Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:20:02 pm
Usually it used to be Petrovic, but today they had the young Danish keeper. Kepa seems to be the worlds bets-paid 4th choice (or lower) keeper.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm
Jorgenson, a £20mil signing from Villarreal. Think they have 7 keepers now 😂

Edit, I was exaggerating, it's 6

Ta, never heard of him ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm
Final season for Kepa at Chelsea. He will have cost them a cool £115 million in transfer fee and wages.

A real hall of fame bad transfer.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:46:09 pm
Too busy trying to win the transfer window every season. Baffling they can spend so much money yet end up with a bang average squad.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3523 on: Today at 01:15:00 am
On the USA broadcast, the commentators said that on their "official" first team squad they have 15 midfielders.  They weren't being facetious. 

They were somewhat laudatory because they said last month they had 19. 
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3524 on: Today at 03:37:49 am
Quote from: danm77 on August 16, 2024, 04:34:25 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/08/16/chelsea-todd-boehly-behdad-eghbali-abromovich-change/

How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3525 on: Today at 03:49:27 am
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3526 on: Today at 06:41:55 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 03:49:27 am
Enzo is utter dogshit isn't he? We've been told he will come good any day now but that day is yet to come.

He's rubbish. They made him captain against City. Unbelievable.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3527 on: Today at 08:06:25 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:31:15 pm
The statement from Sterling and his camp is getting a lot of negativity.

Carragher obviously jumping on the bandwagon sayings it ill timed.

When the manager says this it doesn't help.

Quote
All the players, if they want to be Chelsea players we want to try and see how we can use them. I want Raheem Sterling but we have 30 players. Raheem, we will clarify in the next days.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3528 on: Today at 08:36:56 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm
Ta, never heard of him ;D

Neither has Maresca
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3529 on: Today at 09:04:43 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:29:05 pm
Final season for Kepa at Chelsea. He will have cost them a cool £115 million in transfer fee and wages.

A real hall of fame bad transfer.

Up there with worst signings ever.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3530 on: Today at 09:22:58 am
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:37:49 am
How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
It might be plausible as most of their new signings have taken long contracts with a lot lower weekly wages than the players they've sold.

Havertz, for example, was on £250k/week.  His wages would more than cover Jackson (£65k/week), Lavia (£45k/week), Gusto (£45k/week), Ugochukwu (£45k/week) and Petrovic (£25k/week).  Mendy, Pulisic, Kovacic, Koulibaly, Werner and Thiago were all on £150k+/week.

They still have Lukaku, Sterling, James, Fofana and Chilwell on £200k+/week and at best only two of those are first team contenders - assuming that they're not injured.

What they've already started to find though is that moving players on is not as easy as signing them.  Sterling got the headlines but as well as he, Lukaku and Chilwell they also had Kepa (£150k/week), Adarabioyo (£120k/week until 2028), Chukwuemeka (£100k/week until 2028) and Disasi (£80k/week until 2029) not make the squad.  Good luck motivating them to move on if the manager doesn't warm to them and start picking them.  It will be interesting when they name a squad for Europe to see who gets excluded.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3531 on: Today at 09:25:33 am
The craziest thing about the players omitted from the squad yesterday was that a bunch of them were signed by this regime. By this time next season there will be some of this summer's signings in the same position (hello Dewsbury-Hall).

Chukwuemeka in particular should be a case study for any not-yet-established player that Chelsea are interested in. Completely thrown his promising career away.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3532 on: Today at 09:26:58 am
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:37:49 am
How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.
Most of their signings are kids on lower wages.  Before Boehly, there was a higher concentration of high earners in their first.

Werner was like on £300k, for example (I wonder how they managed to move him on).
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3533 on: Today at 09:33:06 am
Good on him. Yes he's a bellend but Chelsea don't like getting a taste of their own medicine.

The uproar from pundits has been hilarious. Like they wouldn't be pissed off if they were being forced out.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
« Reply #3534 on: Today at 09:37:26 am »
Every single one of them on 10 year contracts it feels like as well. Totally mental and unsustainable club.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3535 on: Today at 09:40:44 am
I hate this club.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3536 on: Today at 09:41:51 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 09:33:06 am
Good on him. Yes he's a bellend but Chelsea don't like getting a taste of their own medicine.

The uproar from pundits has been hilarious. Like they wouldn't be pissed off if they were being forced out.
I find the whole thing hilarious.  Dickhead Sterling who went to Chelsea so he could win the Balon d'Or - completely oblivious to the wave he had been riding at Man City - and moneybags Chelsea having a public spat.  I hope it drags on all season.

Sterling was in the press only a few days ago saying he wants to re-ignite his England career.  He had 82 caps by the age of 27 and looked a certainty to reach 100 caps.  Now he can't even make Chelsea's matchday squad.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3537 on: Today at 09:55:31 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:51 am
I find the whole thing hilarious.  Dickhead Sterling who went to Chelsea so he could win the Balon d'Or - completely oblivious to the wave he had been riding at Man City - and moneybags Chelsea having a public spat.  I hope it drags on all season.

Sterling was in the press only a few days ago saying he wants to re-ignite his England career.  He had 82 caps by the age of 27 and looked a certainty to reach 100 caps.  Now he can't even make Chelsea's matchday squad.

Spot on, and the wave he was riding with us having Suarez create the mayhem and space for him.

No reason he should drop a penny of his wages Chelsea pay him. That's their problem, not his.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3538 on: Today at 10:13:32 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:37:26 am
Every single one of them on 10 year contracts it feels like as well. Totally mental and unsustainable club.

They've done it because of the way you account for transfers across the length of contracts, but surely that will even catch up with them from a PSR perspective if they've got a 46 man squad on lengthy contracts like that.

Or they can just sell the training ground to themselves or something.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3539 on: Today at 10:52:20 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:55:31 am
Spot on, and the wave he was riding with us having Suarez create the mayhem and space for him.

No reason he should drop a penny of his wages Chelsea pay him. That's their problem, not his.


It is hilarious that his 'camp' has issued a press release over being dropped though  ;D He has form for this kind of behaviour.

Imagine Darwin, Endo, or Gomez doing that!
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3540 on: Today at 10:56:59 am
Guardiola and City flogging Sterling when they did was great business. He's not even 30 and has played well over 600 games for club and country and played regularly since he was 17.

Attacking players have a knack of flopping at Chelsea anyway, but he's hit the wall there.

His career won't be that memorable. He's disliked by Liverpool fans, a nonentity at Chelsea and quickly forgotten at City where he was never particularly appreciated.  Quickly forgotten by England as well. He also missed out on the CL and treble with City the season after he left.

Hard to see where he goes from here.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3541 on: Today at 11:08:51 am
I think the wagebills that are published are only for the first team, cause they are basically equal to us (6th for them and 7th (us) ), but their overall wagebill must be absolutely massive.
Re: Chelsea - schooled by Liverpool's kids
Reply #3542 on: Today at 11:41:19 am
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:08:51 am
I think the wagebills that are published are only for the first team, cause they are basically equal to us (6th for them and 7th (us) ), but their overall wagebill must be absolutely massive.

They pay their youngsters a lot more than we do as well.
