinging cnuts. We wouldn't get away with a tenth of what Arsenal does. Fuck 'em.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
April 29, 2024, 09:57:34 pm
I fall fully into the wanting City to win it camp, hopefully pipping Arsenal by a point in the 90s. The more of a mockery they make of it, the closer the bubble comes to bursting. If they do win it, I wonder if people will wake up when the reality of them becoming the first to do 4 in a row hits.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 01:13:10 am
Agreed, moreso as Arteta was part of Guardiola's regime and contributed to the current situation.
I totally get that Arsenal deserve full respect for how they have done it, but I am a Liverpool fan, first and foremost and Arsenal winning it does not help us. Knocking city off their 'bought' perch matters more. For Arenal to go through what we did and get nothing means their fans will understand better how City are fucking up football.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 08:18:57 am
Absolutely no way City aren't winning it. Why would Spurs fight hard against City to let Arsenal win the title? If we were in the title race still then we know Arsenal would beat Everton 10-0.

I wouldn't even be surprised if United take a point from Arsenal.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 08:25:32 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 29, 2024, 09:57:34 pm
I fall fully into the wanting City to win it camp, hopefully pipping Arsenal by a point in the 90s. The more of a mockery they make of it, the closer the bubble comes to bursting. If they do win it, I wonder if people will wake up when the reality of them becoming the first to do 4 in a row hits.

I'm the same. No one cared when the Scousers got fucked over. I'd like to see twenty teams challenge and every single one of them get nuked. If they aren't going to do City then 50 straight league wins in a row will fill the bill nicely.

Football is a farce. It's corrupt at every level. It ceased being a sport when it sold its soul to Sly.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 10:12:59 am
Everyone thought there was something wrong for a number of years. But thats different to it being blatantly exposed. I dont care what anybody says, its not been exposed as a little bit of an accident."

Even the little bit they found, percentage-wise, makes an incredible difference within your squad. Youre never really needing to lose a player because you can pay ridiculous money and keep everyone happy. People look at it and say: Thats only four or five players. Its not. Not at all. It means you can keep your players on a wage level where its not worth them moving to another club.

Im not saying they dont do a lot of things well. Theyre well coached and they get the importance of building a good team environment and having a good culture. But on top of that they get to do it with 30 better players than any other squad can put together. Thats the bit that has bugged me more than anything else. When I actually found out how deliberately it had been done and for how long  even then there was no apology, not even a hint of one.

Youll never be able to replace a Sunday all-day piss-up with your old mates in celebration of a final victory. The memories you make last for ever. Its the things you cant count that irritate me more than the money.

"They should have their titles taken away. Their names should be taken off the Premiership trophy for the seasons they won it".

"For years theyve been winning trophies theyve cheated. Were not saying we should have the trophies but they should not have their name on the trophy because they won those titles by cheating. We dont want the trophy, but they shouldnt have it."

"They still feel theyve done nothing wrong. Theyre not regretful at all."

Ive been involved in sport since my early 20s. How can someone congratulate themselves or slap each other on the back knowing youve fiddled the system to get there?

Unlucky, you havent got a Premiership winners medal, that sticks in the craw. Thats what some of their lads were saying. They were rubbing in the fact they were quite happy to cheat to win titles. If people had experienced that, they would really understand what it has been like.

Its not necessarily their players fault but when theyve won all those titles and been as gloaty as some of them have been  if youve been caught cheating and you know youve done it the wrong way and that cheating has helped you get those titles, surely you should have a bit of humility?
Offline JasonF

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 10:18:01 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:12:59 am
Everyone thought there was something wrong for a number of years. But thats different to it being blatantly exposed. I dont care what anybody says, its not been exposed as a little bit of an accident."

Even the little bit they found, percentage-wise, makes an incredible difference within your squad. Youre never really needing to lose a player because you can pay ridiculous money and keep everyone happy. People look at it and say: Thats only four or five players. Its not. Not at all. It means you can keep your players on a wage level where its not worth them moving to another club.

Im not saying they dont do a lot of things well. Theyre well coached and they get the importance of building a good team environment and having a good culture. But on top of that they get to do it with 30 better players than any other squad can put together. Thats the bit that has bugged me more than anything else. When I actually found out how deliberately it had been done and for how long  even then there was no apology, not even a hint of one.

Youll never be able to replace a Sunday all-day piss-up with your old mates in celebration of a final victory. The memories you make last for ever. Its the things you cant count that irritate me more than the money.

"They should have their titles taken away. Their names should be taken off the Premiership trophy for the seasons they won it".

"For years theyve been winning trophies theyve cheated. Were not saying we should have the trophies but they should not have their name on the trophy because they won those titles by cheating. We dont want the trophy, but they shouldnt have it."

"They still feel theyve done nothing wrong. Theyre not regretful at all."

Ive been involved in sport since my early 20s. How can someone congratulate themselves or slap each other on the back knowing youve fiddled the system to get there?

Unlucky, you havent got a Premiership winners medal, that sticks in the craw. Thats what some of their lads were saying. They were rubbing in the fact they were quite happy to cheat to win titles. If people had experienced that, they would really understand what it has been like.

Its not necessarily their players fault but when theyve won all those titles and been as gloaty as some of them have been  if youve been caught cheating and you know youve done it the wrong way and that cheating has helped you get those titles, surely you should have a bit of humility?

At first glance you'd think it was someone who's forgotten it's called the Premier League now. Eerily similar.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 11:11:23 am
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-68926764

Telegraph up for sale after UAE takeover collapses

The Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers are back up for sale after an Abu Dhabi-backed bid to take them over collapsed.

The ownership of the papers was set to be transferred to the Gulf-backed RedBird IMI consortium before the government intervened in January. Legislation has since been put forward to ban foreign states from owning UK newspapers and news magazines.

RedBird said it would halt the takeover and put the media firm up for sale. The investment firm said its plans were "no longer feasible", adding it would now look to secure the "best value" for the titles, which include the Spectator magazine.

"We have held constructive conversations with the government about ensuring a smooth and orderly sale for both titles," it said in a statement.

The Abu-Dhabi-backed deal for the Telegraph was largely funded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, the owner of Manchester City Football Club and vice-president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

But concerns were raised by MPs and some of the newspaper's current and former journalists, as well as readers, that the title might fall under control of an authoritarian foreign state.

In January, the government intervened to scrutinise the deal and announced last month that foreign governments would be banned from owning UK newspapers and news magazines. The government said the legislation would "deliver additional protections for a free press".

On Tuesday, RedBird said the consortium's ownership would have seen the "the strongest editorial protections ever put forward for a UK newspaper, along with much-needed investment."

But it added: "Under the legislation's definition of foreign power, it will not be possible for RedBird IMI to proceed with its proposed takeover of the Telegraph and Spectator."

The group said its independent directors appointed to run the Telegraph and the Spectator last summer would remain in place until the sale process is completed.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she had "raised concerns about the potential impact of this deal on free expression and accurate presentation of news". Ms Fraser added she would "allow the parties to conduct an orderly transition".

The Telegraph and the Spectator magazine were put up for sale last year when they were seized by Lloyds Banking Group from long-time owners the Barclay family, which had failed to pay back a loan of more than £1bn. Lloyds commenced an auction process, but at the last minute, the Barclay family paid off their debt with money lent by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and in return, the Barclay family agreed to transfer ownership to the Gulf-backed consortium. RedBird said on Tuesday that it held £600m of debt in the titles.

Gulf states have been very significant investors in the UK in recent years. UAE-based investors have poured billions into ports, housing projects, windfarms and science parks and are being courted for an investment in a new nuclear power plant at Sizewell in Suffolk.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 11:15:42 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:18:01 am
At first glance you'd think it was someone who's forgotten it's called the Premier League now. Eerily similar.

Who/where is that from?
Online smutchin

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 11:18:07 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:15:42 am
Who/where is that from?

I don't know but I presume it's about Saracens rugby union club.

Uncannily similar situation. But they only got punished because rugby union isn't as systemically corrupt as football.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Yesterday at 11:29:33 am
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 09:14:28 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:33 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2020/oct/11/what-exeter-really-think-of-saracens-they-won-those-titles-by-cheating

This caught my eye at the bottom of that article (I think is relative)

Congratulations on being one of our top readers globally  you've read 74 articles in the last year

This is what we're up against
Teams of lawyers from the rich and powerful trying to stop us publishing stories they dont want you to see.

Lobby groups with opaque funding who are determined to undermine facts about the climate emergency and other established science.

Authoritarian states with no regard for the freedom of the press.

Bad actors spreading disinformation online to undermine democracy.

***

But we have something powerful on our side.

Weve got you.

Now you know why we rarely hear or see anything negative about City
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 09:14:39 am
What's with their obsession with Bellingham now Madrid knocked them out?

The way their fan base is carrying on you'd think he'd essentially picked the ball up. Ran it into the net then took a big dump on Niall Quinn
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Today at 10:14:20 pm
Least their money laundering arena next door has gone to shit. Not even hosted a major test event and all their upcoming events have been cancelled
