How has their wage bill decreased when theyre dishing out 300k a week player contracts left, right and centre and have 162 players in the squad (slight exaggeration)? That seems like bullshit. Their wage bill must be through the roof.



It might be plausible as most of their new signings have taken long contracts with a lot lower weekly wages than the players they've sold.Havertz, for example, was on £250k/week. His wages would more than cover Jackson (£65k/week), Lavia (£45k/week), Gusto (£45k/week), Ugochukwu (£45k/week) and Petrovic (£25k/week). Mendy, Pulisic, Kovacic, Koulibaly, Werner and Thiago were all on £150k+/week.They still have Lukaku, Sterling, James, Fofana and Chilwell on £200k+/week and at best only two of those are first team contenders - assuming that they're not injured.What they've already started to find though is that moving players on is not as easy as signing them. Sterling got the headlines but as well as he, Lukaku and Chilwell they also had Kepa (£150k/week), Adarabioyo (£120k/week until 2028), Chukwuemeka (£100k/week until 2028) and Disasi (£80k/week until 2029) not make the squad. Good luck motivating them to move on if the manager doesn't warm to them and start picking them. It will be interesting when they name a squad for Europe to see who gets excluded.