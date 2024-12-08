« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 295455 times)

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,413
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4000 on: December 8, 2024, 08:46:02 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on December  5, 2024, 11:22:31 am
Personally always thought this team stinks as much as 115. Absolutely cringe run club with no meaning to their existence. Worse than 115 in some respects because they appear to get away with cheating the shit out of the rules and laughing in everyone's face about it. Total scum.

This is frankly the truth.  No one questions them their bending of the rules. Their defence will be their demise.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,229
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4001 on: December 8, 2024, 08:57:21 pm »
The latest title challenger. They'll wash out in a few weeks.

There's only one squad capable of getting the title this season, and it's isn't any one of the teams below us.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4002 on: December 8, 2024, 09:01:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 08:32:48 pm
Said it earlier, but these are really in the mix to win the league. They're in the piss easy ECL and they have a phenomenal amount of depth in their squad. Only real weakness is their conceding a load of goals and Cucurella is a position teams are targeting.
I don't think they are based on their overall performances especially against the better teams but it's hard to tell after 14 matches. IMO, their GK is not good enough and that's a critical position for a title challenger.

At this stage, title talk is premature anyway. If another team puts a decent 3/4 games, they'll be challengers too and Arsenal won it after 5 matches.
« Last Edit: December 8, 2024, 09:06:51 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,912
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4003 on: December 8, 2024, 09:02:06 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December  8, 2024, 08:57:21 pm
The latest title challenger. They'll wash out in a few weeks.

There's only one squad capable of getting the title this season, and it's isn't any one of the teams below us.

They are a challenger but lets just focus on ourselves.

Only a third of the way through the season.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4004 on: December 8, 2024, 09:02:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2024, 08:32:48 pm
Said it earlier, but these are really in the mix to win the league. They're in the piss easy ECL and they have a phenomenal amount of depth in their squad. Only real weakness is their conceding a load of goals and Cucurella is a position teams are targeting.

Depth as in numbers but certainly not quality. Attack is alright, the rest is shit.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4005 on: December 9, 2024, 07:57:17 am »
What Chelsea have going for them is they can rest their big players midweek because they couldn't care less about the Conference League and it keeps their out of favour fringe players engaged
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,647
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4006 on: December 9, 2024, 08:13:01 am »
Squad depth is a big help for them but they don't have a great defence and leak goals. A bit like Keegan's Newcastle. They are on a decent run and in the mix and despite the manager getting a tune of the 2 billion pound squad I'm not sure what sets them apart from the others.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4007 on: December 9, 2024, 08:26:38 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on December  9, 2024, 08:13:01 am
Squad depth is a big help for them but they don't have a great defence and leak goals. A bit like Keegan's Newcastle. They are on a decent run and in the mix and despite the manager getting a tune of the 2 billion pound squad I'm not sure what sets them apart from the others.

The mad thing is they're 11th in the PL at home (Man United are 10th) and 1st away. Goal diff of +4 home versus +13 away.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4008 on: December 9, 2024, 10:01:38 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on December  5, 2024, 10:27:25 am
Finally starting to look like a team.

Not sure about this myself - but that's only based on watching some of the game yesterday.

They have lots of very good players but they're very sloppy at times and don't look like they've really clicked yet. And as long as they're relying on players like Cucurella and Sanchez, they'll always concede a few.

Doing a lot better than I expected though, I must admit.


Quote
Although it feels like it is built on a house of cards.  The manager and a lot of the players have massive egos, it will only take something simple for them to all fallout.

If they can keep their cools until March they may be within a shout of finishing 2nd though.  Them or Arsenal will fall to bits over a random red/corner.

One of their big problems will be that Stamford Bridge is not a scary place for away teams. They are far from invincible there. I put that largely down to their fans being shit.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,157
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4009 on: December 9, 2024, 10:54:37 am »
They are beating the dross pretty well but its important to remember that teams still believe that they can score against Chelsea and are not parking the bus. That will start to change soon.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4010 on: December 9, 2024, 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  9, 2024, 08:26:38 am
The mad thing is they're 11th in the PL at home (Man United are 10th) and 1st away. Goal diff of +4 home versus +13 away.

Probably improve that next week as they're facing their inverse in Brentford - top of the PL at home, but 19th Away, with 1 draw and 6 losses.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4011 on: December 9, 2024, 11:14:23 am »
Quote from: smutchin on December  9, 2024, 10:01:38 am
Not sure about this myself - but that's only based on watching some of the game yesterday.

They have lots of very good players but they're very sloppy at times and don't look like they've really clicked yet. And as long as they're relying on players like Cucurella and Sanchez, they'll always concede a few.

Doing a lot better than I expected though, I must admit.


One of their big problems will be that Stamford Bridge is not a scary place for away teams. They are far from invincible there. I put that largely down to their fans being shit.
For me that's their limitation at the moment.  They have lots and lots and lots of very good players but are dependent on a few of those developing into elite players which is certainly not a guarantee.  I think that's why they currently hit the wall against the top teams.

We've been here plenty of times before with clubs like Spurs building what looks like a really promising group and then not being able to get it over the line.

We should also not lose sight of them spending over £1bn on a squad which had recently won the CL to end up with what they have now.  Were it not for incredible fiddling of the books they'd have had rolling points deductions.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4012 on: December 9, 2024, 11:44:30 am »
For me they're a mish mash of average-good mercenary players and other staff without a real profile at the moment.

Basically Boehly's thrown obscene amounts of someones money on the wall to see if something sticks,something has clearly but not that much so far.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4013 on: December 9, 2024, 12:48:16 pm »
the uk media are fainting in joy talking about how Palmer is the best player in - like -evah!!

as far as I saw yesterday he contributed the square root of fuckall other than the pens.  hardly touched the ball and when he did, accomplished not a thing.
Logged

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,468
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4014 on: December 9, 2024, 01:05:53 pm »
Carra reckons he's on the same level as Hazard and done more in his first 18 months than Zola did  ;D

Usual hyperbole
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4015 on: December 9, 2024, 03:39:12 pm »
Maresca only has one full season in management.  Last season Leicester started like a train and looked like they were going to win the Championship with record points.  They fell off quite a lot in the second half of the season. 

I can see them making top 4, but I don't see them sustaining a title challenge.
Logged

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,045
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4016 on: December 10, 2024, 08:24:42 am »
Chelsea basically have two first teams one for Europe and one for premiership. Think they'll push for the title this season to be honest as they should with the money they've spent.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4017 on: December 10, 2024, 08:27:23 am »
They remind me of us in 13/14.

Score goals for fun but the Defence and Keeper are just not good enough.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4018 on: December 10, 2024, 10:38:14 am »
Chelsea Football Club owner Todd Boehly enters Telegraph newspaper auction

https://www.ft.com/content/e9579e3c-7aeb-46cd-946b-384ca8271f7e

A match made in Tory Heaven
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4019 on: December 10, 2024, 11:45:00 am »
Now that these are firmly on our radar as IMO by far the most likely title contenders this season, how have they escaped punishment for their spending under Boehly? I don't pay attention to the PSR rules, is it as simple as the fact that they signed all the players to 8 year contracts meaning that the spend per-season is not considered that high?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,355
  • SPQR
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4020 on: December 10, 2024, 11:46:19 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December 10, 2024, 11:45:00 am
Now that these are firmly on our radar as IMO by far the most likely title contenders this season, how have they escaped punishment for their spending under Boehly? I don't pay attention to the PSR rules, is it as simple as the fact that they signed all the players to 8 year contracts meaning that the spend per-season is not considered that high?

They sold a decent chunk of players for good fees.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4021 on: December 10, 2024, 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on December 10, 2024, 11:45:00 am
Now that these are firmly on our radar as IMO by far the most likely title contenders this season, how have they escaped punishment for their spending under Boehly? I don't pay attention to the PSR rules, is it as simple as the fact that they signed all the players to 8 year contracts meaning that the spend per-season is not considered that high?

That's part of it. A lot of the costs of their purchases are spread over 7/8 years. The PL have changed the rules to limit it to 5 years going forward, but that's only for new signings.

They've also sold quite a lot of players, and if they've been there for a long time/homegrown that can be a big upside.


That did still leave them a bit tight on finances, so they also sold their hotel to themselves for 77m.
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4022 on: Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm »
BBC Headline: Chelsea 'best team in Premier League' - Frank

Sub head: Chelsea are "maybe the best team in the Premier League right now", says Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Body: "They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league," said Frank.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c33d1e13kzvo


 :D
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4023 on: Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm
BBC Headline: Chelsea 'best team in Premier League' - Frank

Sub head: Chelsea are "maybe the best team in the Premier League right now", says Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Body: "They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league," said Frank.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c33d1e13kzvo


 :D

 ::)

2 draws 4 wins each in the PL, we're top of the Champions League table 6 in 6 and beat ADFC and Real Madrid in a week.

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,395
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4024 on: Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Yesterday at 06:06:02 pm
BBC Headline: Chelsea 'best team in Premier League' - Frank

Sub head: Chelsea are "maybe the best team in the Premier League right now", says Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Body: "They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league," said Frank.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c33d1e13kzvo


 :D

Known as 'buttering them up' isn't it?  :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4025 on: Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:32:05 pm
Known as 'buttering them up' isn't it?  :-\

Its pretty standard copy for a manager facing an in-form team.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4026 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:39:28 pm
Its pretty standard copy for a manager facing an in-form team.
Without checking, I'd say Frank came out with the line reproduced in the body, which is fair enough. My post was just an observation on how that reasonable line gets "creatively edited", not once but twice in the same article.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,079
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 07:18:03 am »
It's good that he's saying that, puts a little more pressure on them after their manager has spent the whole season playing down their prospects.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 