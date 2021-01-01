« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4280 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:08:49 pm
The only suitable punishment is for them to be expelled from the league.
Yeah. The punishment needs to severe enough to effectively eliminate the benefits gained from cheating.

If not, then there will be an incentive to cheat.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4281 on: Today at 04:11:28 pm
I'm 73.  between this shower of shite, and Trump, I'm hoping like hell I'll live long enough for some real justice to be applied, somewhere.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,565
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4282 on: Today at 04:12:52 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:44:52 pm
Another journalist confirming that the hearing is set to be this autumn, it is definitely being shared by more people now.

They have to make sure Klopp's out the way first.

I think City's owners are the kind who'd burn the whole league down before accepting fault or punishment, so the league will be afraid of them.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4283 on: Today at 04:23:30 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:12:55 pm
Yep. Just like they did with Abramovich at Chelsea. Couldn't get in fast enough to the media area for the free food and drinks. Going on about how good they on the pitch and how good their hospitality is. Too much has been said about City by the lot of them. They'll distance themselves and Neville and Carragher will be the 2 loudest voices and all
What will "Big Meeks" do?
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4284 on: Today at 05:14:33 pm
Imagine the turn out they'll get when they win the Conference League. It'll be biblical.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4285 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:07:43 pm
Yeah. The punishment needs to severe enough to effectively eliminate the benefits gained from cheating.

If not, then there will be an incentive to cheat.
Expulsion from the league is the only punishment severe enough to be suitable for their level of cheating.
They have destroyed the game. If theyre found guilty it will take the league decades to recover from the stigma of their cheating
If they get away with it again then the league is dead and will be fully owned by the Middle East despots.
markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4286 on: Today at 06:01:52 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:19:54 pm
Expulsion from the league is the only punishment severe enough to be suitable for their level of cheating.
They have destroyed the game. If theyre found guilty it will take the league decades to recover from the stigma of their cheating
If they get away with it again then the league is dead and will be fully owned by the Middle East despots.
Additionally, as with Rangers, the lower leagues will be entitled to vote on whether they wish to allow MCFC to compete in their midst. It is not an automatic entitlement, although I could not find a precedent. I would go with a Rangers style 4th level entry, with points deduction on each of the charges being in a range of one to three points, then dividing that total award by four and applying each quarter of the deductions to each year of the next 4 years. This would help the other teams in the leagues they are in to get promotions.
We then have the scenario of the post 2018 cheating behaviour and its sanctions to consider.

We can but dream, can't we.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4287 on: Today at 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4288 on: Today at 06:42:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:12:52 pm
I think City's owners are the kind who'd burn the whole league down before accepting fault or punishment, so the league will be afraid of them.

Burn it down another one will start football wont die in this country and imagine the backlash against them then people might not care at the moment but if they did that they would its our national sport
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,244
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4289 on: Today at 06:43:10 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..



I'm actually surprised they haven't inflated their own sales by buying a ton of shirts via some made up company. I supposed the money goes to the kit supplier anyway so there isn't a huge incentive beyond "legitimising" their status.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,291
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4290 on: Today at 06:51:02 pm
Not enough to expel them. They need to be punished in a manner that reflects their cheating.

They've been at it close to 15 years. So for 15 years they start each season on -15 points. Should keep them mired in the lower leagues for a fair bit, where they belong.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,395
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4291 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:39:50 pm
Something off about this chart.. Might be cheaty who have the supposed highest commercial income missing completely..



We'd be top of that table if it included jarg shirts.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,932
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4292 on: Today at 06:53:56 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:14:33 pm
Imagine the turn out they'll get when they win the Conference League. It'll be biblical.
Three bus stops rather than two?
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,474
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4293 on: Today at 07:39:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:08:49 pm
The only suitable punishment is for them to be expelled from the league.

Yeah, that'd happen. As said above, the best case scenario is probably a points deduction which will keep them out of the Champions League for one season but won't be enough to relegate them and a pointless fine. And that could even be reduced after appeal, which could take another few years. Whilst Everton and Forest haven't broken the exact same rules, the punishments handed to them are fairly lenient so it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it's the same for Man City. I certainly don't expect them to be stripped of any titles and it's far more likely their punishment will be a trivial bump and they'll go back to normal for them after a year or so.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
