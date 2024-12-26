It would be like Albert Einstein being pissed off that he didn't win the 'Best drawing of a Flower' prize at nursery school. Some prizes are best left to the Chelseas of this world.
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.Cant see that changing today unfortunately
A draw would do nicely ...
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.
Lol, that "title challenger" balloon burst almost immediately..
From now I promise to make more well informed predictions
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?
That was indeed him. What a fucking embarrassment he is. It's so satisfying to know that Fulham scored right when he was busy pretending to be in pain
Theyll be above us by the time we next play!
Like we said before, they were never in the title race ...
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
Remembered that Marescas Leicester almost blew promotion last year when they got in a slump he couldnt pull them out of. Having dropped 18 points across 32 games, they dropped 20 in their next 10, finishing only 1 pt clear of Ipswich having had a double digit lead over 2nd, and 7 clear of Leeds who also managed to bottle promotion getting only 4 points from their last 6 games.This was Chelseas easy run and theyre completely messing it up. Also worth noting its one of the first times their first XI has played three times in a week.
Mind the gap dickheads.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
