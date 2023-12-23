« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 154145 times)

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,353
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2240 on: December 23, 2023, 10:11:54 am »
The Jeux sans frontières of football trophies... meaningless, pointless nonsense.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2241 on: December 23, 2023, 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on December 23, 2023, 06:28:06 am
Rodri is fine  will be fit for Everton :o all that Compound V City inject into there players makes them near indestructible.

I said in the Club World Cup thread that he'd be fine no matter how it looked. Funny how Pep always seems to have good availability from his players - the only seasons where he's had a couple of big injuries  (19/20 and this season) they've struggled  Always find it a bit suspicious.

At best, I'd say they at least take risks with painkilling injections and so on to make sure players are available. This clearly happened with DeBruyne last season, and he's missing months now because he was obviously playing through a lot of stuff. I'd say they're now going to do the same with Rodri cos they know they can't cope without him for a period. Then there are things like nearly 34 year old Kyle Walker still being lightning quick.

I know people don't like conspiracy stuff, but these have shown quite clearly they don't give a shit about rules or fair play, and their manager has had a very questionable past with drug cheating and match fixing. Therefore I'd say anything is plausible.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,582
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2242 on: December 23, 2023, 11:17:27 am »
I suppose they will be able to display the little gold badge on their shirts for several seasons.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,210
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2243 on: December 23, 2023, 11:29:37 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 23, 2023, 11:17:27 am
I suppose they will be able to display the little gold badge on their shirts for several seasons.

Already been approved by the PL to wear it in games for the rest of the season. Funny how things change in 4 years eh?
Logged

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2244 on: December 23, 2023, 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on December 23, 2023, 11:29:37 am
Already been approved by the PL to wear it in games for the rest of the season. Funny how things change in 4 years eh?

In that time its gone from being a badged of honestly achieved and hard gained sporting prowess to just another token of this awful clubs excesses and obscene wealth. Any badge on any Abu Dhabi shirt is just a money symbol, like flashing a Coutts platinum credit card that daddys given to his undeserving precious litttle princess
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2245 on: December 27, 2023, 10:02:50 pm »
Glad to see the FA wear their WCC badges on their kit. Didnt they stop us from having it on ours in PL matches?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2246 on: December 27, 2023, 10:07:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 27, 2023, 10:02:50 pm
Glad to see the FA wear their WCC badges on their kit. Didnt they stop us from having it on ours in PL matches?

In fairness, our case was what made them change the rule.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,013
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2247 on: December 27, 2023, 10:27:51 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 27, 2023, 10:07:58 pm
In fairness, our case was what made them change the rule.

Just in time for City.

Enjoying the fact that after Haaland screaming in the refs face (and tweeting about a mistake) was nothing, then surrounding the ref is nothing. Come the weekend someone will ask him the time and get a red card. Its so fundamentally broken.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,059
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2248 on: December 27, 2023, 10:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 27, 2023, 10:27:51 pm
Just in time for City.

Enjoying the fact that after Haaland screaming in the refs face (and tweeting about a mistake) was nothing, then surrounding the ref is nothing. Come the weekend someone will ask him the time and get a red card. Its so fundamentally broken.

It was changed before Chelsea won it.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,297
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2249 on: December 27, 2023, 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on December 27, 2023, 10:27:51 pm
Just in time for City.

Enjoying the fact that after Haaland screaming in the refs face (and tweeting about a mistake) was nothing, then surrounding the ref is nothing. Come the weekend someone will ask him the time and get a red card. Its so fundamentally broken.
That's nothing, after the shit that happened in Turkey, I saw articles already BLAMING KLOPP for any upcoming "violence" against referees.

I have my own 2 cents on that fiasco, but perhaps now is not the time.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2023, 11:01:12 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,582
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2250 on: Yesterday at 03:40:56 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 27, 2023, 10:58:36 pm
That's nothing, after the shit that happened in Turkey, I saw articles already BLAMING KLOPP for any upcoming "violence" against referees.

I have my own 2 cents on that fiasco, but perhaps now is not the time.
What about violent linesmen?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,618
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2251 on: Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm »
Imagine being a city fan at the moment

I'm sure it's been a hoot these last 10 years, but I personally if it was us would be so empty now with these charges and the knowledge that everyone knows you don't deserve any of it. It's all completely hollow

It came to me properly when I heard Everton singing cheating bastards to them

The one clubs fans you'd think wouldn't bother singing that to them.

It means absolutely nothing to me when they win a title. Anyone else it would hurt
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,371
  • A manc
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 12:25:01 am »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
Imagine being a city fan at the moment

I'm sure it's been a hoot these last 10 years, but I personally if it was us would be so empty now with these charges and the knowledge that everyone knows you don't deserve any of it. It's all completely hollow

It came to me properly when I heard Everton singing cheating bastards to them

The one clubs fans you'd think wouldn't bother singing that to them.

It means absolutely nothing to me when they win a title. Anyone else it would hurt

11 years*

Any stripping of titles must and will include us getting robbed of 6 in 7 years by a team who managed to sign Yaya Toure, David Silva, Gareth Barry, Jerome Boateng and Tevez without even having CL football. Even Newcastle have been nowhere near as blatant about it. I won't even go into how the only team who stopped us the other years were a team who cheated financially too.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,825
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 12:58:35 am »
You just want Ole to be recognised as a title winning mastermind of a coach yer twat.  ;D
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,939
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 01:19:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:58:35 am
You just want Ole to be recognised as a title winning mastermind of a coach yer twat.  ;D
That would be amazing! We'd get three titles, and United can hire Ole back... Win-win situation.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 04:34:57 am »
Quote from: Rushing to the Boxing Day sales on Yesterday at 11:51:30 pm
Imagine being a city fan at the moment

I'm sure it's been a hoot these last 10 years, but I personally if it was us would be so empty now with these charges and the knowledge that everyone knows you don't deserve any of it. It's all completely hollow

It came to me properly when I heard Everton singing cheating bastards to them

The one clubs fans you'd think wouldn't bother singing that to them.

It means absolutely nothing to me when they win a title. Anyone else it would hurt
Yet all governing authorities in football from FIFA to UEFA to EPL watch this allegedly cheating club continue sweep up all their leading club trophies whilst these serious charges hang over Citys head. Something stinks about the whole story - Even PGMOL seem to still have City as a blindspot for decisions, VAR outcomes etc.
It seems pure madness to keep encouraging and rewarding a criminal outfit who faces multiple charges. By doing so, they are sinking deeper and deeper into a cesspit.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,541
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 10:21:17 am »
Infuriates me how they're still allowed to compete for, and win, trophies when they're under investigation for such rampant corruption - and how they continue to refuse to cooperate in investigations.

That should be an offence in itself, one with mandatory points deductions, fines, even suspension from the Premier League. They got off on a technicality by CAS as well - they weren't found innocent.

Their fans don't care though, they never did. They know their "victories" are hollow. Their bitter pleasure comes from denying the trophies to others.

To me it looks as though Abu Dhabi might actually be starting to wither away. Even if they bounce back this season, it's obvious that even their own fans aren't arsed. I don't know if their owners will get to a point where they decide to sell up and try something different - I guess that depends on whether the PL can make their charges stick and what punishment might be levied if they do - but I don't hold out much hope.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 