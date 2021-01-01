All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.The PL simply announced the 115 charges back in February. So, just fucking convene the independent panel ASAP (and learn from the UEFA/CAS debacle and maybe don't let City choose who sits on it) and just give the verdict, ban, fine, trophies chalked off etc.It's only then, that their bloodsucking parasites (City's lawyers just for clarification) can go at it and appeal. Obviously there'll be a delay before any implementation anyway, so why not have it AFTER announcing their sentence? At least then, their shit will stink for as long as it takes. As it stands, the current silence/impasse only serves City.