Author Topic: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids  (Read 251567 times)

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 06:35:26 pm »
They are in the conference league and they are spending like no tomorrow. Outside of FFP, I just don't see how it is sustainable to blow a lot of money with little return.

Boehly is running the club down.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm »
I think this is a the mist stupid signing  of them all
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:35:26 pm
They are in the conference league and they are spending like no tomorrow. Outside of FFP, I just don't see how it is sustainable to blow a lot of money with little return.

Boehly is running the club down.

The money will never run out there. They've done nothing but spend money for over 20 years now.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:49:41 pm
The money will never run out there. They've done nothing but spend money for over 20 years now.

Them and Manchester City are a big reason why Premier league  football is stale .. 
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 06:28:47 pm
Glad they've signed Felix, I was getting worried they were short of attackers
They have eighteen attackers now.

As a number the greatest managers have said over the ages, you need at least six players per position.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 10:03:17 pm »
Chelsea and city have been trolling the premier leagues FFP rules for years.  Maybe Chelsea note what city has been doing in recent years, just as city noted same watching Chelsea through the Roman years.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm
They have eighteen attackers now.

As a number the greatest managers have said over the ages, you need at least six players per position.

 :) They could do with an eighth keeper as all the other seven seem a bit crap.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm »
Madness - Does Felix now push Raheem further down the pecking order?
I guess you have to feel sorry for him - nah, me neither.
If Chelsea have a transfer thread somewhere, it must be some craic.
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm »
Neville thinks Man U and Chelsea will both finish ahead of us 😂 😂
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm »
They have literally only bought Felix so that Atletico have the money to sign Gallagher so they can bring in money for the books.

A player that has only been bought for creative accounting purposes

Incredible
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:58:23 pm
They have literally only bought Felix so that Atletico have the money to sign Gallagher so they can bring in money for the books.

A player that has only been bought for creative accounting purposes

Incredible
Never thought of that, but holy shit, if thats true, They have lost their way completely. Thats a circus.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm
Never thought of that, but holy shit, if thats true, They have lost their way completely. Thats a circus.
No if about it.

Its absolutely  what theyve done
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 12:27:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:18:53 pm
No if about it.

Its absolutely  what theyve done

Yes pretty much given money to Atletico, for them to spend it on Gallagher and give it back to Chelsea. Must be some kind of accounting "wizardry" here which "balances" the books...
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 02:43:13 am »
Didn't realize they didn't have a sponsor. What happened to the company with links to Boehly who sponsored them last season? Ironic given they hand out 6 year deals to anybody they sign that they can't find a long-term shirt sponsor

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm
I think this is a the mist stupid signing  of them all

Yep. Pretty much only buying him so Atletico can take Gallagher off their hands. It's more like an odd North American sports trade albeit with cash instead of draft picks added to the mix. Giving him a six year deal is mad too.

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 02:53:01 am »
I cant really remember much about Joao Felix but wasnt he a bit underwhelming during his loan?

Its also yet another player who prefers to play in that false 9/central role. Good luck getting the best out of Nkunku, Joao Felix and Palmer in that side.

Really weird. They just throw money around and end up with shite while leaving gaps in key areas. Seven goalkeepers and none of them more than decent sums it all up.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 04:22:10 am »
One thing I dont understand about Chelsea and their creative accounting to circumvent PSR is why the Premier League are allowing it I thought the Premier League were a members club in that each of the teams have a share and dictate how its run and raise concerns and objections when things are wrong.
But when you see Chelsea selling parts of the stadium and their womens team to themselves to blatantly inject cash into the books, I dont get why ourselves, Arsenal etc.. arent kicking up a fuss and allowing it to happen.
This latest stunt with Atletico Madrid is so blatantly another accounting scam Im speechless how they can get away with it.
