Expulsion from the league is the only punishment severe enough to be suitable for their level of cheating.

They have destroyed the game. If theyre found guilty it will take the league decades to recover from the stigma of their cheating

If they get away with it again then the league is dead and will be fully owned by the Middle East despots.



Additionally, as with Rangers, the lower leagues will be entitled to vote on whether they wish to allow MCFC to compete in their midst. It is not an automatic entitlement, although I could not find a precedent. I would go with a Rangers style 4th level entry, with points deduction on each of the charges being in a range of one to three points, then dividing that total award by four and applying each quarter of the deductions to each year of the next 4 years. This would help the other teams in the leagues they are in to get promotions.We then have the scenario of the post 2018 cheating behaviour and its sanctions to consider.We can but dream, can't we.