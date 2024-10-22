« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 282144 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,401
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3960 on: October 22, 2024, 04:43:22 pm »
Come on, you should know, young Mancunians have always prided themselves on ridiculous haircuts












Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,328
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3961 on: October 22, 2024, 06:06:04 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on October 22, 2024, 11:32:09 am
Some of the comments on these in the media is hilarious. You'd swear they were operating on a shoestring budget the way it's being perceived.

Tell me about it. Being a bit rubbish for the last few years shouldn't get them off the hook after spending over £1bn.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3962 on: October 22, 2024, 06:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2024, 03:42:50 pm
One of the only redeeming things about Chelsea is their youth academy, they constantly churn out top level academy prospects at a higher rate than anybody else in the country. I haven't watched the lad but if he's highly rated and from their academy he probably is a bit decent,.
They are an excellent feeder club.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,291
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3963 on: October 23, 2024, 01:24:29 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on October 21, 2024, 09:20:24 am
Lavia did have a good game against City to be fair. He looks a good player and the Saints fans I know still believe its a big loss for us to miss out on him, but the fact is that his injury record is pretty horrendous, so I don't think we are at the stage where we should be longing for his absence.

To long for his absence would entail him being absent from the team. He has never played for us.
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,506
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3964 on: October 23, 2024, 12:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 22, 2024, 04:42:04 pm
Palace? Whove they produced?

The best right back in the world.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,479
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3965 on: October 23, 2024, 12:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Jambo Power on October 23, 2024, 01:24:29 am
To long for his absence would entail him being absent from the team. He has never played for us.

Yes, sorry phrased that wrongly.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,900
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3966 on: October 23, 2024, 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 22, 2024, 03:42:50 pm
One of the only redeeming things about Chelsea is their youth academy, they constantly churn out top level academy prospects at a higher rate than anybody else in the country. I haven't watched the lad but if he's highly rated and from their academy he probably is a bit decent,.

Something Ive noticed about their academy graduates, they all seem to be of a similar build. Tall, quick and athletic. Seems ironic that they produce such players but end up selling them and buying small technically better players from elswhere, usually at great cost.
I recall someone telling me about 20 years ago that Gerrard wouldnt get into our academy then because he had ten to two feet, and that the academy people looked at parents build/height when scouting.
Mad really
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3967 on: October 23, 2024, 02:21:10 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 23, 2024, 01:06:46 pm
Something Ive noticed about their academy graduates, they all seem to be of a similar build. Tall, quick and athletic. Seems ironic that they produce such players but end up selling them and buying small technically better players from elswhere, usually at great cost.
I recall someone telling me about 20 years ago that Gerrard wouldnt get into our academy then because he had ten to two feet, and that the academy people looked at parents build/height when scouting.
Mad really
Tall, quick and athletic players are generally really dominant in youth football.  That video of Chido Obi-Martin scoring 10 for Arsenal against our U16s was wild, partly because an elite academy would ship 14 goals to anybody but also because Obi-Martin looked like an adult playing against children.  Man U have since signed Obi-Martin so time will tell if those attributes are still potent once he's up against grown men.

Arguably Chelsea have hit the right formula; develop dominant youth team players, sell them and then use the money to buy players more suited to elite adult football.

Forest have got a kid in their U11s who has a really apparent in-toe gait ("pigeon toes" in old parlance) from the hips down.  He dribbles at near enough full sprint speed as his gait is seemingly a great natural fit for dribbling and he whips over crosses when he looks to be almost facing the wrong direction.  I can imagine a lot of scouts/coaches not giving him a second glance in the past as he doesn't fit that pre-conceived idea of a footballer.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,886
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3968 on: October 23, 2024, 02:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October 22, 2024, 02:22:38 pm
https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5861051/2024/10/22/josh-acheampong-chelsea-contract/?source=twitteruk&utm_campaign=twitterfc&utm_medium=social

Chelseas Josh Acheampong frozen out of first team and Under-21s until he signs new contract

Stay classy chelsea, he's supposed to be a talent, guess if he's not from Brazil and costing £40mil they have no interest..



Caught Offside article is scathing about their behaviour, branding it blackmail and saying:

"Even by the Blues recent standards, thats sinking to a new low, and begs the question as to why any player worth their salt would see their future at a club where theyre just treated as pawns in the bigger picture."

About time journos saying this (applies to the Adu Dhabi cheats, too)


https://www.caughtoffside.com/2024/10/23/chelsea-blackmail-josh-acheampong-liverpool/

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm »
Maraseca turning on Reece James:

Quote
He is on the way, hes doing well, hes progressing, but from Reece I expected more also in terms of leadership, Maresca said when asked how James managed his role as club captain while not playing. Most of the time when they are captain, they think that because they are captain they have more, because I am the captain, I expect that you give me more. For me, because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. And sometimes its, OK, I am the captain I can give less, no.

Hes one of the captains and I expected from him, and his teammates expected from him, to give always more in terms of leadership in general.

Source: The Guardian

They really tried to compare this bozo to Trent.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,890
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 02:20:03 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Maraseca turning on Reece James:

Source: The Guardian

They really tried to compare this bozo to Trent.

Strange choice to hand the captaincy to someone who just can't stay fit. Does he win by default for being there longer than five minutes? They should just give it to Palmer as the only consistent selection.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 