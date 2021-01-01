One thing I dont understand about Chelsea and their creative accounting to circumvent PSR is why the Premier League are allowing it
I thought the Premier League were a members club in that each of the teams have a share and dictate how its run and raise concerns and objections when things are wrong.
But when you see Chelsea selling parts of the stadium and their womens team to themselves to blatantly inject cash into the books, I dont get why ourselves, Arsenal etc.. arent kicking up a fuss and allowing it to happen.
This latest stunt with Atletico Madrid is so blatantly another accounting scam Im speechless how they can get away with it.