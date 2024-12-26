« previous next »
Quote from: jacobs chains on December 26, 2024, 11:13:47 am
It would be like Albert Einstein being pissed off that he didn't win the 'Best drawing of a Flower' prize at nursery school. Some prizes are best left to the Chelseas of this world.

 ;D
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately
Quote from: Cusamano on December 26, 2024, 01:32:40 pm
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately
A draw would do nicely ...  :)
Quote from: Cusamano on December 26, 2024, 01:32:40 pm
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately

From now I promise to make more well informed predictions
Quote from: Kalito on December 26, 2024, 03:00:50 pm
A draw would do nicely ...  :)

Not as nicely as a Fulham win. :)
Lol, that "title challenger" balloon burst almost immediately..;D
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 26, 2024, 04:57:33 pm
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.
;D  When you put it like that...

They are stacked with lots of quite middling players.  My biggest worry with them was their squad size and potential to rotate strong XIs over this hectic period.

That result makes us drawing 2-2 with 10 man against Fulham look an ever better result - definitely a point gained in the grand scheme of things.
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 26, 2024, 04:57:33 pm
Huge, huge relief, I really thought a team containing Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Tosin Adarabioyo and Jadon Sancho was going to piss the league. Thank fuck. They probably still win it but not as rampant as it looked like.

 ;D
Quote from: Alvador on December 26, 2024, 04:56:53 pm
Lol, that "title challenger" balloon burst almost immediately..;D
They are clearly not ready for that. Getting 70+ points this season and finishing top 4 is good for them. Defence is not nearly good enough for a title challenge, though attack and midfield have improved (with room for more improvement).
Fantastic result, would be wonderful if we can take advantage now.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

I just took the dog for a festive walk. It was 1-0 to the Sons of Abramovich when I left.

Just checked the result...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Cusamano on December 26, 2024, 04:54:16 pm
From now I promise to make more well informed predictions

 ;D
Haha Neto's such a dirty little wanker, I'm glad he got nothing for that blatant attempt at trying to con the ref in the build up to Wilson's goal.
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D
Quote from: elsewhere on December 27, 2024, 07:56:15 am
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D
That was indeed him. What a fucking embarrassment he is. It's so satisfying to know that Fulham scored right when he was busy pretending to be in pain  ;D
Quote from: elsewhere on December 27, 2024, 07:56:15 am
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D
Think he still hasn't finished rolling
Quote from: Tokyoite on December 27, 2024, 08:12:39 am
That was indeed him. What a fucking embarrassment he is. It's so satisfying to know that Fulham scored right when he was busy pretending to be in pain  ;D

Ridiculous thing was it was a foul by Neto anyway. Just dives across headfirst trying to block off Iwobi.
Quote from: Cusamano on December 26, 2024, 01:32:40 pm
Fulham havent won there in 60 odd years.

Cant see that changing today unfortunately

Nice one.
Quote from: elsewhere on December 27, 2024, 07:56:15 am
was it Neto flapping on the pitch like a fish in Fulham's first goal?  ;D

That was so cringeworthy. Should be utterly ashamed of himself. The blatantly obvious way he stepped in front of the Fulham player should have been enough to get him a yellow card. Disgraceful.
Maresca made about 4 subs in last 3 matches in this festive fixtures. so strange. how long these players become unhappy and wants out?
Can't believe they're going to be taking Sancho off United for an actual fee. He is an Anthony level footballer in this country, just never going to be good enough, but clubs who do all this scouting are obsessed with how good players were when they were about 17-21 years old and think they can eventually fulfil the supposed potential they have. Nuts. He only scored twice for Dortmund in half a season going back on loan playing the same brand of Bundesliga kick and rush football that made him look decent for a couple of years.
Theyll be above us by the time we next play!
Quote from: Caston on December 27, 2024, 01:22:09 pm
Theyll be above us by the time we next play!

Mad innit? Arsenal practically were guaranteed to win all of their games after their earlier 'tricky fixtures', and then Chelsea were on a great run and you couldn't see them dropping points over their next few games. Shows how difficult it is in the league and any victory is always a welcome sight. The Leicester game yesterday wasn't perfect but it was so so important. Still a long way to go obviously but it's been almost perfect so far.
Like we said before, they were never in the title race ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 09:42:11 pm
Like we said before, they were never in the title race ...

Yep, sometimes you have to look at a bit more than a position in a table, they are a bit shit. Top 4 is a good season for them (though not considering the money spent!)
tiny bit of pressure, and they crumbled.

3 dreadful results.
RIP Chelseas title challenge December 2024 - December 2024
 :wave
Remembered that Marescas Leicester almost blew promotion last year when they got in a slump he couldnt pull them out of. Having dropped 18 points across 32 games, they dropped 20 in their next 10, finishing only 1 pt clear of Ipswich having had a double digit lead over 2nd, and 7 clear of Leeds who also managed to bottle promotion getting only 4 points from their last 6 games.

This was Chelseas easy run and theyre completely messing it up. Also worth noting its one of the first times their first XI has played three times in a week.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:00:03 pm
Remembered that Marescas Leicester almost blew promotion last year when they got in a slump he couldnt pull them out of. Having dropped 18 points across 32 games, they dropped 20 in their next 10, finishing only 1 pt clear of Ipswich having had a double digit lead over 2nd, and 7 clear of Leeds who also managed to bottle promotion getting only 4 points from their last 6 games.

This was Chelseas easy run and theyre completely messing it up. Also worth noting its one of the first times their first XI has played three times in a week.
I keep saying it but it's too simplistic to look at fixtures and assume this or that game is easy. Football isn't played on paper.
Just seen score.

Hahaha.

I knew they were never a threat, the mainstream Media in London went way over the top, they had a easy run of fixtures to gate crash the top 3, once they were mentioned as title contenders they showed what brittle mental midgets that they are.
Great result, just need Arsenal to slip up as well that would be perfect.
Mind the gap dickheads.
Quote from: elbow on Today at 10:08:56 pm
Mind the gap dickheads.
New Thread Title?   :wave
Their next 4 games arent easy

Crystal Palace away

Bournemouth at home

Wolves at home

Man City away


No European football will help them
But I thought they had the best ever player to ever grace the game in Cole Palmer?
