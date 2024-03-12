Believe it or not, Bascombe raised it in The Telegraph today.
I'll post the para here so none of you have to hunt around on archive.ph to find it:
'Edwards comeback maintains confidence that whatever will be lost on the touchline this summer has been gained in the Directors Box, Liverpools ethos built on the idea that they must be smarter than their rivals who can afford greater transfer fees, salaries and dare say legal fees in the event of being accused of disobeying 115 rules other title challengers have rigorously adhered to.'