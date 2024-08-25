I thought co-ownership wasn't allowed anymore?



That's the official announcement on Porto's website:Futebol Clube do Porto  Futebol, SAD (FC Porto) informs the market that it has reached an agreement with Club Atlético Madrid for the permanent acquisition of the registration rights and 50% of the economic rights of professional footballer Samuel Omorodion for a total of 15 million (fifteen million euros).In the agreement with Club Atlético Madrid, FC Porto will hold two non-mandatory purchase options for additional economic rights of 15% at a cost of 5 million (five million euros) each, to be exercised by July 2025 and July 2026, allowing FC Porto to possibly hold 80% of the players economic rights for a fixed amount of 25 million (twenty-five million euros).Furthermore, FC Porto has signed a contract with the player valid for 5 sporting seasons, until June 30, 2029, and has agreed on a buyout clause amounting to 100 million (one hundred million euros).Guess they found a loophole.