We obviously had the benefit of our history as we climbed back up to the top under FSG, but all that would mean is that it would need more patience from those looking to do likewise and without the market being distorted quite so much the time period wouldn't be excessive. The ironic thing with all City's cheating is that if their owners had taken their time and spent as much as they were allowed within the rules, they would have got to a position similar to where they are now and it would have been mostly earned on their own merits and they would not be facing the loss of everything they cheated to get either.



I agree that it would be easier without sportwashers having a free rein as the current rules are tighter.People might say it's due to the club's pull but it took us a very long time to get to where we are to day. Remember that we only won a solitary in their first 9 years.Now, we'll have a 60k crowd at Anfield for the first time in decades and we're the club with most shirt sales in world football (during a poor season last year).