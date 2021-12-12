« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:07:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm
The only suitable punishment is for them to be expelled from the league.
Yeah. The punishment needs to severe enough to effectively eliminate the benefits gained from cheating.

If not, then there will be an incentive to cheat.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm
I'm 73.  between this shower of shite, and Trump, I'm hoping like hell I'll live long enough for some real justice to be applied, somewhere.
Fromola

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:12:52 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:44:52 pm
Another journalist confirming that the hearing is set to be this autumn, it is definitely being shared by more people now.

They have to make sure Klopp's out the way first.

I think City's owners are the kind who'd burn the whole league down before accepting fault or punishment, so the league will be afraid of them.
wah00ey

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 04:23:30 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 02:12:55 pm
Yep. Just like they did with Abramovich at Chelsea. Couldn't get in fast enough to the media area for the free food and drinks. Going on about how good they on the pitch and how good their hospitality is. Too much has been said about City by the lot of them. They'll distance themselves and Neville and Carragher will be the 2 loudest voices and all
What will "Big Meeks" do?
Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm
Imagine the turn out they'll get when they win the Conference League. It'll be biblical.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:07:43 pm
Yeah. The punishment needs to severe enough to effectively eliminate the benefits gained from cheating.

If not, then there will be an incentive to cheat.
Expulsion from the league is the only punishment severe enough to be suitable for their level of cheating.
They have destroyed the game. If theyre found guilty it will take the league decades to recover from the stigma of their cheating
If they get away with it again then the league is dead and will be fully owned by the Middle East despots.
markedasred

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm
Expulsion from the league is the only punishment severe enough to be suitable for their level of cheating.
They have destroyed the game. If theyre found guilty it will take the league decades to recover from the stigma of their cheating
If they get away with it again then the league is dead and will be fully owned by the Middle East despots.
Additionally, as with Rangers, the lower leagues will be entitled to vote on whether they wish to allow MCFC to compete in their midst. It is not an automatic entitlement, although I could not find a precedent. I would go with a Rangers style 4th level entry, with points deduction on each of the charges being in a range of one to three points, then dividing that total award by four and applying each quarter of the deductions to each year of the next 4 years. This would help the other teams in the leagues they are in to get promotions.
We then have the scenario of the post 2018 cheating behaviour and its sanctions to consider.

We can but dream, can't we.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:04:14 pm by markedasred »
Draex

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..

lfc_col

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:42:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:12:52 pm
I think City's owners are the kind who'd burn the whole league down before accepting fault or punishment, so the league will be afraid of them.

Burn it down another one will start football wont die in this country and imagine the backlash against them then people might not care at the moment but if they did that they would its our national sport
Schmidt

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:43:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..



I'm actually surprised they haven't inflated their own sales by buying a ton of shirts via some made up company. I supposed the money goes to the kit supplier anyway so there isn't a huge incentive beyond "legitimising" their status.
Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:51:02 pm
Not enough to expel them. They need to be punished in a manner that reflects their cheating.

They've been at it close to 15 years. So for 15 years they start each season on -15 points. Should keep them mired in the lower leagues for a fair bit, where they belong.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:05 pm by Red Beret »
Peabee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..



We'd be top of that table if it included jarg shirts.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 06:53:56 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm
Imagine the turn out they'll get when they win the Conference League. It'll be biblical.
Three bus stops rather than two?
Hazell

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:39:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:08:49 pm
The only suitable punishment is for them to be expelled from the league.

Yeah, that'd happen. As said above, the best case scenario is probably a points deduction which will keep them out of the Champions League for one season but won't be enough to relegate them and a pointless fine. And that could even be reduced after appeal, which could take another few years. Whilst Everton and Forest haven't broken the exact same rules, the punishments handed to them are fairly lenient so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it's the same for Man City. I certainly don't expect them to be stripped of any titles and it's far more likely their punishment will be a trivial bump and they'll go back to normal for them after a year or so.
Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 07:50:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:39:41 pm
Yeah, that'd happen. As said above, the best case scenario is probably a points deduction which will keep them out of the Champions League for one season but won't be enough to relegate them and a pointless fine. And that could even be reduced after appeal, which could take another few years. Whilst Everton and Forest haven't broken the exact same rules, the punishments handed to them are fairly lenient so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it's the same for Man City. I certainly don't expect them to be stripped of any titles and it's far more likely their punishment will be a trivial bump and they'll go back to normal for them after a year or so.

Well if that happens Newcastle will run riot with spending as nobody can get near that wealth.

It pretty much means there are no rules anymore.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:39:41 pm
Yeah, that'd happen. As said above, the best case scenario is probably a points deduction which will keep them out of the Champions League for one season but won't be enough to relegate them and a pointless fine. And that could even be reduced after appeal, which could take another few years. Whilst Everton and Forest haven't broken the exact same rules, the punishments handed to them are fairly lenient so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it's the same for Man City. I certainly don't expect them to be stripped of any titles and it's far more likely their punishment will be a trivial bump and they'll go back to normal for them after a year or so.
I didnt say it would happen, just that is the only punishment suitable for their level of cheating.
Theyre just a shit stain on the league. Theyve made a mockery of the game. Its like Lance Armstrong entering the Tour de France riding a motorbike, and nobody bats an eyelid. The game as a whole would be so much better off without them cheating bastards and their hideous fans.
Fromola

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:23:49 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 06:42:24 pm
Burn it down another one will start football wont die in this country and imagine the backlash against them then people might not care at the moment but if they did that they would its our national sport

I think most people in this country would rather City cheat to win the league every year than have Liverpool win it, so they're useful idiots. They're serving their purpose.

The backlash will only start when United sort themselves out and challenge again properly (or if Arsenal keep missing out).
Hazell

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:36:25 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
I didnt say it would happen, just that is the only punishment suitable for their level of cheating.
Theyre just a shit stain on the league. Theyve made a mockery of the game. Its like Lance Armstrong entering the Tour de France riding a motorbike, and nobody bats an eyelid. The game as a whole would be so much better off without them cheating bastards and their hideous fans.

Sorry, yeah I knew what you meant. It'd be great if they were pretorius properly punished and kicked out and stripped of their titles. Like you, I don't believe it'll happen.
Banquo's Ghost

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm
It will never happen, but my view on the correct punishment would be the removal of all trophies and records since the state takeover, the forcible divestment of Abu Dhabi from the club, and all ownership transferred to a supporters trust. They could start again as the old Manchester City, fan-owned, in one of the lower leagues. (Lets assume, for the sake of the fantasy, there were actually fans to participate).

The original clubs achievements would still be recognised, they could try and climb the leagues as a proper club and the last fifteen years truly sports washed out of memory.

Id raise a glass of water to that.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:39:41 pm
Yeah, that'd happen. As said above, the best case scenario is probably a points deduction which will keep them out of the Champions League for one season but won't be enough to relegate them and a pointless fine. And that could even be reduced after appeal, which could take another few years. Whilst Everton and Forest haven't broken the exact same rules, the punishments handed to them are fairly lenient so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it's the same for Man City. I certainly don't expect them to be stripped of any titles and it's far more likely their punishment will be a trivial bump and they'll go back to normal for them after a year or so.
At an average of 5 points per charge against Everton & Forest (as things stand) then it's not exactly lenient if City are docked 5 points for each of their 115 charges. 575 point deduction. And then comes a look at their books post 2018.
Zlen

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:06:04 pm
You mean a pint of water you heathen. If youre thirsty and you know it
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 08:59:01 pm
It will never happen, but my view on the correct punishment would be the removal of all trophies and records since the state takeover, the forcible divestment of Abu Dhabi from the club, and all ownership transferred to a supporters trust. They could start again as the old Manchester City, fan-owned, in one of the lower leagues. (Lets assume, for the sake of the fantasy, there were actually fans to participate).

The original clubs achievements would still be recognised, they could try and climb the leagues as a proper club and the last fifteen years truly sports washed out of memory.

Id raise a glass of water to that.

Yeah, the problem with points deductions is if you'd asked most Man City fans pre-takeover whether they'd take a bunch of trophies followed by a year in the Championship, they'd have ripped your arm off. Not that much more painful than a fine.

It's not like Everton or Nottingham Forest, where relegation would severely hurt them as a club. Man City would bounce straight back, and with their now 'legitimate' commercial streams and a couple of Cole Palmers/James Traffords to sell each season from their academy, would probably be in the top four hunt after a year or two.

The punishment should reflect the fact that Man City wouldn't have won a single league title without systematically cheating over years and years. So they shouldn't have those league titles.
Only Me

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
If the recent punishments tell you anything, its that no one is facing the prospect of having anything taken from them other than points in whatever season the judgement is made.

The Blue shite should be relegated but havent been. They even had their points deduction reduced ffs.

No way are these cheating twats losing a title or anything else. Nothing retrospective will happen.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:29:48 pm
If the recent punishments tell you anything, its that no one is facing the prospect of having anything taken from them other than points in whatever season the judgement is made.

The Blue shite should be relegated but havent been. They even had their points deduction reduced ffs.

No way are these cheating twats losing a title or anything else. Nothing retrospective will happen.

Exactly. Then we'll see Saudi Arabia properly kick into gear.

Cheat like fuck for over a decade, refuse to cooperate whilst denying everything and saying you have irrefutable evidence of your innocence (but don't produce this evidence), 'win' loads of trophies then pay a few quid in fines.

All hunky dory.
GreatEx

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:03:02 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:11:28 pm
I'm 73.  between this shower of shite, and Trump, I'm hoping like hell I'll live long enough for some real justice to be applied, somewhere.

This is going to sound terribly bleak, but in recent years I've been wishing I was 30 years older (I'm 46 now) because I don't want to see where we're headed next.
