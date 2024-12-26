Can't believe they're going to be taking Sancho off United for an actual fee. He is an Anthony level footballer in this country, just never going to be good enough, but clubs who do all this scouting are obsessed with how good players were when they were about 17-21 years old and think they can eventually fulfil the supposed potential they have. Nuts. He only scored twice for Dortmund in half a season going back on loan playing the same brand of Bundesliga kick and rush football that made him look decent for a couple of years.