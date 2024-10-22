Something Ive noticed about their academy graduates, they all seem to be of a similar build. Tall, quick and athletic. Seems ironic that they produce such players but end up selling them and buying small technically better players from elswhere, usually at great cost.

I recall someone telling me about 20 years ago that Gerrard wouldnt get into our academy then because he had ten to two feet, and that the academy people looked at parents build/height when scouting.

Mad really

Tall, quick and athletic players are generally really dominant in youth football. That video of Chido Obi-Martin scoring 10 for Arsenal against our U16s was wild, partly because an elite academy would ship 14 goals to anybody but also because Obi-Martin looked like an adult playing against children. Man U have since signed Obi-Martin so time will tell if those attributes are still potent once he's up against grown men.Arguably Chelsea have hit the right formula; develop dominant youth team players, sell them and then use the money to buy players more suited to elite adult football.Forest have got a kid in their U11s who has a really apparent in-toe gait ("pigeon toes" in old parlance) from the hips down. He dribbles at near enough full sprint speed as his gait is seemingly a great natural fit for dribbling and he whips over crosses when he looks to be almost facing the wrong direction. I can imagine a lot of scouts/coaches not giving him a second glance in the past as he doesn't fit that pre-conceived idea of a footballer.