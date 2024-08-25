« previous next »
Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 264682 times)

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3760 on: August 25, 2024, 08:13:03 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on August 25, 2024, 08:10:01 pm
It's a co-ownership deal. They paid 12 million for half his rights. Porto can acquire another 30% for 8m during the next 2 years but the last 20% have not been negotiated which means if he does well, the price will skyrocket.

Anyway by now we know that Chelsea knew the money would be back via Gallagher so it didn't really matter how much and who they spend it on, Omorodion or Felix.

I thought co-ownership wasn't allowed anymore?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3761 on: August 25, 2024, 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 25, 2024, 08:13:03 pm
I thought co-ownership wasn't allowed anymore?
That's the official announcement on Porto's website:
Futebol Clube do Porto  Futebol, SAD (FC Porto) informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Club Atlético Madrid for the permanent acquisition of the registration rights and 50% of the economic rights of professional footballer Samuel Omorodion for a total of 15 million (fifteen million euros).

In the agreement with Club Atlético Madrid, FC Porto will hold two non-mandatory purchase options for additional economic rights of 15% at a cost of 5 million (five million euros) each, to be exercised by July 2025 and July 2026, allowing FC Porto to possibly hold 80% of the players economic rights for a fixed amount of 25 million (twenty-five million euros).

Furthermore, FC Porto has signed a contract with the player valid for 5 sporting seasons, until June 30, 2029, and has agreed on a buyout clause amounting to 100 million (one hundred million euros).

Guess they found a loophole.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3762 on: August 28, 2024, 08:59:11 pm »
https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1828877713408758167

Quote
Chelsea are facing a challenge to comply with Uefas financial rules after the European governing body confirmed that it does not allow clubs to register income from selling assets to sister companies.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3763 on: August 28, 2024, 09:01:22 pm »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3764 on: August 28, 2024, 09:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 28, 2024, 08:59:11 pm
https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1828877713408758167


Good news. Next two days will chaotic from them as Maresca has basically told the 'bomb squad' that none of them will be playing this season. And yet Chelsea are still bafflingly trying to add players despite having pretty much a full line-up of players still to dump.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3765 on: August 28, 2024, 09:05:10 pm »
Aye, I think we should go for Chalobah. Would be a good backup and is a talnted kid.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3766 on: August 28, 2024, 09:07:18 pm »
Maresca seems an absolute lunatic.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3767 on: August 28, 2024, 09:15:40 pm »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3768 on: August 28, 2024, 09:25:31 pm »
Quote
Chelsea face more than challenging bid to meet UEFAs financial rules
Premier League side in difficult position after European governing body confirmed it does not allow clubs to register income from selling assets, like its two hotels, to sister companies
Martyn Ziegler, Chief Sports Reporter, Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8.00pm BST, The Times

Chelsea are facing a challenge to comply with UEFAs financial rules after the European governing body confirmed that it does not allow clubs to register income from selling assets to sister companies.

The Premier League has yet to close loopholes that have allowed Chelsea to register the sale of two hotels to a sister company for £76.5million, and to sell the womens team to the clubs parent company.

UEFA confirmed that its rules did not allow for clubs to register income from selling assets to sister companies, but stressed that all cases would have to be assessed individually by its independent panel. Such transactions are also banned by the English Football League for clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Any sanction or settlement for a breach of UEFAs financial rules would not affect Chelsea in this seasons Conference League, but would be applied before next season.

UEFAs club financial control board has a range of sanctions at its discretion ranging from a warning or fine up to excluding a club from European competition. In 2018 AC Milan agreed a settlement with Uefa to serve a one-year ban from European football, but that was for several breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

Chelseas UEFA challenges are also greater because the European body has stricter rules than the Premier League in terms of the amount that clubs can lose.

Under the new football earnings rule, which has replaced UEFAs Financial Fair Play system, clubs in Europe this season will be allowed to have lost a maximum of 40million (about £34.5million) over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. That compares with £105million over three years in Englands top flight.

Kieran Maguire, a football finance author, said: Chelseas position in terms of compliance with UEFAs Financial Sustainability Rules could be more than challenging given that UEFA are not as flexible when it comes to real estate sales to related or associated parties.

This could also apply if the womens team has been sold to another part of the Clearlake-Boehly empire.

Chelsea have been approached for comment, but the clubs chairman, Todd Boehly, stated in the clubs most recent accounts published in April that they expect to comply with UEFAs rules.

He said: The club continues to balance success on the field together with the financial imperatives of complying with Uefa and Premier League financial regulations. The club has complied with these since their inception in 2012 and expects to do so in the foreseeable future.

The Premier League has yet to approve the sale of the hotels more than a year after it was registered by Chelsea  the league has to agree that it was of fair market value. The sale of the womens team took place on June 28, two days before the end of the financial year.

Chelsea made an £89.8million loss in the 2022-23 season and had no Champions League income last season having earned £81million from Europe the year before. They have also been spending heavily once more in this transfer window.

In September 2022, Chelsea were placed on a watchlist by UEFAs Club Financial Control Body among 19 European clubs who escaped action only because of Covid-related allowances. However, as they failed to qualify for Europe for the 2022-23 season they were not liable to any enforcement of UEFAs financial rules.

In June last year, UEFA closed an amortisation loophole that allowed clubs to spread the cost of a transfer fee over the length of the players contract  UEFA imposed a five-year maximum for players signed after July 1. That meant that Chelsea will be able to split the £115million fee for signing Moisés Caicedo over only five years instead of the eight years of his contract.

https://archive.md/CJHOG#selection-2149.0-2153.186
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3769 on: August 28, 2024, 09:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 28, 2024, 08:59:11 pm
https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1828877713408758167

How about seling asses to sister companies then? They have plenty of players they can sell to other Saudi independent clubs.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3770 on: August 28, 2024, 09:32:29 pm »
Quote
The club continues to balance success on the field together with the financial imperatives of complying with Uefa and Premier League financial regulations.

By "balance" I assume Boehly means they're equally bad at doing both things
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3771 on: August 28, 2024, 09:36:01 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 09:26:04 pm
How about seling asses to sister companies then? They have plenty of players they can sell to other Saudi independent clubs.

Well they certainly have a lot of donkeys on their books. ;)
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3772 on: August 28, 2024, 10:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 28, 2024, 08:59:11 pm
https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1828877713408758167

The madness at Chelsea under Boehly can only have one outcome, and we all know what it is. Hopefully this terrible club will cease to exist ...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3773 on: August 28, 2024, 10:45:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on August 28, 2024, 10:30:46 pm
The madness at Chelsea under Boehly can only have one outcome, and we all know what it is. Hopefully this terrible club will cease to exist ...
That is one thing we can all agree on.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on August 28, 2024, 09:05:10 pm
Aye, I think we should go for Chalobah. Would be a good backup and is a talnted kid.

If they really need cash, why not bid for Levi Colwill, £60 million, balls on the table. You have 2 hours to answer or we fuck off (you ludicrous twats!).
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 am »
Petrovic is the first of many out the door. Of course he signs a new deal first and ends up at Strasbourg
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 12:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on August 28, 2024, 08:59:11 pm
https://x.com/TimesSport/status/1828877713408758167

Good. This is a pathetic loophole that needs closing. Its owner equity being disguised as revenue. Its ridiculous that the Prem havent made a decision on whether to recognise these sales yet.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 12:58:02 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 12:54:08 pm
Good. This is a pathetic loophole that needs closing. Its owner equity being disguised as revenue. Its ridiculous that the Prem havent made a decision on whether to recognise these sales yet.
The Premier League will definitely recognise the sales as they didn't have any rules in place to cover such an eventuality (not necessarily their fault - it's such a knobhead move by Chelsea that they likely hadn't even considered it).  All that the Premier League are ruling on is whether the fees involved represented market value and that's subjective to a point.

Even UEFA's rule won't hit Chelsea until next season so they're free to continue their glorious Conference League run this season.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3778 on: Yesterday at 01:08:54 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 25, 2024, 08:13:03 pm
I thought co-ownership wasn't allowed anymore?

When they say "half his rights" in this type of deal nowadays, they mean that Atletico have a 50% sell on clause (of all the cash received, not just the profit, I believe).

Porto have the right to "purchase" 30% more for a fixed fee, leaving Atletico with only a 20% sell-on clause.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3779 on: Yesterday at 04:35:28 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on August 16, 2024, 12:39:53 pm
He's actually a really good player. More fool them if they sell him.
👀
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3780 on: Yesterday at 06:52:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 28, 2024, 09:07:18 pm
Maresca seems an absolute lunatic.
Im here for it. Not pulling punches, saying loads of borderline wild shit. His unhinged press conference the other day was like he was edging for the entire duration, the sick fuck.

This is one of the most bizarre periods in the history of any Premier League club that I can remember.

Also, I keep seeing this reference to the bomb squad. What does this mean?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3781 on: Yesterday at 07:10:26 pm »
Wonder which one of the owners or sporting directors is forcing every manager to play Mudryk and hope he isn't shit
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3782 on: Yesterday at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:52:47 pm
Im here for it. Not pulling punches, saying loads of borderline wild shit. His unhinged press conference the other day was like he was edging for the entire duration, the sick fuck.

This is one of the most bizarre periods in the history of any Premier League club that I can remember.

Also, I keep seeing this reference to the bomb squad. What does this mean?

Huge fan of Public Enemy, Maresca is.

Who knew?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3783 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:10:26 pm
Wonder which one of the owners or sporting directors is forcing every manager to play Mudryk and hope he isn't shit
They have to play him in hope he turns somewhat decent so they could get rid eventually. Or else they are stuck with a 60m flop for another 7 years..
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3784 on: Yesterday at 09:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:10:26 pm
Wonder which one of the owners or sporting directors is forcing every manager to play Mudryk and hope he isn't shit
Maresca saying that Sterling isn't his type of wide forward is fine - that's any managers prerogative - but it rings hollow when he picks Mudryk and Madueke who are very similar to Sterling.  The only difference seems to be that one is one much higher wages than the other two.

I think Mudryk's best performance is still the five minutes on his debut against us.  Since everyone worked out he's a one dimensional speedster he's hardly done anything.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3785 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:10:26 pm
Wonder which one of the owners or sporting directors is forcing every manager to play Mudryk and hope he isn't shit

He'll have been tried to be coached by 10 Chelsea managers by the time his contract ends.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3786 on: Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm »
Mudryk is gifted but brainless. He needs to be coached consistently by a manager who wants to improve him and has a specific plan for him. Sometimes at Shakhtar he could be unplayable, but hes proven that he simply hasnt got the football intelligence to be able to cope with changing scenarios or the level of defender in the Premier League.

If theyre cutting their losses, it should be Jim jettisoned. Terrible signing for that price.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3787 on: Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:52:47 pm
Im here for it. Not pulling punches, saying loads of borderline wild shit. His unhinged press conference the other day was like he was edging for the entire duration, the sick fuck.

This is one of the most bizarre periods in the history of any Premier League club that I can remember.

Also, I keep seeing this reference to the bomb squad. What does this mean?

Bomb squad is all the players cut off from first team training that have been told to go. In Chelsea's case it's pretty much a full line-up of players
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3788 on: Yesterday at 10:53:41 pm »
Just seen they scraped through in their Conference League qualifier tonight against Servette.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3789 on: Today at 04:25:41 pm »
https://x.com/mattspiro/status/1829439795270926738

Quote
Chelsea to sell Brazilian striker Deivid Washington - whom they bought for 16m last year - to partner club Strasbourg for a little over 21m, according to L'Equipe. Deivid played 28 minutes for #CFC
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3790 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm »
Impressive profit from selling a player in truth to yourself,magical.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3791 on: Today at 04:49:55 pm »
Club record purchase for Strasbourg. Justifiable though - their current squad only has five centre forwards (according to Transfermarkt).
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3792 on: Today at 04:52:42 pm »
Crooks. Vile club. Can't wait until they implode (and they will, I have more faith that these will than City).
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3793 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Surely football has some arm's length rules around transactions between connected parties?

Or am I expecting too much?
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3794 on: Today at 06:31:26 pm »
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3795 on: Today at 07:07:35 pm »
this is just beyond stupid now. im going to laugh so hard when it all implodes and everyone starts crying about "football heritage chelsea" going down the toilet. this is beyond stupid.
« Reply #3796 on: Today at 07:23:43 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 04:52:42 pm
Crooks. Vile club. Can't wait until they implode (and they will, I have more faith that these will than City).

100% .. just an absolute shambles.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3797 on: Today at 07:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Nogg3000 on Today at 06:31:26 pm
So true!

https://x.com/paddypower/status/1829459055661723911?s=46&t=9gHixZceAHUNs9UNHB4rVA
Can I give them my phone number too? I've been unemployed for half a year now...
