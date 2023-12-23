Rodri is fine will be fit for Everton all that Compound V City inject into there players makes them near indestructible.



I said in the Club World Cup thread that he'd be fine no matter how it looked. Funny how Pep always seems to have good availability from his players - the only seasons where he's had a couple of big injuries (19/20 and this season) they've struggled Always find it a bit suspicious.At best, I'd say they at least take risks with painkilling injections and so on to make sure players are available. This clearly happened with DeBruyne last season, and he's missing months now because he was obviously playing through a lot of stuff. I'd say they're now going to do the same with Rodri cos they know they can't cope without him for a period. Then there are things like nearly 34 year old Kyle Walker still being lightning quick.I know people don't like conspiracy stuff, but these have shown quite clearly they don't give a shit about rules or fair play, and their manager has had a very questionable past with drug cheating and match fixing. Therefore I'd say anything is plausible.