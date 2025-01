There are very few easy teams to play against at the moment, which highlights just how good we've been to keep racking up points.



Everyone thought Chelsea would keep the pressure on by beating Everton, Fulham and Ipswich, but they've got 1 point from 9 and have gone from 'title contenders' to top 4 contenders in just over a week.



Titles aren't won in December but it's so important to get results when so many points are up for grabs in such a short period. We were usually very strong under Jurgen over Christmas and it's good to see that continue under Arne. Suddenly the hype around Chelsea's good form has disappeared and we've taken full advantage.