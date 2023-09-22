« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

FlashGordon

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 02:11:27 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:11:58 pm
This stood out of the Guardian PSG/Qatar article...

I mean we suspect it, even assume it, but do we actually know it? Quite a statement to make without anything to back it up.

Yeah there was stuff on here confirming it a few days/weeks ago. Maybe from Martyn Ziegler's twitter.
dimwit

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:25:41 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:11:58 pm
This stood out of the Guardian PSG/Qatar article...

I mean we suspect it, even assume it, but do we actually know it? Quite a statement to make without anything to back it up.

From the Athletic:

https://theathletic.com/4889001/2023/09/22/man-city-charges-premier-league-abu-dhabi/

"The UK government has admitted its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)"



Red Beret

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm
Appoint an independent regulator, and all the charges magically disappear. Nothing to see here...
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 09:47:48 pm
Quote from: dimwit on Yesterday at 08:25:41 pm
From the Athletic:

https://theathletic.com/4889001/2023/09/22/man-city-charges-premier-league-abu-dhabi/

"The UK government has admitted its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London have discussed the charges levelled at Manchester City by the Premier League, but are refusing to disclose the correspondence because it could risk the UKs relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE)"
That's hardly a firsthand confirmation. When was this said/published by the "UK government"? The Athletic is just bloated click-bait these days.
dimwit

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:05:35 am
So, what do you need?

This is the shit you find behind that link:

On May 10, the FCDO confirmed it does hold information falling within the terms of our request, but delayed handing over the correspondence while considering whether it is in the public interest from an international relations perspective.

And on September 6, the FCDO, citing Section 27(1)(a) of the FOIA, said: We acknowledge that releasing information on this issue would increase public knowledge about our relations with the UAE.

The disclosure of information detailing our relationship with the UAE government could potentially damage the bilateral relationship between the UK and the UAE.
