I see our game has been moved to 12.30pm Saturday kick-off time after the GMP complained about the original kick-off time being at 5.30pm that day. So basically, we've been fucked over again.
We have more then double the amount of 1230s after international games. Its completely intentional.A few more then fine, coincidence but over double? Nah not buying it.
We're being punished this year for sure. Is it for Jurgen's ban or what? We shouldn't have backed down over that elbow to Robbo. I'm becoming very pro super league too. Sick of this shit, the league is corrupt as fuck. If we did the requesting they'd fecking find a way to move the game to Sunday or MNF.
they should tell the GMP to fuck off, and concentrate on doing their job better if they cant cope with a 5.30pm kickoff.
I agree, but they haven't.
Doesnt seem that way and in this case I dont think tv are to blame im convinced Sky would want this at 5.30pm as it has higher viewers
I think the game has to be played Saturday as City play Tuesday in the CL.I cant get my head around us not being allowed to play 5.30pm.When we play Utd at OT it is mainly at 4.30pm on Sunday and this is after THEIR fans got a game called off !Im with you on the ESL and DAZN taking over just so I can see Neville losing his shit again
Dont pile on me but are they using last seasons League Cup game as a reason for why they wanted an earlier kick off?
Where is all this confirmed? I can't see it anywhere.
So Im sure us receiving every 12:30 kickoff after the international break so far this season has nothing to do with half of our starting XI playing in South America.
Given the 12:30 slot again after international weeks and against the toughest opponents. Fkn joke. Im surprised its not the super Sunday game or even Saturday night. Its going to get mentioned to Klopp and pep. But guess who they will hang out to dry as moaning!!! Why we have to keep putting up with this corruption.
Putting aside us continually getting the 12.30 slots wont this timing have an impact on City who will have players in South America?
