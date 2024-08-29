« previous next »
Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm
Something very strange. Nothing adds up. Its like they are wilfully selfs-destructing. Id be very worried if I was a fan.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
But they had too many players lieyesterday

This is nuts!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 29, 2024, 10:53:41 pm
Just seen they scraped through in their Conference League qualifier tonight against Servette.
Wtf is a "Servette"? A new Corvette or what?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:03:05 pm
Wtf is a "Servette"? A new Corvette or what?

Is it:

a blind serviette?

a really small underarm tennis serve that only just goes over the net?

or

a Swiss football club named after a district of Geneva that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge once played for?

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 10:17:32 pm
Last summer there was an on paper logic to their madness. Fees and wages have been constantly going up, so sign a bunch of young sought after talents, stick them on long contracts, and 5 years later you have a deep squad of players in their prime that cost a fraction of what players cost now. It was flawed of course, it's not easy to keep a big group of young players motivated and professional when they're set for life already and lacking leaders, but you could see how maybe there was an attempt at a plan.

They just seem to have lost it now though. Their squad is massive, they need to keep selling players for years to meet PSR/FFP and a good chunk of their squad is only going to decline in value (unless they keep selling to associated clubs, but that'll only work for so long). They basically have to get top four this season, I don't see how they keep going without it.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 10:29:21 pm
Who is actually sanctioning their business? It can't be anyone who actually knows how football works and operates. It's madness. Funny if it goes tits up again this season though.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm
It's genuinely mental that they've got half the squad training alone.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 10:45:40 pm
Oh the Chelsea pull couldn't get Oshimen over the line. #fail
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3808 on: Today at 07:59:35 am
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 10:14:42 pm
Is it:

a blind serviette?

a really small underarm tennis serve that only just goes over the net?

or

a Swiss football club named after a district of Geneva that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge once played for?

We played them under Shankly.
