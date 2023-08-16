« previous next »
Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 06:50:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 15, 2023, 03:42:16 pm
Advantage Arsenal.
That's never the case. Though I wish...
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 01:50:02 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on August 15, 2023, 03:31:22 pm
KDB out for 4 months

ADVANTAGE to the chasing pack.

For us to join that pack, hoepfully we can get a few more players in over the next 2 weeks
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 09:30:47 pm
Haha this lot are playing tonight in the super cup. Didnt have a clue. Nobody cares about the at all do they?

Maybe Mo has got a new hat
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 10:10:20 pm
Unbelievable the luck they get. Bono is usually good at pens but a training cone would have done better for Sevilla tonight.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 10:58:20 pm
I didn't even know the Super Cup was tonight.  ;D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 11:05:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on August 16, 2023, 10:58:20 pm
I didn't even know the Super Cup was tonight.  ;D

Wall to wall coverage everywhere!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 16, 2023, 11:06:33 pm
Meh !!!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 08:52:27 am
The prick(Pip) is off his head again.

Theres a story on the Manc BBC with the headline of "We would be dead if we spent as much as Chelsea".

Biggest prick in football and thats some accolade.

Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 08:59:41 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 19, 2023, 08:52:27 am
The prick(Pip) is off his head again.

Theres a story on the Manc BBC with the headline of "We would be dead if we spent as much as Chelsea".

Biggest prick in football and thats some accolade.

Hes a prick, yes, but I agree with some of what he said. They wouldve been hammered for such a spend and Chelsea should be too. And his point about complaining about Saudi Arabia but then doing business with them isnt without foundation. Im uncomfortable with our club taking their bloodstained money.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 09:01:00 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 19, 2023, 08:52:27 am
The prick(Pip) is off his head again.

Theres a story on the Manc BBC with the headline of "We would be dead if we spent as much as Chelsea".

Biggest prick in football and thats some accolade.

He's definitely a prick, but has he not got a point ?

Spending since Boehly took over -

Man City £233.2m
Chelsea £857.3m

This is with Man City winning every trophy they're eligible for mind.  City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them, Chelsea on the other hand...

The horrible thing is Chelsea probably haven't breached any CURRENT guidelines, those guidelines will be changed after they've spent a billion though.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 09:02:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on August 19, 2023, 08:59:41 am
Hes a prick, yes, but I agree with some of what he said. They wouldve been hammered for such a spend and Chelsea should be too. And his point about complaining about Saudi Arabia but then doing business with them isnt without foundation. Im uncomfortable with our club taking their bloodstained money.

Nobody with their head screwed on straight likes it, but what was the alternative? Let Saudi have the players for free?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 09:10:30 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 09:01:00 am
He's definitely a prick, but has he not got a point ?

Spending since Boehly took over -

Man City £233.2m
Chelsea £857.3m

This is with Man City winning every trophy they're eligible for mind.  City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them, Chelsea on the other hand...

The horrible thing is Chelsea probably haven't breached any CURRENT guidelines, those guidelines will be changed after they've spent a billion though.

Yes you are right in the sense of spending the last year or so, but all he is trying to do is play the victim and do a trumpian style deflection as always.

Man city have consistently and repeatedly broken almost every rule there is to be where they are. It's all well and good trying to sit back for a year or so when you've just spent well over a billion, not to mention all of the corrupt deals behinds closed doors and scam payments from fake companies.

For that cheat to sit there and say anything about anyone else with over a hundred charges against his club just shows what a victim playing, crooked person he is. He doesn't give a shit about what Chelsea have done, he is loving the fact though that he can use them in the way he has done in that quote. Absolute cheat and part of what has been the downfall of modern day football.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 10:56:47 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 09:01:00 am
City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them

That's a strange take. Just because they spent less than Chelsea since Boehly took over doesn't mean they're not still cheating. Boehly didn't take over such a long time ago, so it's not a representative sample, but that amount is still huge, and doesn't even include the massive salaries and bonuses their players are on. They've just won a treble and have a settled team, yet they've again spent loads on the likes of Gvardiol. Just wait until they need a rebuild again.

More imporrantly, though, we're talking about a club with no fans and no legitimate income. Even if they spent as little as us, they'd still be cheating.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:01:53 am
Don't look here, look over there..   ::)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:05:37 am
What an arse. Terrific coach but a massive bellend.

It's not a competition between the two, Man City and Chelsea are both horrible clubs.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:36:53 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 19, 2023, 08:52:27 am
The prick(Pip) is off his head again.

Theres a story on the Manc BBC with the headline of "We would be dead if we spent as much as Chelsea".

Biggest prick in football and thats some accolade.

It's clearly a sore spot for his massive ego,spending and any talk of how much they've spent under him.

When they bought Grealish for £100m he couldn't shut up in the media about how the few young players they sold mostly 'covered' that.

Thin skinned prick.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:38:36 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 19, 2023, 08:52:27 am
The prick(Pip) is off his head again.

Theres a story on the Manc BBC with the headline of "We would be dead if we spent as much as Chelsea".

Biggest prick in football and thats some accolade.

And as usual the BBC dont open it up for comments.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:49:39 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 09:01:00 am
He's definitely a prick, but has he not got a point ?

Spending since Boehly took over -

Man City £233.2m
Chelsea £857.3m

This is with Man City winning every trophy they're eligible for mind.  City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them, Chelsea on the other hand...

The horrible thing is Chelsea probably haven't breached any CURRENT guidelines, those guidelines will be changed after they've spent a billion though.

when your club is under investigation for 115 breaches, and is clear to anyone that theyve financially cheated and are still clearly financially cheating the system, then he has no place to comment on other clubs financials.

Its the fact he isn't pulled up on his comments that is the issue here though. How can he even say such things without every single journalist in the room turning on him. They are as pathetic as any fan who turns a blind eye to whats going on with these sportswashers.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:50:45 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 19, 2023, 11:01:53 am
Don't look here, look over there..   ::)


Hahaha, it literally is that.  Hes not wrong re Chelsea, but his mirror clearly isnt working.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 11:57:47 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on August 19, 2023, 08:52:27 am
The prick(Pip) is off his head again.

Theres a story on the Manc BBC with the headline of "We would be dead if we spent as much as Chelsea".

Biggest prick in football and thats some accolade.



Does anyone take him seriously anymore the guys a knobhead
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:00:10 pm
Quote from: thejbs on August 19, 2023, 08:59:41 am
Hes a prick, yes, but I agree with some of what he said. They wouldve been hammered for such a spend and Chelsea should be too.

They have 115 charges hanging over them they have no moral high ground  ::)
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:05:29 pm
When youve spent half a billion on full backs alone then maybe you should sit this one out
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:09:50 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 09:01:00 am
He's definitely a prick, but has he not got a point ?

Spending since Boehly took over -

Man City £233.2m
Chelsea £857.3m

This is with Man City winning every trophy they're eligible for mind.  City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them, Chelsea on the other hand...

The horrible thing is Chelsea probably haven't breached any CURRENT guidelines, those guidelines will be changed after they've spent a billion though.

dont forget, those are only official numbers, we don't know the under-the-table figures Man City have been paying
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:14:18 pm
Quote from: shook on August 19, 2023, 12:09:50 pm
dont forget, those are only official numbers, we don't know the under-the-table figures Man City have been paying

Oh, no doubt about that, hes still got a point re Chelsea though.  If a dickhead calls a dickhead a dickhead, theyre probably both dickheads. The dickheads.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:16:07 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 09:01:00 am
He's definitely a prick, but has he not got a point ?

Spending since Boehly took over -

Man City £233.2m
Chelsea £857.3m

This is with Man City winning every trophy they're eligible for mind.  City have clearly broken the rules, they now seem to be at least trying to play within them, Chelsea on the other hand...

The horrible thing is Chelsea probably haven't breached any CURRENT guidelines, those guidelines will be changed after they've spent a billion though.





Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:19:01 pm
Want to do it since Boehly took over ?

Guardiola is a twat and a hypocrite, but hes right about Chelsea.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:44:16 pm
That one is may 24
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:47:21 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 19, 2023, 11:01:53 am
Don't look here, look over there..   ::)

Also, don't look at the past just look at the present.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:47:23 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on August 19, 2023, 12:44:16 pm
That one is may 24

Over ten years isnt it ? Boehly hasnt been there 18 months yet.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:51:05 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 19, 2023, 12:47:23 pm
Over ten years isnt it ? Boehly hasnt been there 18 months yet.

The point being City did exactly what Chelsea are doing, and did before City. So while he may have a point, pot kettle black
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
August 19, 2023, 12:52:41 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on August 19, 2023, 12:51:05 pm
The point being City did exactly what Chelsea are doing, and did before City. So while he may have a point, pot kettle black

Oh definitely.  But hes not wrong.  Its like Jason Vorhees calling Michael Myers a murderer.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Yesterday at 08:28:58 am
Getting back to the football side of it, it has to be said their start to the season is about as ominous as it gets. I thought Burnley away on the first Friday night of the season was a nightmare of a fixture and they cruised it. Then they had a tough midweek game in the Super Cup followed by a big game against a top-4 rival. Not only did they cruise past Newcastle (I watched the second half and the barcodes barely had 1 good chance), but they picked the same 11 players in both matches and didn't make a sub.

Still time for the KDB injury to catch up on them and their squad still seems small and vulnerable to another injury to Halland or a midfielder, but they are still massive favourites for the league. I think Kovacic is better than any midfielder Chelsea have, thought at the time and still do that it was fucking insanity to let him go. He has made City perhaps a little less exciting going forward but far more difficult to beat.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:13:56 pm
Pep is in Barca until after international break as has emergency back surgery.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 01:15:24 pm
Theyve gave him a spine?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
Today at 03:17:38 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:15:24 pm
Theyve gave him a spine?

:lmao

Im sure Abu Dhabis robots will be ok without him.
