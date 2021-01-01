I'm vaguely reminded of Apple versus Apple Corps (The Beatles' record company). They were in a trademark dispute for a long time. I forget the details of how it was resolved though.





Apple paid cash, and had to promise to not get involved in the music business in any way.There was another dispute of iTunes that went on ages, but Apple and Apple Corps settled their differences in 2007 with both sides being happy with the deal.Similar to City and the Super Dry issue, Apple just became too big for Apple Corps to take on so they settled. I think the amount of money Apple Corps wanted to settle was a pittance to Apple due to their massive increase in size.