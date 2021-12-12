It will never happen, but my view on the correct punishment would be the removal of all trophies and records since the state takeover, the forcible divestment of Abu Dhabi from the club, and all ownership transferred to a supporters trust. They could start again as the old Manchester City, fan-owned, in one of the lower leagues. (Lets assume, for the sake of the fantasy, there were actually fans to participate).
The original clubs achievements would still be recognised, they could try and climb the leagues as a proper club and the last fifteen years truly sports washed out of memory.
Id raise a glass of water to that.