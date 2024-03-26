Seriously? Thats all it takes for you to like a despicable little sewer rat? Not seen it but Im pretty sure Id still dislike the little twat if I did.
Walker.Akanji.Dias.Stones.Haaland.All injured during this International break.They must be the most unluckiest club in Football right now.
Just messing about in Whatsapp and clicked on the updates part. Some club whatsapp channels came up with their followers. We have 19.7million. Chelsea have 1.6m, Arsenal 880k, Man Utd 11.7m. City......well they have 28.1 million Course they do
More like 28 followers, and that includes the Gallagher brothers and Curly Watts off Corrie.
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..
And yet all it takes for you to call another human being a despicable little sewer rat is he plays for Man City?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Sports Options are re-advertising their flight to Madrid for the CL as they can't sell it out and have said away tickets for the game go on sale today to all members. CL quarter final at the Bernabeu and can't sell the allocation!
What's wrong with that?
Just seen the clip of Foden giving his warm up jacket to the young mascot in the pissing rain whilst lining up on England duty.Annoying me that I actually like him now after trying so hard to dislike him!
Thiago did it last season, so he's just copying his hero.
Bellingham also gave his jacket to a kid in a wheelchair. Some weirdo edited the footage to reverse it so it looks like he took it off the kid to put on himself
The excuses on twitter are that they've played them multiple times in a few season now and people have already been to the Bernabeu.It's 3,000 tickets they can't shift to the supporters of the most commercially successful club in the world ffs.Such a sham.
Curly Watts It's mad when you think of clubs and some of their famous fans, he's probably in their top 5...if not higher
Is it the same excuse for them not going to the Emptyhad? Cos theyve been there a couple of times before?
I've no idea what spurs are doing on that list, like 10th in the world?? They haven't won anything in yonks
