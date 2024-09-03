« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 3, 2024, 07:39:57 pm
Yeah this MCO thing is another can of worms that the state sportswash project clubs are already exploiting moving their 'assets' around.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 4, 2024, 01:57:30 pm
[Chelsea] Jadon Sancho on joining Chelsea: "I knew Enzo Maresca from when I was at Man City, when he was with Pep." Jadon Sancho left City at 2017 and Maresca joined in 2020.

:lmao
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 5, 2024, 09:39:51 am
The Premier League has approved Chelsea's £76.5M sale of two hotels to a sister company, helping them meet the league's profit and sustainability rules.

Of course they have.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 5, 2024, 09:42:55 am
sinnermichael
The Premier League has approved Chelsea's £76.5M sale of two hotels to a sister company, helping them meet the league's profit and sustainability rules.

Of course they have.
Their rules - which evidently you could drive a bus through - had nothing to enable the Premier League to not approve the sales.  All they could rule on was whether the sales were market value and that's subjective within about +/-£20m.

Hopefully the next release of the rules is a lot tighter and written with consideration of the scummy twats they've allowed to take over so many of the clubs.  That said, if they come up with a solid set of rules the clubs will probably vote against adopting them.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 7, 2024, 01:49:14 pm
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Todd Boehly believes his relationship with Clearlake is at breaking point. Situation said to be untenable. Co-owners want to buy each other out. Chelsea on the brink of civil war #CFC

Chelsea FCs main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital  Chelseas majority owner  and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.


Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 7, 2024, 01:59:09 pm
Ray K
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Todd Boehly believes his relationship with Clearlake is at breaking point. Situation said to be untenable. Co-owners want to buy each other out. Chelsea on the brink of civil war #CFC

Chelsea FCs main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital  Chelseas majority owner  and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.




 ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 7, 2024, 01:59:18 pm
That is a real shame to read
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 7, 2024, 02:09:30 pm
Clearlake are the ones with the money though, a lot of Saudi money, any deal should be fully investigated.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 7, 2024, 02:14:35 pm
Nicholas Jackson new 9 year contract 😂
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
September 7, 2024, 02:31:27 pm
Ray K
@Matt_Law_DT
Exclusive: Todd Boehly believes his relationship with Clearlake is at breaking point. Situation said to be untenable. Co-owners want to buy each other out. Chelsea on the brink of civil war #CFC

Chelsea FCs main shareholders are exploring their ownership of the English Premier League football club after little more than two years in charge, amid a deterioration in relations, people familiar with the matter said.

California-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital  Chelseas majority owner  and US businessman Todd Boehly are assessing whether they can potentially buy each other out, according to the people.



So hes prepare to buyout Clearlakes 61% holding for £2.5bn.

That values Chelsea at over £4bn.


Which is a fucking fantasy . 
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Yesterday at 08:20:07 pm
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 12:34:14 am
jacobs chains
Chelsea upping the anti in the most insanely ran club in world football.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/07/chelsea-clearlake-capital-todd-boehly-behdad-eghbali-relationship-breaks-down

And there's more

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/sep/09/chelsea-clearlake-hopes-buy-out-todd-boehly-or-remove-his-power-civil-war

If Chelsea were a TV show it would be Succession.

This whole club is a nest of vipers. They'll wrap themselves around you, and they'll suffocate you.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Today at 08:06:34 am
Open warfare eh?

Guess it wont have much impact on the pitch because  theyre already nuts
