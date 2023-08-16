He's definitely a prick, but has he not got a point ?



Spending since Boehly took over -



Man City £233.2m

Chelsea £857.3m



This is with Man City winning every trophy they're eligible for mind. City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them, Chelsea on the other hand...



The horrible thing is Chelsea probably haven't breached any CURRENT guidelines, those guidelines will be changed after they've spent a billion though.



Yes you are right in the sense of spending the last year or so, but all he is trying to do is play the victim and do a trumpian style deflection as always.Man city have consistently and repeatedly broken almost every rule there is to be where they are. It's all well and good trying to sit back for a year or so when you've just spent well over a billion, not to mention all of the corrupt deals behinds closed doors and scam payments from fake companies.For that cheat to sit there and say anything about anyone else with over a hundred charges against his club just shows what a victim playing, crooked person he is. He doesn't give a shit about what Chelsea have done, he is loving the fact though that he can use them in the way he has done in that quote. Absolute cheat and part of what has been the downfall of modern day football.