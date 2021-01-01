Been having a discussion with a few customers at work recently who are Chelsea fans and none of them can really wrap their heads around what exactly the plan is.
Ive been told Maresca has highlighted a number of players he is training and using as his squad and basically said the rest arent relevant to the questions of the number of players on their books.
I dont know much (or care much) about their owner, can anyone shed any light on the plan (if there even is one) or if its something in an american sport hes basically trying to replicate in football?
No one can seem to put their finger on what the fuck theyre trying to do. Looking at the first 11 they had out vs City, they actually have some decent names in their side but I cant really see how theyre expecting it to all fit together with any real cohesion. Lavia still looks a class player and on paper you would think him Caicedo and Palmer would be a good midfield but Palmer is the only real sure thing in there, Lavia could struggle off the back of last years injury worries and Caicedo struggled. Fernandez is a strange player and after his disgusting post Copa America antics its bringing me great joy to see him dropping stinkers