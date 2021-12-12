« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 08:22:41 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
Only one team has legitimately won the Treble :wave

Must be shit knowing you're going to get two out the three taken off you for being cheating, corrupt, sportswashed c*nts ;D

I was at a conference at the Etihad a couple of weeks back. They just plaster treble winners everywhere, on big banners on the outside of the stadium, in the lifts, in the toilets. Its like theyre trying to will it into being a bigger deal than something thats already been dismissed as meaningless and forgotten by 99% of the footballing  world
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm
I would genuinely have forgot they won cheated their way to the treble if I didn't read about it on here.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 06:29:19 pm
Only one team has legitimately won the Treble :wave

Must be shit knowing you're going to get two out the three taken off you for being cheating, corrupt, sportswashed c*nts ;D

*Only one team has legitimately won THAT treble.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 09:02:48 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm
I would genuinely have forgot they won cheated their way to the treble if I didn't read about it on here.
Judging by the parade, a lot of their fans forgot too.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Authorties getting heavy with lowe league teams.  ::)

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1734302791089132003

Quote
Cymru Premier strugglers Pontypridd United could face a massive 141-point deduction
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:21:25 pm
Authorties getting heavy with lowe league teams.  ::)

https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1734302791089132003

god almighty.  what did they do?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm
god almighty.  what did they do?

Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 09:26:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:24:24 pm
god almighty.  what did they do?

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/67687142

Pontypridd United: Cymru Premier club face potential 141-point deduction after FAW probe

Cymru Premier strugglers Pontypridd United could face a 141-point deduction and have had six points immediately docked for player contract breaches.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) set up an independent investigation into the allegations.

The probe found Pontypridd guilty on all 18 charges, and losing six points sends them to the bottom of the table.

A further 135 points will be deducted if they field an ineligible player before the end of the 2024-25 season.

The panel also imposed a two-window transfer ban on the south Wales club, leaving them unable to buy in players until January 2025.

The offences included non-payment of monies owed to players and failure to comply with contractual player obligations.

Further charges included a failure to register players correctly and the playing of ineligible players.

When charged, Pontypridd said they intended to defend themselves "robustly".

However, the independent panel ruled against the club.

Pontypridd were removed from the Welsh Cup for the rest of the season before the investigation began, but they can continue to feature in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

They go to Cardiff Met on Tuesday, 19 December in the quarter-finals in a game initially postponed because of the investigation.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 09:26:44 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.

 :lmao
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 09:27:25 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.
That Norman Price was a prick!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.

Best post I've maybe ever seen on here hahahahahahaa
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Interesting snippet from Rory Smith on Radio 5 this evening. Apparently if Girona (AD Espana ) win the League this season and City do not then Girona take precedence in the CL as Champions.

(Of course he might just have been on the wind up with Micah Richards...)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 10:29:33 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
*Only one team has legitimately won THAT treble.

In this country.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 09:16:19 am
I was lying in bed last looking at flights for me and my lad to be in Liverpool for the last game of the season.

However having read your declaration, I'm glad I've saved myself money. Have you ever been right about anything?

Well, I am usually right about everything, but people hate to admit it ...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm
Interesting snippet from Rory Smith on Radio 5 this evening. Apparently if Girona (AD Espana ) win the League this season and City do not then Girona take precedence in the CL as Champions.

(Of course he might just have been on the wind up with Micah Richards...)

Seems to be true, and not only if they're winning the league, but also if they finish the season higher than Man City (for example Girona finish 2nd and Man City finish 3rd). It's in here: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24/Article-5-Integrity-of-the-competition/multi-club-ownership-Online

Though I'm not sure about whether there could be a way out for City Football Group by saying they don't own the majority of Girona or by some other means like Red Bull did with Leipzig and Salzburg.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2095 on: Yesterday at 10:49:22 pm
I am sure a directive will go out in March if that is looking likely, "strange how Girona lost their 5 matches after being 6 points clear and finishing 4th"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2096 on: Yesterday at 11:20:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:33:19 pm
Well, I am usually right about everything, but people hate to admit it ...
Ermmm...   :o
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2097 on: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:38:07 pm
Seems to be true, and not only if they're winning the league, but also if they finish the season higher than Man City (for example Girona finish 2nd and Man City finish 3rd). It's in here: https://documents.uefa.com/r/Regulations-of-the-UEFA-Champions-League-2023/24/Article-5-Integrity-of-the-competition/multi-club-ownership-Online

Though I'm not sure about whether there could be a way out for City Football Group by saying they don't own the majority of Girona or by some other means like Red Bull did with Leipzig and Salzburg.

Quote
5.02
If two or more clubs fail to meet the criteria aimed at ensuring the integrity of the competition, only one of them may be admitted to a UEFA club competition, in accordance with the following criteria (applicable in descending order):

a. The club which qualifies on sporting merit

Not Man City then
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2098 on: Today at 12:42:38 am
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm
I would genuinely have forgot they won cheated their way to the treble if I didn't read about it on here.

I once met some shifty looking bloke in a pub who alleges he witnessed Man City winning the treble.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Reply #2099 on: Today at 12:51:11 am
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 09:25:51 pm
Set off fires every fucking day despite having a population of about 10.

Sorry, that was Pontypandy.
Unbelievable work
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm
Best post I've maybe ever seen on here hahahahahahaa
'He's always on the scene!'
