Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 44760 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on October 12, 2023, 08:41:48 pm
I see our game has been moved to 12.30pm Saturday kick-off time after the GMP complained about the original kick-off time being at 5.30pm that day. So basically, we've been fucked over again.

Bent as fuck. We need to fucking leave this shithouse league.

If you're still saying the game isn't fucking bent then you're a twat. Sorry.
Meh

Offline slaphead

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 10:34:15 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:03:57 am
We have more then double the amount of 1230s after international games. Its completely intentional.

A few more then fine, coincidence but over double? Nah not buying it.

Someone told me yesterday the game next week means of the last 12 early kicks offs after international games we have had 6 of them, most of them away too. So that will be 7 from 13. I dont havethe exact figures but I think the next closest to us have something like 2 or 3. 
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 am »
Imagine being stupid enough to think this league isn't bent as fcuk   :lmao :lmao

Yeah yeah it's all a coincidence, evens out at the end of the season etc... etc...  ;D
Online Jean Girard

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 10:47:15 am »
We're being punished this year for sure. Is it for Jurgen's ban or what?  We shouldn't have backed down over that elbow to Robbo.

I'm becoming very pro super league too. Sick of this shit, the league is corrupt as fuck. 

If we did the requesting they'd fecking find a way to move the game to Sunday or MNF.
Offline Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 10:59:39 am »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 10:47:15 am
We're being punished this year for sure. Is it for Jurgen's ban or what?  We shouldn't have backed down over that elbow to Robbo.

I'm becoming very pro super league too. Sick of this shit, the league is corrupt as fuck. 

If we did the requesting they'd fecking find a way to move the game to Sunday or MNF.

I think the game has to be played Saturday as City play Tuesday in the CL.

I cant get my head around us not being allowed to play 5.30pm.

When we play Utd at OT it is mainly at 4.30pm on Sunday and this is after THEIR fans got a game called off !

Im with you on the ESL and DAZN taking over just so I can see Neville losing his shit again
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 11:19:09 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:28:38 am
they should tell the GMP to fuck off, and concentrate on doing their job better if they cant cope with a 5.30pm kickoff.

 I agree, but they haven't.
Offline Legs

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 12:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 11:19:09 am
I agree, but they haven't.

Doesnt seem that way and in this case I dont think tv are to blame im convinced Sky would want this at 5.30pm as it has higher viewers
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 12:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:03:58 pm
Doesnt seem that way and in this case I dont think tv are to blame im convinced Sky would want this at 5.30pm as it has higher viewers

Oh, it's all on the GMP this.  They've always been bastards with us. The Premier League should have just told them to do one though. But I guess they aren't arsed about us getting shafted at the moment.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 12:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:59:39 am
I think the game has to be played Saturday as City play Tuesday in the CL.

I cant get my head around us not being allowed to play 5.30pm.

When we play Utd at OT it is mainly at 4.30pm on Sunday and this is after THEIR fans got a game called off !

Im with you on the ESL and DAZN taking over just so I can see Neville losing his shit again
Might be to do with the traffic around the Emptyhad. Ive heard it can get quite bad.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 03:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:08:21 am
Dont pile on me but are they using last seasons League Cup game as a reason for why they wanted an earlier kick off?

Probably
Online disgraced cake

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 03:52:29 pm »
4 12:30 kickoffs in a row, the odds of it are like United getting 12 straight cup ties at home.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 04:30:23 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 10:00:57 am
Where is all this confirmed? I can't see it anywhere.
official site
The game at Etihad Stadium is now set to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday November 25, with Sky Sports showing the contest live in the UK.
Offline TheMissionary

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 05:17:19 pm »
The official response from the club should be to turn up at the Emptyhad, rip City a new one, and walk away with the three points...flicking a middle digit as they saunter off back down the East Lancs.  Cheating bastards!
Offline Rosario

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm »
So Im sure us receiving every 12:30 kickoff after the international break so far this season has nothing to do with half of our starting XI playing in South America.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 06:13:12 pm
So Im sure us receiving every 12:30 kickoff after the international break so far this season has nothing to do with half of our starting XI playing in South America.
Course not, scousers playing the victim again innit mate....
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #575 on: Today at 01:41:43 pm »
Given the 12:30 slot again after international weeks and against the toughest opponents. Fkn joke. Im surprised its not the super Sunday game or even Saturday night. Its going to get mentioned to Klopp and pep. But guess who they will hang out to dry as moaning!!! Why we have to keep putting up with this corruption.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #576 on: Today at 01:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 01:41:43 pm
Given the 12:30 slot again after international weeks and against the toughest opponents. Fkn joke. Im surprised its not the super Sunday game or even Saturday night. Its going to get mentioned to Klopp and pep. But guess who they will hang out to dry as moaning!!! Why we have to keep putting up with this corruption.

Putting aside us continually getting the 12.30 slots wont this timing have an impact on City who will have players in South America?
Online BoRed

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #577 on: Today at 02:08:36 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:44:05 pm
Putting aside us continually getting the 12.30 slots wont this timing have an impact on City who will have players in South America?

They only have Ederson and Alvarez, if I'm not mistaken. It won't impact them as much.
