Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 06:46:08 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 06:42:43 pm
We already saw him operate at a high level at Man City, I am glad we had Mane and Salah instead.

Having said that, I am surprised he should be as 'shot' as he is. I get that he has played a lot of football, but he is only 29. He should still be good for one or two more seasons. Maybe he even would be, were he not stuck at Chelsea.

Possibly. He's played a fuckload of football, though; so it's not that surprising that he's "shot."

RE: My Jurgen comment: I'm mostly interested in how Jurgen would have used him. Pep turned him into a back post tap-in merchant/robot. Would I swap him for Mane/Salah? Never, ever.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 06:46:36 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Seems their new MO when they want rid,freeze them out totally no matter if they're recently signed or spent most of their lives with the club.

No love for Raheem Sterling after his career choices but would take great pleasure if he and some of the others sure to follow him throw a spanner in their works.

I saw Chelsea's methods summed up as "Forgotten, but not gone"
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 06:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 06:46:08 pm
Possibly. He's played a fuckload of football, though; so it's not that surprising that he's "shot."

RE: My Jurgen comment: I'm mostly interested in how Jurgen would have used him. Pep turned him into a back post tap-in merchant/robot. Would I swap him for Mane/Salah? Never, ever.
Fair enough.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm »
So they got Chalobah, Raheem, Lukaku, Kepa and Chilwell 'training' with the development group, whatever that means. Fuckin' hell... what a fall for some of these lads.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3684 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm »
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign England defender Ben Chilwell by Chelsea after the 27-year-old was told he does not feature in boss Enzo Maresca's plans.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3685 on: Today at 12:37:55 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign England defender Ben Chilwell by Chelsea after the 27-year-old was told he does not feature in boss Enzo Maresca's plans.

Hopefully they bite. Him, Shaw and Malacia - injury riddled exodia of left-backs.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3686 on: Today at 01:35:00 am »
These players signing for them need to ask themselves what they are in it for.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 07:24:41 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:41:53 pm
So they got Chalobah, Raheem, Lukaku, Kepa and Chilwell 'training' with the development group, whatever that means. Fuckin' hell... what a fall for some of these lads.
Making their situations "untenable" and unbearable.
Only way you gunna start getting rid of players on massively long contracts - make it unpleasant for them so they can leave of their own accord.

Boehly playing a blinder - "Sir" Jimbo-style! ;D
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 07:27:09 am »
There's an excitement and interest in finding out about a player when you sign them. Chelsea fans must just find transfers boring as anything now.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 07:54:13 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:27:09 am
There's an excitement and interest in finding out about a player when you sign them. Chelsea fans must just find transfers boring as anything now.

The weirdest thing is not one of the players theyve signed changes the neeedle for them.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 07:58:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:35:00 am
These players signing for them need to ask themselves what they are in it for.

A juicy 7-8 year contract and a healthy salary. Hard to turn down for some, unfortunately.

This club is everything that is wrong with football now.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 10:50:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:54:13 am
The weirdest thing is not one of the players theyve signed changes the neeedle for them.
Yep. All of them are pretty much the same.  No one is majorly different or hugely improves them.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3692 on: Today at 10:59:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:20:25 pm
Similar to Michael Owen in that regard. The world at his feet as a teenager but not a single set of fans give a flying fuck about him.

Not even close to Owen in terms of impact/profile/ability though...

Similarity is, as with many english players, they were overplayed when young and reliant on pace and ended up spent in their mid to late 20s.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3693 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
Been having a discussion with a few customers at work recently who are Chelsea fans and none of them can really wrap their heads around what exactly the plan is.

Ive been told Maresca has highlighted a number of players he is training and using as his squad and basically said the rest arent relevant to the questions of the number of players on their books.

I dont know much (or care much) about their owner, can anyone shed any light on the plan (if there even is one) or if its something in an american sport hes basically trying to replicate in football?

No one can seem to put their finger on what the fuck theyre trying to do. Looking at the first 11 they had out vs City, they actually have some decent names in their side but I cant really see how theyre expecting it to all fit together with any real cohesion. Lavia still looks a class player and on paper you would think him Caicedo and Palmer would be a good midfield but Palmer is the only real sure thing in there, Lavia could struggle off the back of last years injury worries and Caicedo struggled. Fernandez is a strange player and after his disgusting post Copa America antics its bringing me great joy to see him dropping stinkers
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3694 on: Today at 11:32:14 am »
That Enzo is one of the most overrated players about, especially on here.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3695 on: Today at 11:33:08 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:32:14 am
That Enzo is one of the most overrated players about, especially on here.

He's absolute garbage.  Reading on here you'd think he was like Makalele crossed with Alonso, then I watch him and he's just a Waitrose Jorginho.
