I agree with the broad comparison, but Owen was a more talented footballer. Sterling had an exceptional football brain as a young player, which made him stand out amongst the rest, on top of his physical/athletic qualities.



Still wish we got to see him under Jurgen.



We already saw him operate at a high level at Man City, I am glad we had Mane and Salah instead.Having said that, I am surprised he should be as 'shot' as he is. I get that he has played a lot of football, but he is only 29. He should still be good for one or two more seasons. Maybe he even would be, were he not stuck at Chelsea.