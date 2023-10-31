« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 31, 2023, 01:14:09 am
Quote from: darragh85 on October 30, 2023, 09:05:55 pm
whats their connection to BT Sports/TNT/ESPN?

There is a connection there. i know it.

Speak to Al X, hell know.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=297366.msg19138638#new
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 31, 2023, 10:24:38 pm
Gonna be awkward when this lot draw Girona in the CL next season.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
October 31, 2023, 11:58:46 pm
Quote from: vblfc on October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?

That's true. And the longer this drags on, the more people will be immune to what they did, or shocked by their shenanigans, because it'll probably become more the norm.
We've already had a Qatar WC, a Saudi one to follow, Saudi ownership of Newcastle, Utd could have been bought by Qatar, players are moving to Saudi and some paid immoral amounts of money. And so on and so on.

The correct action to take was to immediately suspend City from participating in the league, once they refused to co-operate, and release the documents from 2018. There's not 115 charges. There's 115 charges to 2018!
The sheer arrogance of them. Who makes the rules?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
November 2, 2023, 06:55:59 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 30, 2023, 01:28:13 pm
Another pearl of wisdom from the all knowing Mac Red.
And me... although I had that conversation with myself.
I was convinced he would be a useless twat in that system. You couldn't pay me to believe otherwise.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:12:22 am
Quote from: vblfc on October 31, 2023, 10:29:44 pm
I see City won the team ballon dor and Haaland the top striker award.
Feels like the more stuff they win the more unlikely it is the PL, UEFA or FIFA will push for anything to be done about their 115 charges. The football bodies are either digging a deeper and deeper hole, which will tarnish many trophies and awards, or they are playing with time again, building higher and higher defenses, making any punishment a bad look across football.
Meanwhile City continue to be pushed as the poster boys for football. Hardly anyone is asking why have they not been punished already?
I'm not so sure that even they can get away with 115 charges. It will only take big name teams such as us, ManU, Arsenal and a few others to kick up a fuss and threaten with the European Super League to cause panic at the premier league. This time the fans will not kick off about it. 
