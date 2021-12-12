« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 120445 times)

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,930
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 01:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm
Saw a post today.

The only player to be booked for waving an imaginary yellow plays for Liverpool.
The only player to be fined and banned for abusing a ref plays for Liverpool.
The only player to score a legitimate goal and have it not given by VAR plays for Liverpool.

LiVARpool amirite?

There have been others. Not that many but there definitely has been.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,845
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 02:25:31 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:10:36 am
You fucking had to bring that up didn't you? I need to go find a cat to kick now :no

Kurt Zouma can help here.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,665
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:14:11 pm
There have been others. Not that many but there definitely has been.

One in the very same game Mac Allister got his yellow for doing the same thing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,930
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm
One in the very same game Mac Allister got his yellow for doing the same thing.

Yeah. Mudryk maybe? Nicolas Jackson a few minutes before Mac Allister got his.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:04:22 pm by Barneys Night Before Christmas »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Vegeta

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 03:09:19 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67587586

c*nt !! Hope we shut this arrogant twat up and win the title.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 03:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 01:07:20 pm
Saw a post today.

The only player to be booked for waving an imaginary yellow plays for Liverpool.
The only player to be fined and banned for abusing a ref plays for Liverpool.
The only player to score a legitimate goal and have it not given by VAR plays for Liverpool.

LiVARpool amirite?
Don't think the first one is correct
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,930
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 03:22:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:21:13 pm
Don't think the first one is correct

It's definitely not, and our player wasn't even the first to get one  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,499
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 03:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 03:22:53 pm
It's definitely not, and our player wasn't even the first to get one  ;D

It just appeared to stop after Mac got his ;)

Was it Joelinton than was running around when we beat them committing foul after foul and waving imaginary cards without any comeback?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,930
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 03:32:39 pm
It just appeared to stop after Mac got his ;)

Was it Joelinton than was running around when we beat them committing foul after foul and waving imaginary cards without any comeback?

I defo remember Udogie for Spurs doing it and am sure Maddison did it in the same game. Neither got booked.
Udogie would've been sent off and Jota would never have made his second 'foul' to get his second yellow.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,930
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm »
There's been no mention of Kovacic grabbing the ref while Haaland is screaming in his face either.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,334
  • Ground Control
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 04:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm
There's been no mention of Kovacic grabbing the ref while Haaland is screaming in his face either.

This is the one I've been waiting to see a verdict on, because he literally put his hands on the ref. Where is THAT call?
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 665
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 04:26:29 pm »
Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,930
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 04:40:47 pm »
Quote from: steampie on Yesterday at 04:26:29 pm
Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.

Yip, there's been yellows dished out for kicking the ball away for other team's players too.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 04:43:25 pm »
Quote from: steampie on Yesterday at 04:26:29 pm
Also - and apologies if it's been mentioned before - but what about TAA tossing the ball lightly back onto the pitch when a throw was awarded rather than the free kick he deserved for being shoved in the back? That's the only time I've seen a yellow for that, and I've been looking closely ever since he was given that shit.


Disgusting behaviour, what a lesson for kids, far better he screams "fuck off ref" in the officials face a couple of times like a true gentlemen would, it's all mad, no wonder it feels like there is no one in charge.


The trouble is with the city one, you almost understand why decisions which are not consistent are taken in the heat of the moment, this one they had chance to review for a couple of days and still managed to get it wrong. That's not referees, that's the people running the game, the people that talk about 'respect'
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 03:09:19 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67587586

c*nt !! Hope we shut this arrogant twat up and win the title.

the prick is rattled you can always tell he starts coming out with absolute nonsense
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,660
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 07:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 03:09:19 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67587586

c*nt !! Hope we shut this arrogant twat up and win the title.
I wonder if things like that put an unconscious bias in the referees minds... Would the PL want to award them another title that later they have to take back?! It makes a mockery of the "wold's best league".
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,055
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 07:17:09 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:13:18 pm
I wonder if things like that put an unconscious bias in the referees minds... Would the PL want to award them another title that later they have to take back?! It makes a mockery of the "wold's best league".

They haven't minded so far.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,660
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 07:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 07:17:09 pm
They haven't minded so far.
But now there is more pressure.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,919
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 08:04:21 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 06:45:11 pm
the prick is rattled you can always tell he starts coming out with absolute nonsense

Yup. If he was actually that confident, he'd be down playing their chances.

Mind games aren't his forte.
Logged

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,196
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm »
Had me first proper look at the city game with the issue at end with ref not playing advantage

Ref fucks up but jesus you'd think city had an open goal the way they go on.

Three players were after grealish and he still had a bit to go

Probably said loads here already
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 08:34:14 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:13:18 pm
I wonder if things like that put an unconscious bias in the referees minds... Would the PL want to award them another title that later they have to take back?! It makes a mockery of the "wold's best league".

I think the conscious bias in the referee's pockets speaks louder than anything that baldy c*nt could say.
Logged

Offline spartan2785

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 08:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm
Had me first proper look at the city game with the issue at end with ref not playing advantage

Ref fucks up but jesus you'd think city had an open goal the way they go on.

Three players were after grealish and he still had a bit to go

Probably said loads here already

It's ridiculous the outrage, it isn't anything close to the robberies they've gotten away with for ages that have won them the league, to equate it to any of the screwjobs we've had is completely overblown.  The thing that makes it even worse is that there are no consequences for how they reacted, just more of the same (one rule for certain teams another rule for others). 
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 03:09:19 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67587586

c*nt !! Hope we shut this arrogant twat up and win the title.
There's the team talk for tha Anfield game (and Arsenal as well, possibly White Hart lane also)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
Pep cracking under the pressure
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,027
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 12:29:11 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 03:09:19 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/67587586

c*nt !! Hope we shut this arrogant twat up and win the title.

I really don't get, why you would want to say something like that in fucking December. You gain very little (if anything at all) and increase the chances of you looking like a fool in a few months.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 01:45:39 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:29:11 am
I really don't get, why you would want to say something like that in fucking December. You gain very little (if anything at all) and increase the chances of you looking like a fool in a few months.
I remember Rafa guaranteeing top 4 in December only for us to finish 7th.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 