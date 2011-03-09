Everyone thought there was something wrong for a number of years. But thats different to it being blatantly exposed. I dont care what anybody says, its not been exposed as a little bit of an accident."



Even the little bit they found, percentage-wise, makes an incredible difference within your squad. Youre never really needing to lose a player because you can pay ridiculous money and keep everyone happy. People look at it and say: Thats only four or five players. Its not. Not at all. It means you can keep your players on a wage level where its not worth them moving to another club.



Im not saying they dont do a lot of things well. Theyre well coached and they get the importance of building a good team environment and having a good culture. But on top of that they get to do it with 30 better players than any other squad can put together. Thats the bit that has bugged me more than anything else. When I actually found out how deliberately it had been done and for how long even then there was no apology, not even a hint of one.



Youll never be able to replace a Sunday all-day piss-up with your old mates in celebration of a final victory. The memories you make last for ever. Its the things you cant count that irritate me more than the money.



"They should have their titles taken away. Their names should be taken off the Premiership trophy for the seasons they won it".



"For years theyve been winning trophies theyve cheated. Were not saying we should have the trophies but they should not have their name on the trophy because they won those titles by cheating. We dont want the trophy, but they shouldnt have it."



"They still feel theyve done nothing wrong. Theyre not regretful at all."



Ive been involved in sport since my early 20s. How can someone congratulate themselves or slap each other on the back knowing youve fiddled the system to get there?



Unlucky, you havent got a Premiership winners medal, that sticks in the craw. Thats what some of their lads were saying. They were rubbing in the fact they were quite happy to cheat to win titles. If people had experienced that, they would really understand what it has been like.



Its not necessarily their players fault but when theyve won all those titles and been as gloaty as some of them have been if youve been caught cheating and you know youve done it the wrong way and that cheating has helped you get those titles, surely you should have a bit of humility?