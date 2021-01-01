« previous next »
Yesterday at 08:39:45 pm
All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.

The PL simply announced the 115 charges back in February. So, just fucking convene the independent panel ASAP (and learn from the UEFA/CAS debacle and maybe don't let City choose who sits on it ::) ) and just give the verdict, ban, fine, trophies chalked off etc.

It's only then, that their bloodsucking parasites (City's lawyers just for clarification) can go at it and appeal. Obviously there'll be a delay before any implementation anyway, so why not have it AFTER announcing their sentence? At least then, their shit will stink for as long as it takes. As it stands, the current silence/impasse only serves City.
Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm
All this talk about City's lawyers gumming up the process, what I don't understand is how exactly? There's been no verdict.

The PL simply announced the 115 charges back in February. So, just fucking convene the independent panel ASAP (and learn from the UEFA/CAS debacle and maybe don't let City choose who sits on it ::) ) and just give the verdict, ban, fine, trophies chalked off etc.

It's only then, that their bloodsucking parasites (City's lawyers just for clarification) can go at it and appeal. Obviously there'll be a delay before any implementation anyway, so why not have it AFTER announcing their sentence? At least then, their shit will stink for as long as it takes. As it stands, the current silence/impasse only serves City.

The PL is more than likely working with City's owners in the background to try and make all this go away as conveniently as possible.

People are living in la la land if they think City are getting a single point deducted or titles removed from them.
Yesterday at 08:52:17 pm
The PL is more than likely working with City's owners in the background to try and make all this go away as conveniently as possible.

People are living in la la land if they think City are getting a single point deducted or titles removed from them.
You don't announce 115 charges if your intention is to collude in sweeping this under the carpet.
Yesterday at 09:44:16 pm
You don't announce 115 charges if your intention is to collude in sweeping this under the carpet.
No, you don't. But if the Government applies the pressure...

Didn't they discuss the topic during a state visit to Saudi Arabia? And if the Government does apply pressure, why aren't England nationals and all English teams banned from all competitions?
Today at 03:26:55 am
Far more media outrage at Arteta calling out shocking levels of officiating than at Man city cheating 115 times.
Its clear whats happening here.
