Finally starting to look like a team.
Not sure about this myself - but that's only based on watching some of the game yesterday.
They have lots of very good players but they're very sloppy at times and don't look like they've really clicked yet. And as long as they're relying on players like Cucurella and Sanchez, they'll always concede a few.
Doing a lot better than I expected though, I must admit.
Although it feels like it is built on a house of cards. The manager and a lot of the players have massive egos, it will only take something simple for them to all fallout.
If they can keep their cools until March they may be within a shout of finishing 2nd though. Them or Arsenal will fall to bits over a random red/corner.
One of their big problems will be that Stamford Bridge is not a scary place for away teams. They are far from invincible there. I put that largely down to their fans being shit.