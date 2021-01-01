« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92] 93   Go Down

Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 256024 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:02:32 pm
That's great :D everyone not in the squad the first day was thinking no problem, my time will come, lots of games

Today.....oh apparently I don't exist
when Boehly started this shit, I joked that nobody had explained that a football (PL) squad isn't the same size as a football (NFL) squad.

maybe I wasn't joking .... 
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 02:13:09 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:02:32 pm
That's great :D everyone not in the squad the first day was thinking no problem, my time will come, lots of games

Today.....oh apparently I don't exist

But i'm still getting paid £150k a week for the next 6 years......oh well
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm »
Fuckin arrogance on Maresca. Hope that's been misquoted or mistranslated or something otherwise that's awful.
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 02:28:24 pm »
Did he really say that ?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,178
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 02:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 02:17:11 pm
Fuckin arrogance on Maresca. Hope that's been misquoted or mistranslated or something otherwise that's awful.
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 02:28:24 pm
Did he really say that ?
https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1826245332679983328
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,885
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:56:26 pm
That is brutal.  One day your face fits, you're part of the leadership group, playing every week... the next you're "training apart".

It would be interesting to see the full list of the 15-20 players that are training apart.

As others have said, Maresca has the same psycho twat vibes as Guardiola.  Arteta's not a whole lot better either.

Apparently playing Squid Game to finalise their PL squad once the window closes.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 02:36:42 pm »
He doesn't care because he knows he won't have a chance to use all of them before he gets sacked in six months time. Would be a waste of time getting to know all 42 players in the squad.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm »
Read a thing last night about some of the stuff going on there since Bohely came in. Mental. The best was Bohely landing down to the changies at half time during a game against West Ham and looking to bring a pile of his friends and their kids in to meet the team half way through Tommy Tuchels team talk. Tuchel refused obviously. And the time Bohely told Tuchel who his perfect team should be, with the 4-4-3 formation
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 02:48:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:21:10 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
🚨🔵 Maresca: I am not working with 42 players. I am working with 21 players.

The other 15-20 players are training apart.  I don't see them. It's not a mess like it looks from outside. Absolutely not.

They can even have 20 years contract, its not my point. I dont care.


How can the premier league just sit back and watch this mess?

Wonder if there's anyone on that 15-20 list worth a low bid for?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:54 pm by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 02:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Joao Felix
Im really happy to be back at Chelsea and I cant wait to get started. I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice
A bit like when you go into a pub in a place you used to live 10+ years since you were last there and you still recognise the odd face.  A bit like that except Joao Felix was last at Chelsea in May 2023.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,867
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 02:54:37 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:21:10 pm
How can the premier league just sit back and watch this mess?
They aren't bothered.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:44:53 pm
Read a thing last night about some of the stuff going on there since Bohely came in. Mental. The best was Bohely landing down to the changies at half time during a game against West Ham and looking to bring a pile of his friends and their kids in to meet the team half way through Tommy Tuchels team talk. Tuchel refused obviously. And the time Bohely told Tuchel who his perfect team should be, with the 4-4-3 formation
I saw that yesterday on X.

He's absolute Tool.

The 443 formation.

The HT incident.

The telling a bunch of Agents that Chelsea are always in the CL and then being told they had to qualify for it.

What's more outrageous is why Tuchel got sacked if it's to be believed. ;D

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,502
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
These need binning out of the league along with City.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,178
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:56:04 pm

What's more outrageous is why Tuchel got sacked if it's to be believed. ;D

What is Tuchel supposed to have done?  I just heard the general 'Tuchel falling out with the owners over transfers' and whatnot.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3654 on: Today at 03:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:05:22 pm
What is Tuchel supposed to have done?  I just heard the general 'Tuchel falling out with the owners over transfers' and whatnot.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,926
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3655 on: Today at 03:21:20 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,178
  • Truthiness
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3656 on: Today at 03:24:02 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:21:20 pm
This is, amazingly, not a joke...
Oh my god, I never heard that before.
No wonder he was sacked. Anyone who watches the Big Bang Theory shouldn't be leading any big organisation.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3657 on: Today at 03:25:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:08:42 pm

Could somebody crop the two guys out of that gif please. Asking for a friend... ;D
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,926
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3658 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:24:02 pm
Oh my god, I never heard that before.
No wonder he was sacked. Anyone who watches the Big Bang Theory shouldn't be leading any big organisation.

 ;D

Olé
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,106
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3659 on: Today at 05:21:37 pm »
Neto has now been assigned Sterling's shirt number
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3660 on: Today at 05:26:42 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:37 pm
Neto has now been assigned Sterling's shirt number
Wow!

Sterling will probably leave. A player like that can't accept being left out.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3661 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:37 pm
Neto has now been assigned Sterling's shirt number

Basket case fc.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 05:35:01 pm »
Boehly is doing a grand job.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,885
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:26:42 pm
Wow!

Sterling will probably leave. A player like that can't accept being left out.

Everyone jumped on Sterling for his statement but it was hardly an isolated thing with one player being frozen out. The club is so badly run. Hope they get their comeuppance eventually.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 05:41:39 pm »
Ugarte to the mancs. £600m in 2 years for Ten Hag
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 05:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:41:26 pm
Everyone jumped on Sterling for his statement but it was hardly an isolated thing with one player being frozen out. The club is so badly run. Hope they get their comeuppance eventually.
They've treated him very poorly. Just shows their buy and discard culture (they signed him just 2 years ago).

They seemingly want him out because of his high wages.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:48:32 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,753
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm »
Theyve taken Sterlings shirt number and banned him form training

:lmao

How is that in anyway professional?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:04 pm
Theyve taken Sterlings shirt number and banned him form training

:lmao

How is that in anyway professional?

He should use it as an extended holiday.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,199
  • YNWA
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:48:04 pm
Theyve taken Sterlings shirt number and banned him form training

:lmao

How is that in anyway professional?

Would be constructive dismissal in any other industry.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3669 on: Today at 05:57:52 pm »
Seems their new MO when they want rid,freeze them out totally no matter if they're recently signed or spent most of their lives with the club.

No love for Raheem Sterling after his career choices but would take great pleasure if he and some of the others sure to follow him throw a spanner in their works.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3670 on: Today at 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:41:39 pm
Ugarte to the mancs. £600m in 2 years for Ten Hag

 ??? Wrong thread, mate.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3671 on: Today at 06:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:57:52 pm
Seems their new MO when they want rid,freeze them out totally no matter if they're recently signed or spent most of their lives with the club.

No love for Raheem Sterling after his career choices but would take great pleasure if he and some of the others sure to follow him throw a spanner in their works.

Did the same to Sturridge.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3672 on: Today at 06:07:41 pm »
Come home, Razza.   :-X
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,106
  • Dutch Class
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3673 on: Today at 06:15:22 pm »
There's no way they can offload them in all a little over a week and Maresca's comments should mean they're going to have to take a sizeable financial hit on some of them (i.e Kepa, Chilwell, Sterling)
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,265
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3674 on: Today at 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:21:37 pm
Neto has now been assigned Sterling's shirt number

Shame Matty Cash doesn't play for them.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,496
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3675 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August 19, 2024, 10:56:59 am
Guardiola and City flogging Sterling when they did was great business. He's not even 30 and has played well over 600 games for club and country and played regularly since he was 17.

Attacking players have a knack of flopping at Chelsea anyway, but he's hit the wall there.

His career won't be that memorable. He's disliked by Liverpool fans, a nonentity at Chelsea and quickly forgotten at City where he was never particularly appreciated.  Quickly forgotten by England as well. He also missed out on the CL and treble with City the season after he left.

Hard to see where he goes from here.

Similar to Michael Owen in that regard. The world at his feet as a teenager but not a single set of fans give a flying fuck about him.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3676 on: Today at 06:22:45 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 06:07:41 pm
Come home, Razza.   :-X
If by home you mean QPR, I agree.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,451
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3677 on: Today at 06:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:20:25 pm
Similar to Michael Owen in that regard. The world at his feet as a teenager but not a single set of fans give a flying fuck about him.

Yeah, he's basically Owen without the ballon d'or.  And Owen does have big standout moments like Arsenal cup final, Germany 5-1, Argentina goal.

You think of Sterling as a player and you think of the lad who missed a lot of sitters and scored a bunch of tap in cutbacks for City. In an England shirt all I can really remember is him diving for a penalty at the home Euros when they beat Denmark.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:29:24 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3678 on: Today at 06:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:23:14 pm
Yeah, he's basically Owen without the ballon d'or.  And Owen does have big standout moments like Arsenal cup final, Germany 5-1, Argentina goal.

You think of Sterling as a player and you think of the lad who missed a lot of sitters and scored a bunch of tap in cutbacks for City. In an England shirt all I can really remember is him diving for a penalty at the home Euros when they beat Denmark.

I agree with the broad comparison, but Owen was a more talented footballer. Sterling had an exceptional football brain as a young player, which made him stand out amongst the rest, on top of his physical/athletic qualities.

Still wish we got to see him under Jurgen.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3679 on: Today at 06:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:36:35 pm
I agree with the broad comparison, but Owen was a more talented footballer. Sterling had an exceptional football brain as a young player, which made him stand out amongst the rest, on top of his physical/athletic qualities.

Still wish we got to see him under Jurgen.
We already saw him operate at a high level at Man City, I am glad we had Mane and Salah instead.

Having said that, I am surprised he should be as 'shot' as he is. I get that he has played a lot of football, but he is only 29. He should still be good for one or two more seasons. Maybe he even would be, were he not stuck at Chelsea.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92] 93   Go Up
« previous next »
 