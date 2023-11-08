« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 64681 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #720 on: November 8, 2023, 08:39:45 pm »
All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.

The PL simply announced the 115 charges back in February. So, just fucking convene the independent panel ASAP (and learn from the UEFA/CAS debacle and maybe don't let City choose who sits on it ::) ) and just give the verdict, ban, fine, trophies chalked off etc.

It's only then, that their bloodsucking parasites (City's lawyers just for clarification) can go at it and appeal. Obviously there'll be a delay before any implementation anyway, so why not have it AFTER announcing their sentence? At least then, their shit will stink for as long as it takes. As it stands, the current silence/impasse only serves City.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #721 on: November 8, 2023, 08:45:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  8, 2023, 08:39:45 pm
All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.

The PL simply announced the 115 charges back in February. So, just fucking convene the independent panel ASAP (and learn from the UEFA/CAS debacle and maybe don't let City choose who sits on it ::) ) and just give the verdict, ban, fine, trophies chalked off etc.

It's only then, that their bloodsucking parasites (City's lawyers just for clarification) can go at it and appeal. Obviously there'll be a delay before any implementation anyway, so why not have it AFTER announcing their sentence? At least then, their shit will stink for as long as it takes. As it stands, the current silence/impasse only serves City.

The PL is more than likely working with City's owners in the background to try and make all this go away as conveniently as possible.

People are living in la la land if they think City are getting a single point deducted or titles removed from them.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #722 on: November 8, 2023, 08:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November  8, 2023, 08:45:21 pm
The PL is more than likely working with City's owners in the background to try and make all this go away as conveniently as possible.

People are living in la la land if they think City are getting a single point deducted or titles removed from them.
You don't announce 115 charges if your intention is to collude in sweeping this under the carpet.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,451
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #723 on: November 8, 2023, 09:44:16 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  8, 2023, 08:52:17 pm
You don't announce 115 charges if your intention is to collude in sweeping this under the carpet.
No, you don't. But if the Government applies the pressure...

Didn't they discuss the topic during a state visit to Saudi Arabia? And if the Government does apply pressure, why aren't England nationals and all English teams banned from all competitions?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #724 on: November 9, 2023, 03:26:55 am »
Far more media outrage at Arteta calling out shocking levels of officiating than at Man city cheating 115 times.
Its clear whats happening here.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #725 on: November 9, 2023, 06:37:14 am »
I dont even like the word charges, surely they are facts. Also when are they going to be looking into the cheats cheating from 2018 onwards when it was possibly worse? To not play ball should mean immediate expulsion. Its not rocket science.

At the current time frame the sun will have blown up by then. Fucking cheats.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #726 on: November 9, 2023, 09:55:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November  8, 2023, 09:44:16 pm
No, you don't. But if the Government applies the pressure...
This isn't a quid pro quo subjective Saudi Arabia ownership application though? It's 115 charges of financial fraud against Abu Dhabi that have already been announced by the regulatory authority in the public domain.

Whilst the UAE obviously has very strong ties with the UK, it's not a given they get what they want. Look at our old friend in Dubai, and how the UK Family Court last year found in favour of his ex-wife, granting her sole custody of their children, in the face of "exorbitant domestic abuse". And that's a man who was close personal friends with the Queen and headed up Godolphin. There are limits to influence.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,346
  • BoRac
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #727 on: November 9, 2023, 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  8, 2023, 08:39:45 pm
All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.

I don't get this either. Juve were relegated in Italy with minimum fuss, and while they're obviously not as rich as City, I'm sure they could afford a decent army of lawyers. They had points taken off them last season, too, again in no time.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,321
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #728 on: November 10, 2023, 09:50:16 am »
Quote from: BoRed on November  9, 2023, 04:05:29 pm
I don't get this either. Juve were relegated in Italy with minimum fuss, and while they're obviously not as rich as City, I'm sure they could afford a decent army of lawyers. They had points taken off them last season, too, again in no time.
Quite. Imagine a major well-connected criminal charged with a litany of serious crime(s), and using their legal team to lodge objections with the police and CPS in order to delay the case coming to trial. It's so ridiculous that would be allowed to happen, yet here we are.

They are cheats, everyone knows it. So just fucking convene the panel, dole out the appropriate punishment for the 115 charges, taking inference from their lack of cooperation into matters post-2018, and then let their "army of lawyers" spend years trying to appeal the sentence.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #729 on: November 10, 2023, 05:33:45 pm »
If the outcome for City is most likely to be a hard punishment, it makes absolutely no sense to let them continue to prevent other teams winning trophies and prevent 5th placed teams entering Champions League etc. Its just digging a bigger and bigger hole.  They must see this?
You would also think any punishment dished out would have to get more and more severe as they continue on their way unpunished. They must see this also?
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #730 on: November 10, 2023, 06:06:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November  9, 2023, 09:55:30 am
This isn't a quid pro quo subjective Saudi Arabia ownership application though? It's 115 charges of financial fraud against Abu Dhabi that have already been announced by the regulatory authority in the public domain.

Whilst the UAE obviously has very strong ties with the UK, it's not a given they get what they want. Look at our old friend in Dubai, and how the UK Family Court last year found in favour of his ex-wife, granting her sole custody of their children, in the face of "exorbitant domestic abuse". And that's a man who was close personal friends with the Queen and headed up Godolphin. There are limits to influence.

It was the Government that pushed through the Newcastle deal for the Saudis, they are thick as thieves with them in this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #731 on: November 10, 2023, 06:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November  9, 2023, 06:37:14 am
I dont even like the word charges, surely they are facts. Also when are they going to be looking into the cheats cheating from 2018 onwards when it was possibly worse? To not play ball should mean immediate expulsion. Its not rocket science.

At the current time frame the sun will have blown up by then. Fucking cheats.

From 2018, they had that 3Key sponsorship, which they proudly announced. Then when it was pointed out that its a bogus company with no staff, they released a statement saying " We always do our due dilligence" then the sponsorship was cancelled and everyone moved on. Then they did it again with another company with no staff 8xbet, with the picture of the ceo from a stock image or something, but they didnt withdraw this one, just cracked on. No wonder they are not releasing any details. c*nts.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,451
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #732 on: November 11, 2023, 03:10:33 am »
Wow, I just realized that Abu Dhabi leads La Liga in Spain... Girona are ahead of Real and Barca, and all the conventional big guns.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,916
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #733 on: November 11, 2023, 08:43:25 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 11, 2023, 03:10:33 am
Wow, I just realized that Abu Dhabi leads La Liga in Spain... Girona are ahead of Real and Barca, and all the conventional big guns.

Great for the game. Breath of fresh air. Disrupting the cartel etc.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #734 on: November 11, 2023, 09:59:55 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November 10, 2023, 09:50:16 am
Quite. Imagine a major well-connected criminal charged with a litany of serious crime(s), and using their legal team to lodge objections with the police and CPS in order to delay the case coming to trial. It's so ridiculous that would be allowed to happen, yet here we are.

They are cheats, everyone knows it. So just fucking convene the panel, dole out the appropriate punishment for the 115 charges, taking inference from their lack of cooperation into matters post-2018, and then let their "army of lawyers" spend years trying to appeal the sentence.

American law is perhaps the best example for this.
There, if you have the money you can press for appeals right to the Supreme Court. Unless the other side is loaded with money you could end up bankrupt before the case is heard.
Look what Trump is doing, his baiting of the judge is about provoking a reaction where he can go to appeals and hopefully be dead before they are heard.
Any other criminal would be put in the cells for contempt - and left there
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #735 on: November 12, 2023, 06:46:10 pm »
I believe we can beat them.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #736 on: November 12, 2023, 06:52:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 12, 2023, 06:46:10 pm
I believe we can beat them.

It would be something to go there, breakfast kickoff and beat them. I hope our lads go out with a grudge, ready to run them into the ground.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #737 on: November 12, 2023, 10:36:14 pm »
While it's very possible they click into gear and win 12 games in a row, these really don't look anything special at the moment.

A draw at Spurs and Darwin putting away the open goal at Luton would've had us two points ahead. I know you can go too far with the "if my aunty had bollocks..." stuff, but those are two games where we really should've got more.

While we're still a work in progress, I think we've just about looked like the best of a flawed bunch in the league this season. City are of course still going to be favourites, but they've been quite reliant on vibes, luck and Rodri to keep on top. I don't think they've looked that impressive and I'd half expected Chelsea to get something.

If we can come away with something in two weeks' time, we're in a good situation.
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,500
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #738 on: November 13, 2023, 10:19:00 pm »
This is convenient, Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which means of course Alisson will have two games to play.  ::)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #739 on: November 13, 2023, 10:22:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 13, 2023, 10:19:00 pm
This is convenient, Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which means of course Alisson will have two games to play.  ::)
one against Lucho, one against Mac A.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #740 on: November 13, 2023, 11:48:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 13, 2023, 10:19:00 pm
This is convenient, Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which means of course Alisson will have two games to play.  ::)

And doesn't have to fly back to the UK at the 11th hour. If he's injured he should have to sit out the next domestic match.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,880
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 09:04:38 am »
After the last international break, Guardiola decided Ederson wasn't up to playing and rested him in the first league game back against Brighton.

Wonder what the odds are that this injury sees him miss zero minutes for City?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,165
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 09:28:31 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on November 10, 2023, 09:50:16 am
Quite. Imagine a major well-connected criminal charged with a litany of serious crime(s), and using their legal team to lodge objections with the police and CPS in order to delay the case coming to trial. It's so ridiculous that would be allowed to happen, yet here we are.

They are cheats, everyone knows it. So just fucking convene the panel, dole out the appropriate punishment for the 115 charges, taking inference from their lack of cooperation into matters post-2018, and then let their "army of lawyers" spend years trying to appeal the sentence.

The difference is that a well-connected criminal charged with a litany of serious crime(s) would already be behind bars on remand, so would have little to gain by delaying the trial. There is also a completely different burden of proof.

Criminals also do not have unlimited funds and a financial advantage over those trying to hold them to account. City are just using their financial advantage going through every charge line by line looking for a procedural error so they can use it to escape justice. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 09:43:45 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 13, 2023, 10:19:00 pm
This is convenient, Ederson has withdrawn from the Brazil squad, which means of course Alisson will have two games to play.  ::)

Normally id agree but South Americans just dont tend to pull out of games for no reason.

He will be fit for our game though and Brazil get an upgrade in goal anyway !
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 am »
Abu Dhabi will be insisting/ bribing on their go to Ref Michael Oliver will be doing the game.

Given them some dodgy decisions this season on VAR and in the middle.

The Fulham goal interfering with play. kovacic staying on the pitch for a straight red, then again for a second yellow and that laughable penalty against United, there's another one I've forgotten.


Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,816
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 10:01:23 am »
Let's see which English refs pop over to the ME for another "busman's holiday" during the international break.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 10:22:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:28:31 am
The difference is that a well-connected criminal charged with a litany of serious crime(s) would already be behind bars on remand, so would have little to gain by delaying the trial. There is also a completely different burden of proof.

Criminals also do not have unlimited funds and a financial advantage over those trying to hold them to account. City are just using their financial advantage going through every charge line by line looking for a procedural error so they can use it to escape justice. 

The criminal wouldn't have a nation's secret service at their disposal, going through the personal lives of the independent panel trying to find blackmail materials. If that doesn't work the wife or child of the panel member will suddenly be offered a wonderful job opportunity with a company that does business in the Middle East.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,910
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #747 on: Today at 07:12:25 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/15/manchester-city-post-premier-league-record-revenue

👏🏻👏🏻 what a rags to riches story. Highly commendable!!
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,278
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #748 on: Today at 07:26:43 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:12:25 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/15/manchester-city-post-premier-league-record-revenue

👏🏻👏🏻 what a rags to riches story. Highly commendable!!

They are taking the piss out of the entire footballing world with results like that and everyone seems absolutely powerless to do anything about it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 