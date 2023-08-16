Getting back to the football side of it, it has to be said their start to the season is about as ominous as it gets. I thought Burnley away on the first Friday night of the season was a nightmare of a fixture and they cruised it. Then they had a tough midweek game in the Super Cup followed by a big game against a top-4 rival. Not only did they cruise past Newcastle (I watched the second half and the barcodes barely had 1 good chance), but they picked the same 11 players in both matches and didn't make a sub.
Still time for the KDB injury to catch up on them and their squad still seems small and vulnerable to another injury to Halland or a midfielder, but they are still massive favourites for the league. I think Kovacic is better than any midfielder Chelsea have, thought at the time and still do that it was fucking insanity to let him go. He has made City perhaps a little less exciting going forward but far more difficult to beat.