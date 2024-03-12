« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 283322 times)

Vegeta

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4160 on: March 12, 2024, 02:06:23 pm
No idea why anyone would still sub to any paywall site! Just use archive.ph if they ever have an article worth reading.
RJH

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4161 on: March 12, 2024, 02:17:14 pm
Quote from: Dougle on March 12, 2024, 12:49:24 pm
It's worth a quick watch this. ADFC legend ? He's as thick as 2 planks. His words are nonsensical. He can run fast in straight lines, I'll give him that.


I suppose that comes in handy when his Wife gets home early.
redgriffin73

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4162 on: March 12, 2024, 02:18:06 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on March 12, 2024, 01:17:45 pm
Great another narrative for the rest of this season that gobshites put in refs mind now he should be in trouble for coming out with stuff like that but he wont be

Funny how players get fined for criticising a ref but nothing for the opposite, both should be seen equally really.
kiwiscouser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4163 on: March 12, 2024, 02:20:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 12, 2024, 02:05:32 pm
I see City's owner is attempting to takeover the scummy Telegraph they really are taking over everywhere. It's scandalous., there is nothing the Tories won't sell.

Do the Tory party own the telegraph? Or is it a govt dept!? 😂
jillcwhomever

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4164 on: March 12, 2024, 02:31:36 pm
Quote from: kiwiscouser on March 12, 2024, 02:20:02 pm
Do the Tory party own the telegraph? Or is it a govt dept!? 😂

They will decide if it goes ahead or not.
red1977

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4165 on: March 12, 2024, 05:25:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 11, 2024, 11:41:10 pm
He mentioned 115 charges and elephant in the room, casting a shadow over peps achievements. Thats more than anyone else ive seen on tv. I wish there were more honest ex players like him. Instead of everyone towing the party line.



Wright spoke about the 115 charges the presenter said It does remain the elephant in the room. I dont watch Sky only the clip posted here but it was decent from Wright and the presenter did his bit  for agreeing.
TheCunningScorpion

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 02:32:30 pm
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.
G Richards

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 03:22:14 pm
Just want to agree about Ian Wright. Well done for raising the 115 charges. There is a cloud over the whole thing, and unless the cloud is cleared, the achievements are without merit.
No666

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 06:17:23 pm
Believe it or not, Bascombe raised it in The Telegraph today.
I'll post the para here so none of you have to hunt around on archive.ph to find it:
'Edwards comeback maintains confidence that whatever will be lost on the touchline this summer has been gained in the Directors Box, Liverpools ethos built on the idea that they must be smarter than their rivals who can afford greater transfer fees, salaries and  dare say  legal fees in the event of being accused of disobeying 115 rules other title challengers have rigorously adhered to.'

Kloppage Time

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 06:56:38 pm
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:17:23 pm
Believe it or not, Bascombe raised it in The Telegraph today.
I'll post the para here so none of you have to hunt around on archive.ph to find it:
'Edwards comeback maintains confidence that whatever will be lost on the touchline this summer has been gained in the Directors Box, Liverpools ethos built on the idea that they must be smarter than their rivals who can afford greater transfer fees, salaries and  dare say  legal fees in the event of being accused of disobeying 115 rules other title challengers have rigorously adhered to.'

https://sports.yahoo.com/not-just-stats-man-laptop-152155149.html?guccounter=1
kiwiscouser

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 07:08:02 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on March 12, 2024, 02:31:36 pm
They will decide if it goes ahead or not.

Turns out that it wont go ahead and are banning foreign state ownership of media.
JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 07:43:00 pm
Now they need to be banned from owning Football clubs
Original

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on March 12, 2024, 09:37:46 am
The headline is still up on the BBC site. "Walker praises Oliver for not crumbling at Anfield."

What the fucks going on.

I swear we are living in an alternative universe.

The sportswashing is getting really insidious now
Original

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm
Quote from: JRed on March 12, 2024, 01:01:02 pm
Dirty Cock is right, the people of Abu Dhabi do think Michael Oliver is the best referee in the league.

Probably why he gets so many all expenses paid trips and large payments to "officiate" games in the region
kezzy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4174 on: Today at 01:12:57 am
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 02:32:30 pm
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.

Just saw that myself.  He twisted himself in knots trying to defend them. Also first time Ive ever seen Carragher and Neville actually call them out.  Pity they dont do it when they are kissing their arse on any Sky game they are on. 
Tokyoite

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #4175 on: Today at 01:44:27 am
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Yesterday at 02:32:30 pm
Just watched their supporter on the Overlap, they are seriously brainwashed.
I was meaning to post about this too yesterday but forgot. What a knob that guy is and it shows that sportwashing really works.
"I trust my chairman" , "My chairman said we will co-operate" etc. What the actual fuck  :lmao
