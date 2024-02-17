« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 233972 times)

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3320 on: February 17, 2024, 10:41:15 pm »
Seen second division teams in Turkey and Croatia get better welcomes than that. Such a fake club, can the book please be thrown at them already so we don't have to endure their bullshit any longer
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3321 on: February 17, 2024, 10:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on February 17, 2024, 10:31:04 pm
;D I'm surprised they still do it,that announcer is still like then the only one making 'The Noise' haha

Yep and he thinks he's a celebrity aswell. I cringe everytime i see the prick.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3322 on: February 17, 2024, 10:49:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on February 17, 2024, 08:23:10 pm
Maybe the return of CL football affected their performance today. That competition will be key.

Was saying this to friends during the game. I think having to go away and play their first XI in midweek affected City today. And they're even used to competing on multiple fronts simultaneously, as opposed to this Arsenal side, who have never had to juggle two equally important competitions in the business end of a season. Let's see them maintain their levels when the good players all suddenly have to play midweek and their opponents don't.

We've gotten screwed by injuries, but the lack of CL is definitely an advantage for us. We have to rotate in the Europa and go all out for the PL.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3323 on: February 17, 2024, 11:12:03 pm »
Does that Rodri ever score goals that arent deflections? Annoying as fuck
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3324 on: February 17, 2024, 11:42:40 pm »
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3325 on: February 17, 2024, 11:44:57 pm »
Thoughts on Doku?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3326 on: February 17, 2024, 11:47:23 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 17, 2024, 10:27:46 pm
They haven't improved or changed... yet still persevere... from when they were doing it back in 2018 - for the Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd leg knockout match vs us...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339817.msg15973563#msg15973563

'City fans welcome their bus... https://streamable.com/e8dti

Announcer: "Pep said we need your support! It starts now! So please make some noise... Manchester City!" cue a couple of claps and a cheer.'


;D


Obligatory Ray Von clip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM</a>
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3327 on: February 17, 2024, 11:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on February 17, 2024, 11:42:40 pm
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.

Cuz he plays for a cheating little no mark club
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3328 on: February 17, 2024, 11:50:27 pm »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3329 on: February 17, 2024, 11:51:37 pm »
Hoo-Ray!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3330 on: February 17, 2024, 11:51:44 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2024, 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?

Zero end product and has already been sussed out by most defenders.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3331 on: February 17, 2024, 11:57:01 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on February 17, 2024, 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
Wow - that is genuinely embarassing. The segregated fans, the 'Shabba' DJ from Phoenix nights, and about as much atmosphere as a funeral (like in their stadium they can't even fill).

Plastic club, plastic fans, plastic DJ, and a never ending stream of cringewothy, manufactured plastic fakery. Everything they try to do for PR or hype is utter shit.

I hope their downfall is as long, drawn out, shameful and public as Donald Trumps continues to be.
« Reply #3332 on: Yesterday at 12:04:57 am »
« Reply #3333 on: Yesterday at 12:12:54 am »
Quote from: semit5 on February 17, 2024, 09:51:30 pm
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeSvcPV8/

Its so cringe make it stop
I remember them as a proper club with Lee, Bell, Summerbee, and Co.
I respected them then.
Now, just a massive shit stain.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 12:22:09 am »
"And the crowd goes mild" wins the comments. :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 12:31:05 am »
It's so toe curlingly cringey I've just put me back out
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 12:33:27 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on February 17, 2024, 11:47:23 pm
Obligatory Ray Von clip

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hQFUG9v6cvM</a>

;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3337 on: Yesterday at 12:36:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2024, 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?

Really talented and exciting at first but has just been Pepped. It is like watching Sane.

You can see he is desperate to take his man on but basically, he isn't allowed to do so.

Ped's wingers are just there to create width and create space for their midfield runners to get down the side of the centre backs and then pull the ball back.
« Reply #3338 on: Yesterday at 12:44:18 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2024, 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?
Fancy dribbles but ultimately no end product.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3339 on: Yesterday at 01:23:38 am »
Glad to see them drop points. We now have our noses in front, even if they win their game in hand as expected.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3340 on: Yesterday at 02:30:30 am »
when the fuck are these charges going to come out.

i am sick of people saying city will come strong and do this and that.

they having fucking cheated.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3341 on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 am »
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3342 on: Yesterday at 03:01:38 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 02:57:29 am
Lets make some noise..



https://x.com/z7afc__/status/1758946773085601929?s=20



fucking hell embarrassing or what and they didn't even listen to the dopey fucker.
« Reply #3343 on: Yesterday at 08:33:41 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on February 17, 2024, 11:42:40 pm
Rodri must be the best midfielder in the world how is he not contending for a ballon d'or he's been a ridiculous machine for years now. He's by far there most clutch player as well always gets the crucial goal for them.
5K on him getting player of the season?
« Reply #3344 on: Yesterday at 08:56:03 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 02:57:29 am
Lets make some noise..



https://x.com/z7afc__/status/1758946773085601929?s=20




One of the comments:

More excitement at my divorce ffs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3345 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 am »


This made me laugh this morning, a fanbase who couldn't sell out a Wembley semi final allocation in their own country.

30K fans haha, over a 100k travelled. ;D

He knows full well the Ataturk had over 60k Liverpool fans with in it with 3 sides of the Stadium which was blatently obvious during the game, AC Milan handed back most of their allocation because they didn't sell tickets, and only had the stand behind the goal and they were still empty seats there that is noticeable when you watch the game.

I remember seeing the footage of the Cheat FC fans at Taksim and was no where near what it was like in 05 for those 2-3 nights there.
« Reply #3346 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 17, 2024, 11:51:44 pm
Zero end product and has already been sussed out by most defenders.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:36:19 am
Really talented and exciting at first but has just been Pepped. It is like watching Sane.

You can see he is desperate to take his man on but basically, he isn't allowed to do so.

Ped's wingers are just there to create width and create space for their midfield runners to get down the side of the centre backs and then pull the ball back.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:44:18 am
Fancy dribbles but ultimately no end product.
He had that one game where he was lauded to the heavens (against Bournemouth or someone iirc).
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #3347 on: Yesterday at 10:28:59 am »
I hadn't actually registered where their final was played and against who. Total indifference.

And that's the best way to deal with the fuckers, even if they do cheat their way to another trophy before the 115 charges are heard next season.

Not even the narrative of a "hard fought point gained" in El Plastico last night, caused a spike in my blood pressure. Just take refuge in the fact they'll get theirs eventually. Karma finds a way.
« Reply #3348 on: Yesterday at 11:15:23 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2024, 11:44:57 pm
Thoughts on Doku?
Doesnt seem to have any end product. Sterling misses lots of chances but at least he gets the odd one in every now and then. Basically, I see Doku as a step down from Sterling and Sane.
« Reply #3349 on: Yesterday at 11:17:43 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 11:15:23 am
Doesnt seem to have any end product. Sterling misses lots of chances but at least he gets the odd one in every now and then. Basically, I see Doku as a step down from Sterling and Sane.
Doku is like Doak but obviously the latter is very young. He plays like a 17-year old winger at 23?
« Reply #3350 on: Yesterday at 11:21:02 am »
I was at City yesterday (dont ask) when they are not playing us atmosphere is even more shite.  Videos before the match begging fans to get in the stadium to get behind the lads.  Flashing lights and all the razzmatazz of the NFL playing out to a sea of dead faces. No expense spared and a squad of people hired to wave flags with the players numbers on. They need putting out of their misery.
« Reply #3351 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:17:43 am
Doku is like Doak but obviously the latter is very young. He plays like a 17-year old winger at 23?

Think Doku would look better under Klopp than Pep he has that raw style and Pep likes polished players ie robots.

« Reply #3352 on: Yesterday at 11:23:17 am »
Whats happened to the bloke they signed from Wolves? I know he just might not be that good, but he never seems to play. Is he not trusted by Guardiola?
« Reply #3353 on: Yesterday at 11:52:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:23:17 am
Whats happened to the bloke they signed from Wolves? I know he just might not be that good, but he never seems to play. Is he not trusted by Guardiola?

Sub yesterday didnt come on.

He is this seasons version of Kalvin Phillips another £50m player he can just bench but he is a genius didnt you know ?

Another thing with Pep not that I watch them much but he is always spitting just looks vile.
« Reply #3354 on: Yesterday at 02:48:17 pm »
Was out with a mate yesterday watching these in a pub. He told me his nephew was at the game after he and 50 other kids in his school won tickets to it.  All part of the illusion.

His nephew is a massive red so I  assume he enjoyed it.
« Reply #3355 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:52:47 am
Another thing with Pep not that I watch them much but he is always spitting just looks vile.

He must (still) be on drugs, what grown man spits on the ground when he's not doing intensive exercise? He will probably claim it's because he's so engaged in the game, in his mind he's running 20km in 90min.
« Reply #3356 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 15, 2024, 04:26:15 pm
Some season, that.

1978/79 - Conceded only 16 goals in a 42 game league season. Only 4 goals conceded at Anfield. 28 clean sheets.

It just goes to show the difference between being organically grown, non-cheating champions and what we are witnessing today. Liverpool won the league that season by 8 points over an excellent Forest side. Our goal difference was +69 to Forest's +35. We also drew 8 and lost 4 times. Now, lose a couple or draw a few and your title hopes are pretty much toast. In contrast, Forest in second drew 18 and lost 3. They/we were two of the greatest sides in English football history.

Remember people being pissed off if we only won 2 or 3 nil .
I know I used to think we were below par if the opposition had a shot at goal 😀
« Reply #3357 on: Today at 05:33:43 am »
 :wave Long-time lurker who tends to scan opposition forums for entertainment on occasion and came across this beauty of a post after the Chelsea game that surely needs to be laminated and hung up somewhere. Please accept this humble gift as I more than likely retreat back to lurking for the most part  ;D

Quote
Ive held back and held back but tonight Ive done it. Its gone to Sky.
FAO complaints dept,

Commentary by Jamie Carragher

I am writing to express my dissatisfaction with the biased commentary provided by Jamie Carragher during Man City matches. It has become increasingly evident that Mr. Carragher cannot hide his personal biases against the football club, which significantly detracts from the viewing experience for fans like myself.

Every time Mr. Carragher commentates on a Man City match, his negative opinions about the club are palpable. His commentary is filled with a barrage of negative comments, and his tone of voice unmistakably reflects his bias. When the opposition team attacks, Mr. Carraghers excitement is palpable, yet it noticeably diminishes when Man City is on the offensive. This consistent pattern of behavior is both unprofessional and disrespectful to the fans who expect unbiased commentary.

Furthermore, it is deeply concerning that an institution like Sky continues to employ Mr. Carragher despite his blatant bias and unprofessional conduct. As paying customers at Sky, we expect to receive fair and impartial coverage of football matches. However, Mr. Carraghers biased commentary undermines the integrity of the coverage and fails to meet the standards expected by Skys subscribers.

His actions not only undermine the integrity of the commentary but also raise questions about Skys commitment to fair and impartial coverage of football matches.

Moreover, Mr. Carraghers personal views about Man City, which he often expresses on his personal platform and other social media platforms such as YouTube, further highlight his bias and lack of professionalism. It is unacceptable for someone in his position to openly display such animosity towards a football club, especially when millions of viewers rely on him for unbiased commentary.

In conclusion, I urge you to address this issue promptly and take appropriate action to ensure that the commentary provided during Man City matches is fair, impartial, and free from personal bias. Fans deserve better than to be subjected to Mr. Carraghers unprofessional behavior.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

I await your response and look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

