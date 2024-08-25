I thought co-ownership wasn't allowed anymore?
That's the official announcement on Porto's website:
Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol, SAD (FC Porto) informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Club Atlético Madrid for the permanent acquisition of the registration rights and 50% of the economic rights of professional footballer Samuel Omorodion for a total of 15 million (fifteen million euros).
In the agreement with Club Atlético Madrid, FC Porto will hold two non-mandatory purchase options for additional economic rights of 15% at a cost of 5 million (five million euros) each, to be exercised by July 2025 and July 2026, allowing FC Porto to possibly hold 80% of the players economic rights for a fixed amount of 25 million (twenty-five million euros).
Furthermore, FC Porto has signed a contract with the player valid for 5 sporting seasons, until June 30, 2029, and has agreed on a buyout clause amounting to 100 million (one hundred million euros).
Guess they found a loophole.