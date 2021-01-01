That's great everyone not in the squad the first day was thinking no problem, my time will come, lots of gamesToday.....oh apparently I don't exist
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Fuckin arrogance on Maresca. Hope that's been misquoted or mistranslated or something otherwise that's awful.
Did he really say that ?
That is brutal. One day your face fits, you're part of the leadership group, playing every week... the next you're "training apart".It would be interesting to see the full list of the 15-20 players that are training apart.As others have said, Maresca has the same psycho twat vibes as Guardiola. Arteta's not a whole lot better either.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano🚨🔵 Maresca: I am not working with 42 players. I am working with 21 players. The other 15-20 players are training apart. I don't see them. It's not a mess like it looks from outside. Absolutely not.They can even have 20 years contract, its not my point. I dont care.How can the premier league just sit back and watch this mess?
Im really happy to be back at Chelsea and I cant wait to get started. I can see some familiar faces from the last time I was here, which is always nice
Read a thing last night about some of the stuff going on there since Bohely came in. Mental. The best was Bohely landing down to the changies at half time during a game against West Ham and looking to bring a pile of his friends and their kids in to meet the team half way through Tommy Tuchels team talk. Tuchel refused obviously. And the time Bohely told Tuchel who his perfect team should be, with the 4-4-3 formation
What's more outrageous is why Tuchel got sacked if it's to be believed.
What is Tuchel supposed to have done? I just heard the general 'Tuchel falling out with the owners over transfers' and whatnot.
This is, amazingly, not a joke...
Oh my god, I never heard that before. No wonder he was sacked. Anyone who watches the Big Bang Theory shouldn't be leading any big organisation.
Neto has now been assigned Sterling's shirt number
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Wow!Sterling will probably leave. A player like that can't accept being left out.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Everyone jumped on Sterling for his statement but it was hardly an isolated thing with one player being frozen out. The club is so badly run. Hope they get their comeuppance eventually.
Theyve taken Sterlings shirt number and banned him form training
How is that in anyway professional?
Ugarte to the mancs. £600m in 2 years for Ten Hag
Seems their new MO when they want rid,freeze them out totally no matter if they're recently signed or spent most of their lives with the club.No love for Raheem Sterling after his career choices but would take great pleasure if he and some of the others sure to follow him throw a spanner in their works.
Guardiola and City flogging Sterling when they did was great business. He's not even 30 and has played well over 600 games for club and country and played regularly since he was 17. Attacking players have a knack of flopping at Chelsea anyway, but he's hit the wall there. His career won't be that memorable. He's disliked by Liverpool fans, a nonentity at Chelsea and quickly forgotten at City where he was never particularly appreciated. Quickly forgotten by England as well. He also missed out on the CL and treble with City the season after he left.Hard to see where he goes from here.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Come home, Razza.
Similar to Michael Owen in that regard. The world at his feet as a teenager but not a single set of fans give a flying fuck about him.
Yeah, he's basically Owen without the ballon d'or. And Owen does have big standout moments like Arsenal cup final, Germany 5-1, Argentina goal. You think of Sterling as a player and you think of the lad who missed a lot of sitters and scored a bunch of tap in cutbacks for City. In an England shirt all I can really remember is him diving for a penalty at the home Euros when they beat Denmark.
I agree with the broad comparison, but Owen was a more talented footballer. Sterling had an exceptional football brain as a young player, which made him stand out amongst the rest, on top of his physical/athletic qualities. Still wish we got to see him under Jurgen.
