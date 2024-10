this guy can just go fuck himself.......



Enzo Maresca says he is "convinced" Chelsea cannot compete for "big things" with Manchester City and Arsenal this season.



The Italian manager has had an good start at Stamford Bridge, winning seven of his 10 matches, overseeing a run of 27 goals and seeing Chelsea rise into fourth place, just two points behind P remier League leaders Liverpool.



To be honest, I am liking this. I want absolutely no attention on ourselves. I dont want the media highlighting how we have been playing. I dont want any manager commenting on how organised we are. I dont want any sort of distraction. I would rather have the narrative of how Arsenal are the title of the only team in the last 2 seasons to challenge City. I like it this way.